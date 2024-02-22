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I am the girl: this is my childhood until I wake up
I am the girl: this is my childhood until I wake up
, 2024
I am the girl: this is my childhood until I wake up
Romania / Biography / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Synopsis
In a biography, Hart explains how she went from her youth to her entry into the world of martial arts and why she did martial arts at all.
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Cast
Tyler Hard
Tyler Hard
Daniel Hartmann
Trainer Zu
Writer
Tyler Hard
Composer
Tyler Hard
,
Daniel Hartmann
,
Anastasia Rose
,
Valérie Vlouue
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Romania
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2024
Budget
$500
Production
Ghost House Pictures
Also known as
I am the girl: this is my childhood until I wake up, I am the girl
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Film rating
0.0
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Updated 22 February 2024
Showtimes
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