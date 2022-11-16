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7.3
Kinoafisha
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Too Close
7.3
Too Close
, 2022
Too Close/Apropierea
Romania, Hungary / Documentary / 18+
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7.3
Synopsis
After a traumatic event in her daughter's life, a mother fights to heal the scars of the past, in a small community that doesn't want to comprehend what happened.
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Director
Botond Püsök
Composer
Andor Sperling
,
David Stephen Grant
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Romania / Hungary
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
16 November 2022
Release date
16 November 2022
Hungary
16 May 2023
Romania
Production
Luna Film, Spot Productions
Also known as
Too Close/Apropierea, Too Close, Trop près, Túl közel, Zbyt blisko
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
7
IMDb
Updated 7 April 2023
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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