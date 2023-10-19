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7.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Playback
7.6
Playback
, 2022
Playback
Romania / Documentary / 18+
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7.6
Synopsis
An emotional rollercoaster journey within the music and the social transformations of the last 50 years in Romania, seen through the eyes of a famous DJ during communist times.
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Cast
Sorin Lupascu
Self
Director
Iulia Rugină
Writer
Iulia Rugină
Composer
Mihai Dobre
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Romania
Runtime
1 hour 17 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
19 October 2023
Release date
19 October 2023
Romania
Budget
€70,000
Worldwide Gross
$8,635
Production
Parada Film, Radiodifuziunea Si Televiziunea Romana
Also known as
Playback
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Film rating
7.6
Rate
10
votes
7.7
IMDb
Updated 1 November 2023
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