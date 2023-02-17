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Poster of The Perfect Escape
5.0
Kinoafisha Films The Perfect Escape
5.0

The Perfect Escape

, 2023
The Perfect Escape
Great Britain, Romania / Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Perfect Escape
5.0

Synopsis

Love, sex and psychedelic rhythms. In an isolated mountain cabin, four couples rediscover their relationship. They only have one weekend to find a happy ending.

Cast

Giorgia Sinicorni
Susanna
Nigel Whitmey
Scott
Stacy Thunes
Britta
Aggy K. Adams
Aggy K. Adams
Franky
Maëva Demurger
Laura
Laura Hamisultane
Alessa
Mark Holden
Joel
Bogdan Iancu
Sebastian
Howard Dell
Victor
George Piștereanu
Taxi Driver
Director Krisztina Jakab
Writer Tim John, Andreea Georgescu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / Romania
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 17 February 2023
Release date
17 February 2023 Romania
Budget $4,000,000
Worldwide Gross $183,762
Production Jacob Brothers, Zazu Film
Also known as
The Perfect Escape, A tökéletes menekülés, 完美的逃亡

Film rating

5.0
Rate 10 votes
4.5 IMDb
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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