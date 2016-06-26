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Poster of That Trip We Took with Dad
7.1
Kinoafisha Films That Trip We Took with Dad
7.1

That Trip We Took with Dad

, 2016
Neulich die Reise mit Vater
Germany, Romania, Hungary, Sweden / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of That Trip We Took with Dad
7.1

Synopsis

The story is set in 1968, when a Romanian-German family from the city of Arad starts a journey to the German Democratic Republic.

Cast

Susanne Bormann
Ulrike von Syberg
Björn Freiberg
Björn Freiberg
Alex Margineanu
Mihai Reinholtz
Razvan Enciu
Emil Reinholtz
Ovidiu Schumacher
William Reinholtz
Manuel Klein
Hans-Uwe Janson
Doru Ana
Securitate-Offizier Juganar
Marcela Nistor
Neli
Lutz Blochberger
East German Hauptmann Heinrichs
Ana Ularu
Ana Ularu
Dr. Sanda Berceanu
Florin Galan
Catalin
Director Anca Miruna Lazarescu
Writer Anca Miruna Lazarescu
Composer Ferenc Darvas, Razvan Enciu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / Romania / Hungary / Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 26 June 2016
Worldwide Gross $5,469
Production Filmallee, Strada Film, Mirage Film Studio
Also known as
Die Reise mit Vater, That Trip We Took with Dad, La drum cu tata, Podróż z tatą, Un si grand voyage, Utazás apánkkal, Путешествие с отцом, Neulich die Reise mit Vater

Film rating

7.1
Rate 13 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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