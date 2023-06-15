Cast
Dragoș Bucur
Vasile Gramada aka Sile
Alexandru Papadopol
Pompiliu Bors
Dorian Boguta
Dinel Petre
Cast and Crew
Director
Paul Negoescu
Writer
Paul Negoescu
Composer
Marius Leftãrache
Film details
Country
Romania / Moldova
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
15 June 2023
Release date
|27 October 2023
|Romania
|
|o.A.
Budget
€600,000
Worldwide Gross
$247,097
Production
ActorieDeFilm, Papillon Film, YOUBESC AYA
Also known as
Inca doua lozuri, Another Lottery Ticket, Lottery Tickets Too, Lottery Tickets Two, Încă două lozuri