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Poster of Without Air
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Without Air
7.1

Without Air

, 2023
Elfogy a levego
Hungary, Romania / Drama / 18+
Poster of Without Air
7.1

Synopsis

In a small Hungarian town, Ana Bauch is a dedicated and liberal-minded literature teacher within the public system. Beloved by her students for her unorthodox and creative approach, she assigns Agnieszka Holland’s 1995 Total Eclipse, depicting the relationship between 19th-century French poets Arthur Rimbaud and Paul Verlaine, so they can better understand Rimbaud’s poetry. When a conservative father interrupts his son Victor during the screening and hears of the assignment, he reports Ana to the school’s principal. Ana is accused of misconduct and spreading homosexual propaganda, and when the local media get wind of the brewing scandal, she faces even more scrutiny. In a system within which many have given up, Ana must decide to fight or to flee — perhaps to a restaurant job abroad.

Cast

Ágnes Krasznahorkai
Ana
Tunde Skovran
Éva
Soma Sándor
Viktor
Ágnes Lõrincz
Adél
Zsolt Bölönyi
Ákos
Kincső Blénesi
Barna Bokor
Botond
Áron Dimény
Márk
Eszter Tompa
Réka
Anna Szász
Margit
László Zsolt Lung
Country Manager 1
Director Katalin Moldovai
Writer Katalin Moldovai, Zita Palóczi
Composer Tibor Cári
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hungary / Romania
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 23 April 2025
World premiere 11 September 2023
Release date
2 November 2023 Hungary 12
Worldwide Gross $42,333
Production Magma Cinema, Salamandra Film, Spot Film
Also known as
Elfogy a levegõ, Without Air, Elfogy a levego, Bez powietrza, Código de Ética, Elfogy a levegő, La profesora de literatura, Ασφυξία, Заканчивается воздух, 師控正義, Teljes napfogyatkozás

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 22 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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