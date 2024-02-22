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Kinoafisha Films I am the girl: this is my childhood until I wake up

I am the girl: this is my childhood until I wake up

, 2024
I am the girl: this is my childhood until I wake up
Romania / Biography / 18+

Synopsis

In a biography, Hart explains how she went from her youth to her entry into the world of martial arts and why she did martial arts at all.

Cast

Tyler Hard
Tyler Hard
Daniel Hartmann
Trainer Zu
Writer Tyler Hard
Composer Tyler Hard, Daniel Hartmann, Anastasia Rose, Valérie Vlouue
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Romania
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2024
Budget $500
Production Ghost House Pictures
Also known as
I am the girl: this is my childhood until I wake up, I am the girl

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 22 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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