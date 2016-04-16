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Poster of A Mere Breath
7.6
Kinoafisha Films A Mere Breath
7.6

A Mere Breath

, 2016
Doar o rasuflare
Romania / Documentary / 18+
Poster of A Mere Breath
7.6

Synopsis

The film explores the deeply contradictory nature of love in the family life. Dobrin is waiting to happen a miracle for Denisa, his younger daughter, to get up from the wheelchair and walk.

Cast

Denisa Sicrea
Self
Dobrin Sicrea
Self
Lia Sicrea
Self
Director Monica Lãzurean-Gorgan
Writer Monica Lãzurean-Gorgan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Romania
Runtime 1 hour 7 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 12 May 2017
World premiere 16 April 2016
Release date
16 April 2016 Romania 15
16 April 2016 Switzerland
MPAA PG
Production Home Box Office (HBO), Manifest Film
Also known as
Doar o rãsuflare, A Mere Breath, Csupán egy lélegzet, Pelgalt hingetõmme, Złapać oddech

Film rating

7.6
Rate 14 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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