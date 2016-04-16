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7.6
Kinoafisha
Films
A Mere Breath
7.6
A Mere Breath
, 2016
Doar o rasuflare
Romania / Documentary / 18+
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7.6
Synopsis
The film explores the deeply contradictory nature of love in the family life. Dobrin is waiting to happen a miracle for Denisa, his younger daughter, to get up from the wheelchair and walk.
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Cast
Denisa Sicrea
Self
Dobrin Sicrea
Self
Lia Sicrea
Self
Director
Monica Lãzurean-Gorgan
Writer
Monica Lãzurean-Gorgan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Romania
Runtime
1 hour 7 minutes
Production year
2016
Online premiere
12 May 2017
World premiere
16 April 2016
Release date
16 April 2016
Romania
15
16 April 2016
Switzerland
MPAA
PG
Production
Home Box Office (HBO), Manifest Film
Also known as
Doar o rãsuflare, A Mere Breath, Csupán egy lélegzet, Pelgalt hingetõmme, Złapać oddech
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Film rating
7.6
Rate
14
votes
7.4
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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