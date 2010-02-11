Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Berlin International Film Festival Events Berlin International Film Festival 2010

All nominated films "Berlin International Film Festival" in 2010

Site Berlinale Palast, Berlin, Germany
Date 11 February 2010 - 21 February 2010
Golden Berlin Bear / Best Short film
Incident by a Bank Händelse vid bank
Ruben Östlund
Winner
All nominees
Be Loved Geliebt
Jan Soldat
Aramaki Aramaki
Isamu Hirabayashi
Tussilago Tussilago
Jonas Odell
Derby Derby
Paul Negoescu
5 Lessons and 9 Questions About Chinatown 5 Lessons and 9 Questions About Chinatown
Shelly Silver
The Descent Hayerida
Shai Miedzinski
12 Years 12 Jahre
Daniel Nocke
The Cage Colivia
Adrian Sitaru
The Second Awakening of Blindness El segundo amanecer de la ceguera
Mauricio Franco Tosso
Out in That Deep Blue Sea Out in That Deep Blue Sea
Kazik Radwanski
Paradise Later Paradise Later
Ascan Breuer
I Need to Rejuvenate Myself Artistically Ich muss mich künstlerisch gesehen regenerieren
Ute Schall, Christine Groß
Math Test Suhaksihum
Joung Yumi
In the Air In the Air
Liza Johnson
Long Live the New Flesh Long Live the New Flesh
Nikolas Provost
Yellow Moon Zuti mjesec
Zvonimir Juric
A Perm A Perm
Lee Ran-hee
Venus vs. Me Venus vs. Me
Nathalie Teirlinck
Unplay Unplay
Joanna Rytel
Wo ich bin ist oben Wo ich bin ist oben
Bettina Bouju
Photos of God Photos of God
Paul Wright
Deafness Glukhota
Miroslav Slaboshpickiy
Garden of Light Giardini di luce
Davide Pepe, Lucia Pepe
The Tunnel The Tunnel
Jenna Cato Bass
Golden Berlin Bear
Honey 7.2
Honey
Semih Kaplanoğlu
Winner
All nominees
Puzzle Rompecabezas
Natalia Smirnoff
Greenberg 5.7
Greenberg
Noah Baumbach
The Killer Inside Me 6.5
The Killer Inside Me Killer Inside Me
Michael Winterbottom
Jew Suss: Rise and Fall 6.4
Jew Suss: Rise and Fall Jud Süss - Film ohne Gewissen
Oskar Roehler
The Hunter Shekarchi
Rafi Pitts
Submarino 7.1
Submarino
Thomas Vinterberg
The Ghost Writer 7.5
The Ghost Writer
Roman Polanski
Apart Together Tuan yuan
Wang Quan'an
A Woman, a Gun and a Noodle Shop San qiang pai an jing qi
Zhang Yimou
The Robber 6.8
The Robber Der Räuber
Benjamin Heisenberg
On the Path 6.9
On the Path Na putu
Jasmila Žbanić
If I Want to Whistle, I Whistle 7.3
If I Want to Whistle, I Whistle Eu cand vreau sa fluier, fluier
Florin Serban
How I Ended This Summer 7.1
How I Ended This Summer Kak ya provyol etim letom
Alexei Popogrebski
A Somewhat Gentle Man 6.4
A Somewhat Gentle Man En ganske snill mann
Hans Petter Moland
Mammuth 6.8
Mammuth
Benoît Delépine, Gustave Kervern
A Family En familie
Pernille Fischer Christensen
Faith Shahada
Burhan Kurbani
Caterpillar Kyatapirâ
Kōji Wakamatsu
Howl 6.9
Howl
Rob Epstein, Jeffrey M. Friedman
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Actor
Grigoriy Dobrygin
Grigoriy Dobrygin
Winner
Sergei Puskepalis
Sergei Puskepalis
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Actress
Shinobu Terajima
Shinobu Terajima
Caterpillar
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Director
Roman Polanski
Roman Polanski
The Ghost Writer
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Script
Apart Together Tuan yuan
Wang Quan'an, Na Jin
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Short Film
The Descent Hayerida
Shai Miedzinski
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Jury Grand Prix
If I Want to Whistle, I Whistle 7.3
If I Want to Whistle, I Whistle Eu cand vreau sa fluier, fluier
Florin Serban
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Outstanding Artistic Achievement
How I Ended This Summer 7.1
How I Ended This Summer Kak ya provyol etim letom
Pavel Kostomarov For the camera.
Winner
Alfred Bauer Award
If I Want to Whistle, I Whistle 7.3
If I Want to Whistle, I Whistle Eu cand vreau sa fluier, fluier
Florin Serban
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award / Forum
Winter's Bone 7.3
Winter's Bone
Debra Granik
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award / Panorama
Kawasaki's Rose 7.0
Kawasaki's Rose Kawasakiho ruze
Jan Hřebejk
Winner
Caligari Film Award
The Mouth of the Wolf La bocca del lupo
Pietro Marcello
Winner
Crystal Bear / Generation 14plus - Best Feature Film
All nominees
Retratos en un mar de mentiras Retratos en un mar de mentiras
Carlos Gaviria
Crystal Bear / Generation 14plus - Best Film
Neukölln Unlimited Neukölln Unlimited
Dietmar Ratsch, Agostino Imondi
Winner
All nominees
Dooman River Dooman River
Zhang Lu
Crystal Bear / Generation 14plus - Best Short Film
Ask the Wind Az bad beporsid
Batin Ghobadi
Winner
All nominees
Siemiany Siemiany
Philip James McGoldrick
Megaheavy Megaheavy
Fenar Ahmad
Crystal Bear / Generation Kplus - Best Feature Film
All nominees
Susa 6.6
Susa
Rusudan Pirveli
Rafiki Bestevenner
Christian Lo
Crystal Bear / Generation Kplus - Best Film
Echoes of the Rainbow 7.6
Echoes of the Rainbow Sui yuet san tau
Alex Law
Winner
Crystal Bear / Generation Kplus - Best Short Film
Franswa Sharl Franswa Sharl
Hannah Hilliard
Winner
All nominees
Masala mama Masala mama
Michael Kam
I Do Air I Do Air
Martina Amati
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Generation 14plus - Best Film
Dooman River Dooman River
Zhang Lu
Winner
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Generation 14plus - Best Short Film
Ønskebørn Ønskebørn
Birgitte Stærmose
Winner
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Generation Kplus - Best Film
This Way of Life This Way of Life
Thomas Burstyn
Winner
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Generation Kplus - Best Short Film
Indigo Indigo
Jack Price
Winner
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk - Special Award / Best Short Film
Apollo Apollo
Felix Gönnert
Winner
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk - Special Mention / Best Feature Film
A Brand New Life Yeo-haeng-ja
Ounie Lecomte
Winner
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk - Special Mention / Best Short Film
The Six Dollar Fifty Man The Six Dollar Fifty Man
Louis Sutherland, Mark Albiston
Winner
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk Grand Prix / Best Feature Film
Boy 7.5
Boy
Taika Waititi
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
A Family En familie
Pernille Fischer Christensen
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Forum
Crab Trap El vuelco del cangrejo
Oscar Ruiz Navia
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Panorama
Parade Parêdo
Isao Yukisada
Winner
Netpac Award
Au revoir Taipei Yi ye Taibei
Arvin Chen For Chen's assured direction, capturing the energy of the city that never sleeps, and bringing together a group of misfits to successfully create a charming story with style and panache.
Winner
Panorama Audience Award / Best Film
All nominees
The Assailant 5.9
The Assailant Besouro
Zhoao Daniel Tihomirov
Daniel Schmid - Le chat qui pense Daniel Schmid - Le chat qui pense
Pascal Hofmann, Benny Jaberg
Panorama Audience Award / Best Short Film
All nominees
Budrus Budrus
Julia Bacha
Panorama Audience Award / Fiction Film
All nominees
One Life, Maybe Two 6.6
One Life, Maybe Two Due vite per caso
Alessandro Aronadio
Panorama Audience Award
Waste Land 7.7
Waste Land
Karen Harley, Lucy Walker, João Jardim
Winner
Waste Land 7.7
Waste Land
Peace Film Award
Son of Babylon Syn Babilonu
Mohamed Al Daradji
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Competition
Honey 7.2
Honey
Semih Kaplanoğlu
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Forum
Aisheen (Still Alive in Gaza) Aisheen (Still Alive in Gaza)
Nicolas Wadimoff
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Panorama
Kawasaki's Rose 7.0
Kawasaki's Rose Kawasakiho ruze
Jan Hřebejk
Winner
Prize of the Guild of German Art House Cinemas
Faith Shahada
Burhan Kurbani
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Berliner Morgenpost"
A Somewhat Gentle Man 6.4
A Somewhat Gentle Man En ganske snill mann
Hans Petter Moland
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Siegessäule"
Postcard to Daddy Postcard to Daddy
Michael Stock
Winner
Special Teddy
Teddy / Best Documentary Film
The Mouth of the Wolf La bocca del lupo
Pietro Marcello
Winner
All nominees
New York Memories New York Memories
Rosa von Praunheim
All My Tumbler Girls, or All About Women Who Dare to... Alle meine Stehaufmädchen - Von Frauen, die sich was trauen
Lothar Lambert
Teddy / Best Feature Film
The Kids Are All Right 7.2
The Kids Are All Right
Lisa Cholodenko
Winner
All nominees
Loose Cannons 7.2
Loose Cannons Mine vaganti
Ferzan Özpetek
I Am Love 7.0
I Am Love Io sono l'amore / I Am Love
Luca Guadagnino
Gentlemen Broncos 6.2
Gentlemen Broncos
Jared Hess
Teddy / Best Short Film
The Feast of Stephen The Feast of Stephen
Winner
All nominees
Last Address Last Address
Ira Sachs
Franswa Sharl Franswa Sharl
Hannah Hilliard
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Hanna Schygulla
Hanna Schygulla
Winner
Volfgang Kolhaze
Winner
Berlinale Camera
Erika Gregor
Winner
Ulrich Gregor
Winner
Yôji Yamada
Winner
Berlin Today Award
Jonah and the Vicarious Nature of Homesickness Jonah and the Vicarious Nature of Homesickness
Bryn Chainey
Winner
DIALOGUE en Perspective
Lebendkontrolle Lebendkontrolle
Florian Schewe
Winner
DIALOGUE en Perspective - Special Mention
Portraits deutscher Alkoholiker Portraits deutscher Alkoholiker
Carolin Schmitz
Winner
Score Competition
Amnesty International Film Prize
Son of Babylon Syn Babilonu
Winner
Waste Land 7.7
Waste Land
Winner
Waste Land 7.7
Waste Land
All nominees
One Life, Maybe Two 6.6
One Life, Maybe Two Due vite per caso
Alessandro Aronadio
Femina-Film-Prize
In the Shadows 7.1
In the Shadows Im Schatten
Reinhild Blaschke For the production design.
Winner
Label Europa Cinemas
When We Leave 7.6
When We Leave Die Fremde / When We Leave
Feo Aladag
Winner
Best Debut Film
Sebbe 7.1
Sebbe
Babak Najafi
Winner
All nominees
One Life, Maybe Two 6.6
One Life, Maybe Two Due vite per caso
Alessandro Aronadio
Teddy Jury Award
Open Open
Jake Yuzna
Winner
DAAD Short Film Award
The Cage Colivia
Adrian Sitaru
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Tagesspiegel"
Winter's Bone 7.3
Winter's Bone
Debra Granik
Winner
Best European Short Film
Venus vs. Me Venus vs. Me
Nathalie Teirlinck
Winner
EFP Shooting Star
Krystof Hádek
Krystof Hádek
Czech Republic.
Winner
Zrinka Cvitešić
Zrinka Cvitešić
Croatia.
Winner
Anaïs Demoustier
Anaïs Demoustier
France.
Winner
Anders Baasmo Christiansen
Anders Baasmo Christiansen
Norway.
Winner
Lotte Verbeek
Lotte Verbeek
The Netherlands.
Winner
Edward Hogg
United Kingdom.
Winner
Pihla Viitala
Finland.
Winner
Agata Buzek
Agata Buzek
Poland.
Winner
Michele Riondino
Michele Riondino
Italy.
Winner
Dragoș Bucur
Romania.
Winner
Free Speech Bear Award
Mohammad Bakri
Mohammad Bakri
Winner
Thomas Strittmacher Drehbuchpreis
Festung Festung
Nicole Armbruster
Winner
Year
Nominations

