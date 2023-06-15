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Poster of Lottery Tickets Two
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Lottery Tickets Two
7.1

Lottery Tickets Two

, 2023
Inca doua lozuri
Romania, Moldova / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Lottery Tickets Two
7.1

Synopsis

Dinel, Sile and Pompiliu want to get rich by mining crypto but they soon manage to lose the USB stick with their digital fortune.

Cast

Dragoș Bucur
Vasile Gramada aka Sile
Alexandru Papadopol
Pompiliu Bors
Dorian Boguta
Dinel Petre
Rodica Lazăr
Rodica Lazăr
Iulian Postelnicu
Iulian Postelnicu
Ilona Brezoianu
Coca Bloos
Mihai Bobonete
Radu Romaniuc
Eduard Cirlan
Director Paul Negoescu
Writer Paul Negoescu
Composer Marius Leftãrache
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Romania / Moldova
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 15 June 2023
Release date
27 October 2023 Romania o.A.
Budget €600,000
Worldwide Gross $247,097
Production ActorieDeFilm, Papillon Film, YOUBESC AYA
Also known as
Inca doua lozuri, Another Lottery Ticket, Lottery Tickets Too, Lottery Tickets Two, Încă două lozuri

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 18 October 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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