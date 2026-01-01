Marla Gibbs

Menu
Date of Birth
14 June 1931
Age
94 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Eye colour
dark brown
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.8
UnPrisoned
(2023)
6.7
Please Stand By
(2017)
6.5
Spirit Halloween
(2022)
Filmography
6.8
UnPrisoned
Drama, Comedy
2023, USA
6.5
Spirit Halloween
Spirit Halloween
Adventure, Family, Fantasy
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Please Stand By
Please stand by
Comedy, Drama
2017, USA
5
Madea's Witness Protection
Madea's Witness Protection
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2012, USA
