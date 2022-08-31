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Poster of To the North
6.6
Kinoafisha Films To the North
6.6

To the North

, 2022
To the North
Bulgaria, France, Greece, Czechia, Romania / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of To the North
6.6

Synopsis

Based on a true story. 1996, open sea. During his shift on a transatlantic ship’s deck, Joel, a religious Filipino sailor, discovers Dumitru, a Romanian stowaway hidden between some containers. If he is spotted by the Taiwanese officers running the vessel, Dumitru is at risk to be thrown overboard. Joel decides to hide him, as a sign of his gratitude towards God. Soon, a dangerous cat and mouse game begins. When his crew, his own friends, even God itself start to turn their backs on him, Joel learns that he has to face his cruel destiny alone.

Cast

Soliman Cruz
Joel
Niko Becker
Dumitru
Bart Guingona
Allan
Alexandre Nguyen
Alexandre Nguyen
Captain Tsai
Olivier Ho Hio Hen
Officer Chen
Dimitar Vasilev
Georgi
Noel Sto. Domingo
Bernardo
Olivier Chen
Taiwanese Sailor
Baldo Gueye
Castaway 1
Mahamat Amine Benrachid
Castaway 2
Director Mihai Mincan
Writer Mihai Mincan
Composer Alessandro Cortini, Marius Leftãrache
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Bulgaria / France / Greece / Czechia / Romania
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 31 August 2022
World premiere 31 August 2022
Release date
27 June 2025 Bulgaria C+
26 February 2025 France
17 March 2023 Romania
Worldwide Gross $15,434
Production Backgroundfilm Prague, De Film Production, Ekome
Also known as
To the North, Jug-eum-ui hanghae, Kuzeye doğru, Na północ, Spre nord, Προς τον βορρά, 北逃

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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