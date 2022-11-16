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Poster of Too Close
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Too Close
7.3

Too Close

, 2022
Too Close/Apropierea
Romania, Hungary / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Too Close
7.3

Synopsis

After a traumatic event in her daughter's life, a mother fights to heal the scars of the past, in a small community that doesn't want to comprehend what happened.
Director Botond Püsök
Composer Andor Sperling, David Stephen Grant
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Romania / Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 16 November 2022
Release date
16 November 2022 Hungary
16 May 2023 Romania
Production Luna Film, Spot Productions
Also known as
Too Close/Apropierea, Too Close, Trop près, Túl közel, Zbyt blisko

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 7 April 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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