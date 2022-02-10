Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Berlin International Film Festival Events Berlin International Film Festival 2022

All nominated films "Berlin International Film Festival" in 2022

Site Berlinale Palast, Berlin, Germany
Date 10 February 2022 - 20 February 2022
Golden Berlin Bear / Best Film
Alcarràs 7.4
Alcarràs
Carla Simón
Winner
All nominees
Before, Now & Then 6.6
Before, Now & Then Nana
Kamila Andini
Fire 5.6
Fire Avec amour et acharnement
Claire Denis
Watch trailer
A Piece of Sky 6.6
A Piece of Sky Drii Winter
Michael Koch
Rabiye 6.7
Rabiye
Andreas Dresen
The Line 5.8
The Line La ligne
Ursula Meier
The Passengers of the Night 6.6
The Passengers of the Night Les passagers de la nuit
Mikhaël Hers
Return to Dust Yin ru chen yan
Ruijun Li
Call Jane 6.8
Call Jane
Phyllis Nagy
Rimini 7.0
Rimini
Ulrich Seidl
The Novelist's Film 6.8
The Novelist's Film So-seol-ga-ui Yeong-hwa
Hong Sang-soo
Peter von Kant 6.7
Peter von Kant
Francois Ozon
One Year, One Night 6.4
One Year, One Night Un año, una noche
Isaki Lacuesta
Robe of Gems 5.5
Robe of Gems Manto de gemas
Natalia López
Everything Will Be Ok 5.1
Everything Will Be Ok Everything Will Be OK
Riti Panh
Un été comme ça 6.7
Un été comme ça
Denis Côté
A E I O U - Das schnelle Alphabet der Liebe 5.6
A E I O U - Das schnelle Alphabet der Liebe
Nicolette Krebitz
Leonora Addio 6.4
Leonora Addio Leonora addio
Paolo Taviani
Golden Berlin Bear / Short Film
Trap Trap
Anastasia Veber Through a masterfully crafted montage, fragments of the lives of young people, seemingly stuck in a controlling and oppressive society emerge. The carefully and minimally constructed narrative is used to draw us cinematically into a feeling of both ecstasy, resistance and hopelessness all at once. The forceful last scene puts us in a vortex of energy, leaving us no choice but to become a part of this world, by transporting us to an empowering communal feeling through the camera's eye - produced by desires to imagine, trust and resist together.
Winner
All nominees
Agrilogistics Agrilogistics
Gerard Ortín Castellví
The Sower of Stars El sembrador de estrellas
Lois Patiño
A Story for 2 Trumpets Histoire pour 2 Trompettes
Amandine Meyer
Heroines Heroínas
Marina Herrera
Dirndlschuld Dirndlschuld
Wilbirg Brainin-Donnenberg
Sunday Morning Manhã de Domingo
Bruno Ribeiro
Kicking the Clouds Kicking the Clouds
Sky Hopinka
House of Existence Jon-Jae-Ui Jib
Joung Yumi
Starfuckers Starfuckers
Antonio Marziale
Will My Parents Come to See Me Will My Parents Come to See Me
Mo Harawe
Retreat Retreat
Anabela Angelovska
Exalted Mars Mars exalté
Jean-Sébastien Chauvin
Soum Soum
Alice Brygo
Four Nights Four Nights
Deepak Rauniyar
By Flávio By Flávio
Pedro Cabeleira
Memories from the Eastern Front Amintiri de pe Frontul de Est
Radu Jude, Adrian Cioflâncã
Memories from the Eastern Front Amintiri de pe Frontul de Est
Radu Jude, Adrian Cioflâncã
It's Raining Frogs Outside Ampangabagat nin talakba ha likol
Maria Estela Paiso
Further and Further Away Further and Further Away
Polen Ly
Bird in the Peninsula Bird in the Peninsula
Atsushi Wada
Vikhod 7.2
Vikhod
Evgenia Arbugaeva, Maxim Arbugaev
Watch trailer
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Director
Claire Denis
Claire Denis
Fire
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Leading Performance
Rabiye 6.7
Rabiye
Meltem Kaptan
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Script
Rabiye 6.7
Rabiye
Laila Stieler
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Supporting Performance
Before, Now & Then 6.6
Before, Now & Then Nana
Laura Basuki
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Grand Jury Prize
The Novelist's Film 6.8
The Novelist's Film So-seol-ga-ui Yeong-hwa
Hong Sang-soo
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Jury Prize
Robe of Gems 5.5
Robe of Gems Manto de gemas
Natalia López
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Jury Prize for Short Film
Sunday Morning Manhã de Domingo
Bruno Ribeiro In seemingly unrelated vignettes, the film moves from the anxiety of a musical performance to the experience of coming to terms with loss. Drama comes from subtle moments experienced by the protagonist, both in reality and in her imaginary reminiscences. With an extraordinary control over the cinematic image, Bruno Ribeiro paints a portrait of an artist who faces loss while struggling between fear and the desire to succeed.
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Outstanding Artistic Contribution
Everything Will Be Ok 5.1
Everything Will Be Ok Everything Will Be OK
Riti Panh, Sarith Mang
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award / Forum
Geographies of Solitude 7.4
Geographies of Solitude
Jacquelyn Mills
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award / Panorama
Convenience store 6.5
Convenience store
Mihail Borodin
Winner
Caligari Film Award
Geographies of Solitude 7.4
Geographies of Solitude
Jacquelyn Mills
Winner
All nominees
Shall I Compare You to a Summer's Day? Bashtaalak sa'at
Mohammad Shawky Hassan
Dry Ground Burning Mato Seco em Chamas
Adirley Keyros, Joana Pimenta
Happer's Comet Happer's Comet
Tyler Taormina
Scala Scala
Ananta Thitanat
Europe Europe
Philip Scheffner
Rewind & Play Rewind & Play
Alain Gomis
Camouflage Camuflaje
Jonathan Perel
Memoryland Mien ký uc
Kim Quy Bui
Afterwater 5.2
Afterwater
Dane Komljen
Dry Ground Burning Mato Seco em Chamas
Adirley Keyros, Joana Pimenta
La edad media La edad media
Alejo Moguillansky, Luciana Acuña
Nuclear Family Nuclear Family
Travis Wilkerson, Erin Wilkerson
For the Many: The Vienna Chamber of Labour Für die Vielen - Die Arbeiterkammer Wien
Constantin Wulff
Terra que marca Terra que marca
Raul Domingues
Une fleur à la bouche Une fleur à la bouche
Eric Baudelaire
The United States of America The United States of America
James Benning
The Kegelstatt Trio O Trio em Mi Bemol
Rita Azevedo Gomes
L'état et moi L'état et moi
Max Linz
Hot in Day, Cold at Night Naj-eneun deobgo bam-eneun chubgo
Songyeol Park
El veterano El veterano
Jerónimo Rodríguez
Mis dos voces Mis dos voces
Lina Rodriguez
We Haven't Lost Our Way Nie zgubilismy drogi
Wilhelm Sasnal, Anna Sasnal
AKYN (Poet) 6.5
AKYN (Poet)
Darežen Omirbajev
This House Cette maison
Miryam Charles
Jet Lag Jet Lag
Xinyuan Zheng Lu
Super Natural 6.2
Super Natural
Jorge Jácome
Three Tidy Tigers Tied a Tie Tighter Três Tigres Tristes
Gustavo Vinagre
We Haven't Lost Our Way Nie zgubilismy drogi
Wilhelm Sasnal, Anna Sasnal
Crystal Bear / Generation 14plus - Best Film
Alis Alis
Clare Weiskopf, Nicolas van Hemelryck A moving film which, utilising the simplest of means, creates an unbelievable closeness and intimacy. The protagonists and the audience are all confronted with pain and memories, albeit in a gentle manner. How do I manage to come to terms with my past without falling apart beneath it? The film answers this question with impressive honesty and directness.
Winner
All nominees
Kalle Kosmonaut 7.4
Kalle Kosmonaut
Christine Kugler, Günther Kurth
Millie Lies Low Millie Lies Low
Michelle Savill
Sublime Sublime
Mariano Biasin
Beba Beba
Rebeca Huntt
Rookies Allons enfants
Alban Teurlai, Thierry Demaizière
Bubble 6.4
Bubble
Tetsurō Araki
Watch trailer
Stay Awake Stay Awake
Jamie Sisley
Rookies Allons enfants
Alban Teurlai, Thierry Demaizière
Skhema 5.6
Skhema
Farkhat Sharipov
Girl Picture 7.0
Girl Picture Tytöt tytöt tytöt
Alli Haapasalo
Kalle Kosmonaut 7.4
Kalle Kosmonaut
Christine Kugler, Günther Kurth
Strana Sasha 7.0
Strana Sasha
Yuliya Trofimova
Watch trailer
Kind Hearts Kind Hearts
Gerard-Jan Claes, Olivia Rochette
Crystal Bear / Generation 14plus - Best Short Film
Born in Damascus Born in Damascus
Laura Wadha Impressive and intimate in its narrative style, this short film convinced us and also prevailed against the strong competition. By virtue of this film, we have gained access to a new reality that we had never encountered before in everyday life. In an impenetrable style, the film examines the influence that repressed memories have on our identity. Long after the end of the film, each one of us had something to think about. We were all touched by this film in a very special way, and now we want to award this with our Crystal Bear for the best short film.
Winner
All nominees
Goodbye Jerome! Au revoir Jérôme!
Gabrielle Selnet, Adam Sillard, Chloé Farr
Funkele Funkele
Nicole Jachmann
West by God West by God
Scott Lazer
Tinashé Tinashé
Tig Terera
Fever La fièvre
Matias Carlier
Meneath: The Hidden Island of Ethics Meneath: The Hidden Island of Ethics
Terril Lee Calder
Blue Noise Blaues Rauschen
Simon Maria Kubiena
At Sixteen Aos Dezasseis
Carlos Lobo
Nothing to See Here Nada para ver aqui
Nicolas Bouchez
Memoir of a Veering Storm Anamniseis mias efivikis kataigidas
Sofia Georgovassili
Lay Me by the Shore Lay Me by the Shore
David Findlay
Crystal Bear / Generation Kplus - Best Film
Comedy Queen 6.8
Comedy Queen
Sanna Lenken A great protagonist, powerful and vulnerable at the same time, provided us with her captivatingly told, bittersweet story of loss, grief, anger and healing. This film was a rollercoaster ride full of emotions: sometimes sad, sometimes funny, sometimes embarrassing. The music was always most appropriate and appealing. The camera was occasionally stable, yet also shaky. In a word, the film was superb.
Winner
All nominees
The Apple Day Rooz-e sib
Mahmoud Ghaffari
The Hill of Secrets 7.1
The Hill of Secrets Bimileui eondeok
Ji-eun Lee
My Small Land Mai sumoru rando
Emma Kawawada
Moja & Vesna Moja Vesna
Sara Kern
Boney Piles Terykony
Taras Tomenko
Oink 7.5
Oink Knor
Mascha Halberstad
The Realm of God El reino de Dios
Claudia Sainte-Luce
The Quiet Girl 7.7
The Quiet Girl An Cailín Ciúin
Colm Bairéad
Shabu Shabu
Shamira Raphaela
Waters of Pastaza Juunt Pastaza entsari
Inês T. Alves
Crystal Bear / Generation Kplus - Best Short Film
Spotless Vlekkeloos
Emma Branderhorst
Winner
All nominees
Hush Hush Little Bear Cuci cuci
Mara Linina
Rooster Gong ji
Myo Aung
The Queen of the Foxes La reine des renards
Marina Rosset
Luce and the Rock Luce and the Rock
Britt Raes
Deer Gavazn
Hadi Babaeifar
The Dependent Variables Le variabili dipendenti
Lorenzo Tardella
Ich habe keine Angst! Ich habe keine Angst!
Marita Mayer
An Invisible Apprentice Una aprendiz invisible
Emilia Herbst
Wheels on the Bus Wheels on the Bus
Surya Shahi
Suzie in the Garden Zuza v zahradách
Lucie Sunkova
Louis I. King of the Sheep Louis I. King of the Sheep
Markus Wulf
The Most Boring Granny in the Whole World The Most Boring Granny in The Whole World
Damaris Zielke
To Vancouver To vankouver
Artemis Anastasiadou
Datsun Datsun
Mark Albiston
Alma y Paz Alma y Paz
Cris Gris
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
Leonora Addio 6.4
Leonora Addio Leonora addio
Paolo Taviani
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Encounters
Coma 6.4
Coma
Bertrand Bonello
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Forum
Super Natural 6.2
Super Natural
Jorge Jácome
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Panorama
Bettina Bettina
Lutz Pehnert
Winner
Panorama Audience Award / Documentary Film
Ask, Mark ve Ölüm Ask, Mark ve Ölüm
Cem Kaya
Winner
All nominees
We, Students! Nous, étudiants!
Rafiki Fariala
Nelly & Nadine 7.3
Nelly & Nadine
Magnus Gertten
Into My Name Nel mio nome
Nicolò Bassetti
No Simple Way Home No Simple Way Home
Akuol de Mabior
Dreaming Walls 6.2
Dreaming Walls Dreaming Walls: Inside the Chelsea Hotel
Amélie van Elmbt, Maya Duverdier
Myanmar Diaries Myanmar Diaries
The Myanmar Film Collective
Bettina Bettina
Lutz Pehnert
Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power 6.2
Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power
Nina Menkes
No U-Turn No U-Turn
Ike Nnaebue
Panorama Audience Award / Feature Film
Бақыт 7.9
Бақыт
Askar Uzabaev
Winner
All nominees
Convenience store 6.5
Convenience store
Mihail Borodin
The Apartment with Two Women Gat-eun sog-os-eul ibneun du yeoja
Kim Se-in
A Love Song A Love Song
Max Walker-Silverman
Fogaréu Fogaréu
Flavia Neves 3rd Place
Talking About the Weather Alle reden übers Wetter
Annika Pinske
Taurus 4.9
Taurus
Tim Sutton
Klondike Klondaik
Maryna Er Gorbach 2nd Place
Grand Jeté 5.4
Grand Jeté
Isabelle Stever
Viens je t'emmène 6.2
Viens je t'emmène
Alain Guiraudie
Somewhere Over the Chemtrails 6.3
Somewhere Over the Chemtrails Kdyby radsi horelo
Adam Koloman Rybanský
Working Class Heroes Heroji radnicke klase
Milos Pusic
Concerned Citizen Ezrah Mudag
Idan Haguel
Beautiful Beings 7.4
Beautiful Beings Berdreymi
Gutmundur Arnar Gudmundson
Cinco lobitos 7.4
Cinco lobitos
Alauda Ruiz de Azúa
Swing Ride Calcinculo
Chiara Bellosi
Una Femmina: The Code of Silence Una femmina
Francesco Costabile
Until Tomorrow Ta farda
Ali Asgari
Northern Skies Over Empty Space El norte sobre el vacío
Alejandra Márquez Abella
Peace Film Award
All nominees
All Was Good Sab changa si
Teresa A. Braggs
Peace Film Award - Honorable Mention
All nominees
Europe Europe
Philip Scheffner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Competition
One Year, One Night 6.4
One Year, One Night Un año, una noche
Isaki Lacuesta
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Forum
Geographies of Solitude 7.4
Geographies of Solitude
Jacquelyn Mills
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Panorama
Klondike Klondaik
Maryna Er Gorbach
Winner
Teddy / Best Documentary/Essay Film
Alis Alis
Clare Weiskopf, Nicolas van Hemelryck
Winner
All nominees
If from Every Tongue It Drips If from Every Tongue It Drips
Sharlene Bamboat
All Was Good Sab changa si
Teresa A. Braggs
Jet Lag Jet Lag
Xinyuan Zheng Lu
Ask, Mark ve Ölüm Ask, Mark ve Ölüm
Cem Kaya
Into My Name Nel mio nome
Nicolò Bassetti
Dreaming Walls 6.2
Dreaming Walls Dreaming Walls: Inside the Chelsea Hotel
Amélie van Elmbt, Maya Duverdier
Ladies Only Ladies Only
Rebana Liz John
Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power 6.2
Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power
Nina Menkes
Nelly & Nadine 7.3
Nelly & Nadine
Magnus Gertten
Teddy / Best Feature Film
Three Tidy Tigers Tied a Tie Tighter Três Tigres Tristes
Gustavo Vinagre
Winner
All nominees
Queens of the Qing Dynasty Queens of the Qing Dynasty
Ashley McKenzie
Viens je t'emmène 6.2
Viens je t'emmène
Alain Guiraudie
Swing Ride Calcinculo
Chiara Bellosi
A Love Song A Love Song
Max Walker-Silverman
Girl Picture 7.0
Girl Picture Tytöt tytöt tytöt
Alli Haapasalo
Sublime Sublime
Mariano Biasin
Shall I Compare You to a Summer's Day? Bashtaalak sa'at
Mohammad Shawky Hassan
Peter von Kant 6.7
Peter von Kant
Francois Ozon
Fogaréu Fogaréu
Flávia Neves
Concerned Citizen Ezrah Mudag
Idan Haguel
Beautiful Beings 7.4
Beautiful Beings Berdreymi
Gutmundur Arnar Gudmundson
Teddy / Best Short Film
Exalted Mars Mars exalté
Jean-Sébastien Chauvin
Winner
All nominees
Starfuckers Starfuckers
Antonio Marziale
Blue Noise Blaues Rauschen
Simon Maria Kubiena
Home When You Return Home When You Return
Carl Elsaesser
White Sands Crystal Foxes White Sands Crystal Foxes
Liz Rosenfeld
Diva Diva
Nicolas Cilins
Lay Me by the Shore Lay Me by the Shore
David Findlay
West by God West by God
Scott Lazer
Jail Bird in a Peacock Chair Jail Bird in a Peacock Chair
James Gregory Atkinson
One Big Bag One Big Bag
Every Ocean Hughes
The Dependent Variables Le variabili dipendenti
Lorenzo Tardella
North Terminal Terminal Norte
Lucrecia Martel
At Sixteen Aos Dezasseis
Carlos Lobo
Soum Soum
Alice Brygo
Teddy / Jury Award
Nelly & Nadine 7.3
Nelly & Nadine
Magnus Gertten
Winner
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Isabelle Huppert
Isabelle Huppert
Winner
Special Mention / Amnesty International Jury
My Small Land Mai sumoru rando
Emma Kawawada
Winner
Special Mention / Berlinale Documentary Award
No U-Turn No U-Turn
Christilla Huillard-Kann, Don Edkins, Ike Nnaebue, Tiny Mungwe, Okechukwu Omeire
Winner
Special Mention / Chidren's Jury - Short Film
Luce and the Rock Luce and the Rock
Britt Raes
Winner
Special Mention / Children's Jury - Film
The Quiet Girl 7.7
The Quiet Girl An Cailín Ciúin
Colm Bairéad A beautiful film led us into an emotional, natural world full of love. The acting performance of the protagonist truly impressed us. The profoundly explored feelings were accompanied by sensitive music.
Winner
Special Mention / Generation 14plus International Jury - Short Film
Tinashé Tinashé
Tig Terera
Winner
Blue Noise Blaues Rauschen
Simon Maria Kubiena
Winner
Special Mention / International Jury
A Piece of Sky 6.6
A Piece of Sky Drii Winter
Michael Koch
Winner
Special Mention / International Short Film Jury
Bird in the Peninsula Bird in the Peninsula
Atsushi Wada
Winner
Special Mention / Kompagnon-Fellowship
Jide Tom Akinleminu
We would like to commend the concept of the hybrid film "Traces of the Phoenix", which is ambitious in its content as well as its artistry. Places and stories are linked poetically and associatively to trigger fresh insights for the viewer. Bridges are built between political and social themes such as post-colonialism and the slave trade, activism and self-sufficiency, family and work, religion and identity. The film aims to adopt a standpoint subtly while contributing to current social debates from a personal perspective. The submission by Jide Akinleminu already reveals intense engagement with the complex narrative in its historical and art-historical references, and arouses our interest in this film.
Winner
Special Mention / Youth Jury - Film
Stay Awake Stay Awake
Jamie Sisley Raw and frighteningly concrete, the film thrusts us into an everyday life that is shaped by a recurring traumatic event. Throughout their common journey, the actors and their characters became our confidants while alternating between hope and disappointment. The film left us speechless and agitated.
Winner
Special Mention / Youth Jury - Short Film
Nothing to See Here Nada para ver aqui
Nicolas Bouchez This short film is a work of art! Expressive and rich in contrast to the fast pace of daily life; at the same time observing and value-free, it allows itself the freedom to connect its own self to the images. The film conveys its content in a playful way, mostly without many words, and it invites you to think. Through the interaction of shapes, colours, edges, curves, sections, light and shadows, it clearly stands out from the other films.
Winner
Amnesty International Film Prize
Myanmar Diaries Myanmar Diaries
The Myanmar Film Collective
Winner
All nominees
Ask, Mark ve Ölüm Ask, Mark ve Ölüm
Cem Kaya
Label Europa Cinemas
Beautiful Beings 7.4
Beautiful Beings Berdreymi
Gutmundur Arnar Gudmundson
Winner
Heiner Carow Prize
Forces Gewalten
Rafael Starman
Winner
Special Mention of the Generation Kplus International Jury / Best Short Film
To Vancouver To vankouver
Artemis Anastasiadou
Winner
Grand Prix of the Generation 14plus International Jury / Best Feature Film
Kind Hearts Kind Hearts
Gerard-Jan Claes, Olivia Rochette The first of two equal Grand Prix goes to a film that effortlessly plunges us into the lives of two ordinary young people, sharing a delicate insight in their emotional growth, while reminding us of the unpredictable and elusive nature of that thing called love.
Winner
Skhema 5.6
Skhema
Farkhad Sharipov The film is an intimate lens into some of the darker challenges facing young people today. But its strength is in its universality and strong and authentic performances. It explores the vulnerability of teenage girls at that pivotal moment in their lives when they are neither child nor adult. With moments of lightness and darkness - and a fantastic ending.
Winner
Grand Prix of the Generation Kplus International Jury / Best Feature Film
The Quiet Girl 7.7
The Quiet Girl An Cailín Ciúin
Colm Bairéad As many films in this year's Generation Kplus competition, the winning film deals with the hardships of family life. It is a film with a delicate story full of details about childhood, grief, parenthood and rebuilding a family. The very strong narrative is combined with a stunning cinematography. The sound and the images create a unique atmosphere.
Winner
Special Prize of the Generation 14plus International Jury / Best Short Film
Goodbye Jerome! Au revoir Jérôme!
Gabrielle Selnet, Adam Sillard, Chloé Farr
Winner
Special Prize of the Generation Kplus International Jury / Best Short Film
Deer Gavazn
Hadi Babaeifar Through an amazing and poetic cinematography as well as authentic acting, this film tells a story about a boy who uses an ancient tale as a means of empowerment to save his brother. The storytelling was magnetic, mystic and truthful.
Winner
ARTE International Prize
Girls Will Be Girls 7.2
Girls Will Be Girls
Shuchi Talati, Pooja Chauhan
Winner
Girls Will Be Girls 7.2
Girls Will Be Girls
Shuchi Talati, Pooja Chauhan
Winner
Berlinale Talent Campus
EFP Shooting Star
Emilio Sakraya
Emilio Sakraya
Winner
Timon Sturbej
Winner
Marie Reuther
Winner
João Nunes Monteiro
Winner
Anamaria Vartolomei
Anamaria Vartolomei
Winner
Gracija Filipovic
Winner
Souheila Yacoub
Souheila Yacoub
Winner
Hanna van Vliet
Winner
Evin Ahmad
Winner
Clare Dunne
Clare Dunne
Winner
Guild Film Prize
Rabiye 6.7
Rabiye
Andreas Dresen
Winner
Compass-Perspektive Award / Best Film
Ladies Only Ladies Only
Rebana Liz John The Compass-Perspektive-Award goes to "Ladies Only", a raw, honest film that concentrates on the essentials, truly standing out with its decisiveness and clarity of form. A crowd of people push their way through the narrow door of a train compartment, and for 80 minutes a transitional location becomes intimate theatre, in which we get to know various women. Filmmaker Rebana Liz John asks questions about existential issues such as freedom, family and career, and we obtain personal insights into the lives of the protagonists. She has different generations read a poem out loud and comment on it, interrelating their differing points of view. Interview moments alternate with quietly observed situations. The montage creates visible emphasis and contrasts, and takes a firm standpoint. As a result, the public space of the train compartment becomes an intimate space. Numerous situations and times of day are interwoven, and the finely crafted sound design generates continuity and tension. It takes courage to tell such a reduced story, to take a close look and to produce a socially relevant film from everyday life.
Winner
All nominees
Rondo Rondo
Katharina Rivilis
Forces Gewalten
Constantin Hatz
Echo Echo
Mareike Wegener
The Silent Forest 5.6
The Silent Forest Schweigend steht der Wald
Saralisa Volm
Sorry Genosse Sorry Genosse
Vera Brückner
We Might As Well Be Dead Wir könnten genauso gut tot sein
Natalia Sinelnikova
Berlinale Documentary Award
Myanmar Diaries Myanmar Diaries
The Myanmar Film Collective
Winner
All nominees
For the Many: The Vienna Chamber of Labour Für die Vielen - Die Arbeiterkammer Wien
Johannes Holzhausen, Johannes Rosenberger, Constantin Wulff
The United States of America The United States of America
James Benning
Terra que marca Terra que marca
Raul Domingues
Boney Piles Terykony
Taras Tomenko, Volodymyr Filippov, Andriy Suyarko, Alla Ovsyannikova, Oleksandr Kovalenko
Jet Lag Jet Lag
Xinyuan Zheng Lu
See You Friday, Robinson 6.9
See You Friday, Robinson À vendredi, Robinson
Mitra Farahani
Mutzenbacher 6.5
Mutzenbacher
Ruth Beckermann
No U-Turn No U-Turn
Christilla Huillard-Kann, Don Edkins, Ike Nnaebue, Tiny Mungwe, Okechukwu Omeire
Scala Scala
Abhichon Rattanabhayon, Ananta Thitanat
Geographies of Solitude 7.4
Geographies of Solitude
Jacquelyn Mills, Rosalie Chicoine Perreault
Alis Alis
Alexandra Galvis, Radu Stancu, Clare Weiskopf, Nicolas van Hemelryck
Dreaming Walls 6.2
Dreaming Walls Dreaming Walls: Inside the Chelsea Hotel
Hanne Phlypo, Amélie van Elmbt, Quentin Laurent, Maya Duverdier
Kind Hearts Kind Hearts
Gerard-Jan Claes, Olivia Rochette, Ruben Desiere, Rasmus Van Heddeghem
Mis dos voces Mis dos voces
Lina Rodriguez, Brad Deane
Scala Scala
Abhichon Rattanabhayon, Ananta Thitanat
No U-Turn No U-Turn
Christilla Huillard-Kann, Don Edkins, Ike Nnaebue, Tiny Mungwe, Okechukwu Omeire
Alis Alis
Alexandra Galvis, Radu Stancu, Clare Weiskopf, Nicolas van Hemelryck
Boney Piles Terykony
Taras Tomenko, Volodymyr Filippov, Andriy Suyarko, Alla Ovsyannikova, Oleksandr Kovalenko
Nelly & Nadine 7.3
Nelly & Nadine
Magnus Gertten, Ove Rishøj Jensen
American Journal Journal d'Amérique
Arnaud des Pallières, Jérôme Dopffer, Michel Klein
A German Party Eine deutsche Partei
Hubertus Siegert, Simon Brückner
For the Many: The Vienna Chamber of Labour Für die Vielen - Die Arbeiterkammer Wien
Johannes Holzhausen, Johannes Rosenberger, Constantin Wulff
Geographies of Solitude 7.4
Geographies of Solitude
Jacquelyn Mills, Rosalie Chicoine Perreault
American Journal Journal d'Amérique
Arnaud des Pallières, Jérôme Dopffer, Michel Klein
Dreaming Walls 6.2
Dreaming Walls Dreaming Walls: Inside the Chelsea Hotel
Hanne Phlypo, Amélie van Elmbt, Quentin Laurent, Maya Duverdier
Nelly & Nadine 7.3
Nelly & Nadine
Magnus Gertten, Ove Rishøj Jensen
Encounters Award
Mutzenbacher 6.5
Mutzenbacher
Ruth Beckermann Masterfully playing with minimal elements interwoven through a rigorous mise-en-scène punctuated by humour, the director achieves a rich and complex reflection on gender and sexual politics that raises complicated questions of utmost relevance today.
Winner
All nominees
Small, Slow But Steady 7.1
Small, Slow But Steady Keiko, me wo sumasete
Syo Miyake
Unrueh 6.6
Unrueh
Cyril Schäublin
Coma 6.4
Coma
Bertrand Bonello
A Little Love Package A Little Love Package
Gastón Solnicki
See You Friday, Robinson 6.9
See You Friday, Robinson À vendredi, Robinson
Mitra Farahani
Father's Day Father's Day
Kivu Ruhorahoza
Flux Gourmet 6.0
Flux Gourmet
Peter Strickland
Axiom 6.5
Axiom
Jöns Jönsson
American Journal Journal d'Amérique
Arnaud des Pallières
Brat vo vsyom 5.8
Brat vo vsyom
Aleksandr Zolotukhin
I poli kai i poli 5.8
I poli kai i poli
Sillas Cumerkas, Hristos Passalis
Queens of the Qing Dynasty Queens of the Qing Dynasty
Ashley McKenzie
Sun Sonne
Kurdwin Ayub
The Death of My Mother Zum Tod meiner Mutter
Jessica Krummacher
Encounters Award - Best Director
Unrueh 6.6
Unrueh
Cyril Schäublin With a strange and unsettling calm, the film immerses the viewer in a moment where ideals of collectivity and anarchism confront the encroaching powers of capitalism and the erosion of worker's time. As exacting in its cinematographic decisions, as the watches we see being assembled.
Winner
Encounters Award - Special Jury Prize
See You Friday, Robinson 6.9
See You Friday, Robinson À vendredi, Robinson
Mitra Farahani The encounter of two poets in the autumn of their lives, orchestrated by the director with mischief and a loving yet discerning regard. A playful battle of egos, that doubles as an intimate and moving meditation on language, communication and artistic creation.
Winner
GWFF Best First Feature Award
Sun Sonne
Ulrich Seidl, Kurdwin Ayub
Winner
Sun Sonne
Ulrich Seidl, Kurdwin Ayub
Winner
All nominees
The Hill of Secrets 7.1
The Hill of Secrets Bimileui eondeok
Ji-eun Lee, Hyun-suk Park
The Hill of Secrets 7.1
The Hill of Secrets Bimileui eondeok
Ji-eun Lee, Hyun-suk Park
Robe of Gems 5.5
Robe of Gems Manto de gemas
Fernanda de la Peza, Natalia López, Joaquin del Paso
Moja & Vesna Moja Vesna
Rok Bicek, Gal Greenspan, Sharlene George, Sara Kern
Europe Europe
Caroline Kirberg, Philip Scheffner, Merle Kröger
Fogaréu Fogaréu
Vania Catani, Mayra Faour Auad, Flávia Neves
This House Cette maison
Félix Dufour-Laperrière, Miryam Charles
The Quiet Girl 7.7
The Quiet Girl An Cailín Ciúin
Colm Bairéad, Cleona Ní Chrualaoí
Talking About the Weather Alle reden übers Wetter
Annika Pinske, Luise Hauschild
Shall I Compare You to a Summer's Day? Bashtaalak sa'at
Maximilian Haslberger, Mohammad Shawky Hassan, Hesham Marold
Robe of Gems 5.5
Robe of Gems Manto de gemas
Fernanda de la Peza, Natalia López, Joaquin del Paso
Talking About the Weather Alle reden übers Wetter
Annika Pinske, Luise Hauschild
Sublime Sublime
Mariano Biasin, Juan Pablo Miller, Laura Donari
Echo Echo
Hannes Lang, Mareike Wegener
Una Femmina: The Code of Silence Una femmina
Edoardo De Angelis, Francesco Costabile, Pierpaolo Verga, Attilio De Razza, Nicola Picone
Moja & Vesna Moja Vesna
Rok Bicek, Gal Greenspan, Sharlene George, Sara Kern
Cinco lobitos 7.4
Cinco lobitos
Manuel Calvo, Nahikari Ipiña, Alauda Ruiz de Azúa, Marisa Fernández Armenteros
This House Cette maison
Félix Dufour-Laperrière, Miryam Charles
Una Femmina: The Code of Silence Una femmina
Edoardo De Angelis, Francesco Costabile, Pierpaolo Verga, Attilio De Razza, Nicola Picone
Somewhere Over the Chemtrails 6.3
Somewhere Over the Chemtrails Kdyby radsi horelo
Pavel Vácha, Adam Koloman Rybanský, Eva Pavlickova
Somewhere Over the Chemtrails 6.3
Somewhere Over the Chemtrails Kdyby radsi horelo
Pavel Vácha, Adam Koloman Rybanský, Eva Pavlickova
Convenience store 6.5
Convenience store
Vasilyev Artem, Mihail Borodin
Convenience store 6.5
Convenience store
Vasilyev Artem, Mihail Borodin
The Quiet Girl 7.7
The Quiet Girl An Cailín Ciúin
Colm Bairéad, Cleona Ní Chrualaoí
We Might As Well Be Dead Wir könnten genauso gut tot sein
Julia Wagner, Natalia Sinelnikova
Stay Awake Stay Awake
Shrihari Sathe, Jamie Sisley, Eric Schultz
Shall I Compare You to a Summer's Day? Bashtaalak sa'at
Maximilian Haslberger, Mohammad Shawky Hassan, Hesham Marold
Berlin Short Film Candidate for the European Film Awards
The Sower of Stars El sembrador de estrellas
Lois Patiño
Winner
Kompagnon-Fellowship
AG Kino Gilde - Cinema Vision 14plus
Stay Awake Stay Awake
Jamie Sisley
Winner
Talents Footprints - Mastercard Enablement Programme
Shuchi Talati
Winner
Amar Aziz
Winner
Laura Bermúdez
Winner
