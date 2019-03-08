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Poster of The Distance Between Me and Me
8.0
Kinoafisha Films The Distance Between Me and Me
8.0

The Distance Between Me and Me

, 2018
The Distance Between Me and Me
Romania, USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of The Distance Between Me and Me
8.0

Synopsis

Poet, musician, intellectual, and committed communist Nina Cassian wrestled for decades with the central contradiction of her life: how to reconcile her artistic ideals with the strict censorship imposed by Romania’s Communist Party — a tension that put her at odds with the totalitarian Ceaușescu regime and eventually led to her exile. Interweaving archival footage with firsthand interviews, this thought-provoking documentary illuminates the complex relationships between art, politics, and personal truths.

Cast

Nina Cassian
Self
Maurice Edwards
Self
Mona Nicoara
Self
Director Dana Bunescu, Mona Nicoara
Writer Ada Solomon, Dana Bunescu, Mona Nicoara
Composer Nina Cassian
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Romania / USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 8 March 2019
Release date
8 March 2019 Romania
Budget €550,000
Worldwide Gross $1,395,871
Production HI Film Productions, Sat Mic Film, Televiziunea Romana
Also known as
The Distance Between Me and Me, Distanta dintre mine si mine

Film rating

8.0
Rate 10 votes
8 IMDb
Updated 28 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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