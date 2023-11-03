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7.1
Kinoafisha
Films
21 Rubies
7.1
21 Rubies
, 2023
21 de rubini
Romania / Drama / 18+
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7.1
Synopsis
When a political turmoil brings a Romanian prosecutor into the spotlight, she is offered the position of attorney general.
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Cast
Mickey Rourke
Anthony Delon
Elisabetta Pellini
Răzvan Vasilescu
Nicodim Ungureanu
Carmen Tănase
Sandu Mihai Gruia
Irina Saulescu
Sorin Tofan
Nuami Dinescu
András Hatházi
Valer Dellakeza
Alexie
Director
Ciprian Mega
Writer
Ciprian Mega
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Romania
Runtime
2 hours 30 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
3 November 2023
Release date
3 November 2023
Romania
Worldwide Gross
$54,233
Production
Eirina Film
Also known as
21 Rubies, 21 рубин
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Film rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
6.2
IMDb
Updated 1 November 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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