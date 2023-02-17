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The Perfect Escape
5.0
The Perfect Escape
, 2023
The Perfect Escape
Great Britain, Romania / Comedy / 18+
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5.0
Synopsis
Love, sex and psychedelic rhythms. In an isolated mountain cabin, four couples rediscover their relationship. They only have one weekend to find a happy ending.
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Cast
Giorgia Sinicorni
Susanna
Nigel Whitmey
Scott
Stacy Thunes
Britta
Aggy K. Adams
Franky
Maëva Demurger
Laura
Laura Hamisultane
Alessa
Mark Holden
Joel
Bogdan Iancu
Sebastian
Howard Dell
Victor
George Piștereanu
Taxi Driver
Director
Krisztina Jakab
Writer
Tim John
,
Andreea Georgescu
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain / Romania
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
17 February 2023
Release date
17 February 2023
Romania
Budget
$4,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$183,762
Production
Jacob Brothers, Zazu Film
Also known as
The Perfect Escape, A tökéletes menekülés, 完美的逃亡
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Film rating
5.0
Rate
10
votes
4.5
IMDb
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Best Comedies
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