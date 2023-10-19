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Poster of Playback
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Playback
7.6

Playback

, 2022
Playback
Romania / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Playback
7.6

Synopsis

An emotional rollercoaster journey within the music and the social transformations of the last 50 years in Romania, seen through the eyes of a famous DJ during communist times.

Cast

Sorin Lupascu
Self
Director Iulia Rugină
Writer Iulia Rugină
Composer Mihai Dobre
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Romania
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 19 October 2023
Release date
19 October 2023 Romania
Budget €70,000
Worldwide Gross $8,635
Production Parada Film, Radiodifuziunea Si Televiziunea Romana
Also known as
Playback

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Updated 1 November 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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