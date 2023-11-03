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Poster of 21 Rubies
7.1
Kinoafisha Films 21 Rubies
7.1

21 Rubies

, 2023
21 de rubini
Romania / Drama / 18+
Poster of 21 Rubies
7.1

Synopsis

When a political turmoil brings a Romanian prosecutor into the spotlight, she is offered the position of attorney general.

Cast

Mickey Rourke
Mickey Rourke
Anthony Delon
Anthony Delon
Elisabetta Pellini
Răzvan Vasilescu
Nicodim Ungureanu
Carmen Tănase
Sandu Mihai Gruia
Irina Saulescu
Sorin Tofan
Nuami Dinescu
András Hatházi
Valer Dellakeza
Alexie
Director Ciprian Mega
Writer Ciprian Mega
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Romania
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 3 November 2023
Release date
3 November 2023 Romania
Worldwide Gross $54,233
Production Eirina Film
Also known as
21 Rubies, 21 рубин

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 1 November 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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