Poster of Between Revolutions
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Between Revolutions

Between Revolutions

Intre revolutii 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A semi-fictional correspondence between two women: one goes to Iran in 1979 to topple the Shah; the other experiences the onerous years of Ceaușescu’s Romania. Their biographies run in parallel via images of everyday life and videograms of revolution.
Country Croatia / Iran / Qatar / Romania
Runtime 1 hour 9 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 18 February 2023
Release date
3 November 2023 Romania
Worldwide Gross $7,255
Production Activ Docs, Restart
Also known as
Intre revolutii, Between Revolutions, Forradalmak között, Între revoluții, Između revolucija, Między rewolucjami, Μεταξύ επαναστάσεων, Между революций, 她們的革命書簡
Director
Vlad Petri
Cast
Ilinca Harnut
Victoria Stoiciu
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
