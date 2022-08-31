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Poster of Anhell69
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Anhell69
7.1

Anhell69

, 2022
Anhell69
Colombia, France, Germany, Romania / Drama / 18+
Poster of Anhell69
7.1

Synopsis

A funeral car cruises the streets of Medellín, while a young director tells the story of his past in this violent and conservative city. He remembers the pre-production of his first film, a Class-B movie with ghosts. The young queer scene of Medellín is casted for the film, but the main protagonist dies of a heroin overdose at the age of 21, just like many friends of the director. Anhell69 explores the dreams, doubts and fears of an annihilated generation, and the struggle to carry on making cinema.

Cast

Camilo Najar
Self aka Anhell69
Sergio Pérez
Juan Pérez
Red-Eyed Ghost
Alejandro Hincapié
Self
Víctor Gaviria
Hearse Driver
Camilo Machado
Self
Alejandro Mendigana
Self
Julian David Moncada
Self
Sharllot Zodoma
Self
Theo Montoya
Voice Off
Theo Montoya
Voice Off
Julian Stevens Arias
Special Appearance
Director Theo Montoya
Writer Theo Montoya
Composer Vlad Fenesan, Marius Leftãrache
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Colombia / France / Germany / Romania
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 31 August 2022
Release date
29 May 2024 France
28 September 2023 Germany 16
26 May 2023 Spain
Worldwide Gross $12,806
Production Desvio Visual, Monogram Film, Dublin Films
Also known as
Anhell69, 天使墜落之城

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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