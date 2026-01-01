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Ed Begley Jr.
Ed Begley Jr.
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ed Begley Jr.
Ed Begley Jr.
Ed Begley Jr.
Date of Birth
16 September 1949
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.9
Better Call Saul
(2015)
8.6
Curb Your Enthusiasm
(2000)
8.5
Six Feet Under
(2001)
Filmography
The Boroughs
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2026, USA
7.3
Don't Tell Larry
Don't Tell Larry
Comedy, Thriller
2025, USA
6.8
Not Dead Yet
Comedy
2023, USA
7.4
Strange Darling
Strange Darling
Horror, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.7
Queer as Folk
Drama, Romantic
2022, USA
4.5
Reboot Camp
Reboot Camp
Comedy
2020, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Bless This Mess
Comedy
2019, USA
6.6
Plus One
Plus One
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2019, USA
Watch trailer
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