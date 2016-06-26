Cast
Alex Margineanu
Mihai Reinholtz
Razvan Enciu
Emil Reinholtz
Ovidiu Schumacher
William Reinholtz
Manuel Klein
Hans-Uwe Janson
Lutz Blochberger
East German Hauptmann Heinrichs
Cast and Crew
Composer
Ferenc Darvas, Razvan Enciu
Film details
Country
Germany / Romania / Hungary / Sweden
Runtime
1 hour 47 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
26 June 2016
Worldwide Gross
$5,469
Production
Filmallee, Strada Film, Mirage Film Studio
Also known as
Die Reise mit Vater, That Trip We Took with Dad, La drum cu tata, Podróż z tatą, Un si grand voyage, Utazás apánkkal, Путешествие с отцом, Neulich die Reise mit Vater