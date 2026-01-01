Menu
Marla Gibbs
Date of Birth
14 June 1931
Age
94 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Eye colour
dark brown
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

UnPrisoned 6.8
UnPrisoned (2023)
Please Stand By 6.7
Please Stand By (2017)
Spirit Halloween 6.5
Spirit Halloween (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
UnPrisoned 6.8
UnPrisoned
Drama, Comedy 2023, USA
Spirit Halloween 6.5
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Please Stand By 6.7
Comedy, Drama 2017, USA
Madea's Witness Protection 5
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2012, USA
