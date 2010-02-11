Menu
Film festivals
Berlin International Film Festival
Events
Berlin International Film Festival 2010
All nominated films "Berlin International Film Festival" in 2010
Site
Berlinale Palast, Berlin, Germany
Date
11 February 2010 - 21 February 2010
Golden Berlin Bear / Best Short film
Incident by a Bank
Händelse vid bank
Ruben Östlund
Winner
All nominees
Be Loved
Geliebt
Jan Soldat
Aramaki
Aramaki
Isamu Hirabayashi
Tussilago
Tussilago
Jonas Odell
Derby
Derby
Paul Negoescu
5 Lessons and 9 Questions About Chinatown
5 Lessons and 9 Questions About Chinatown
Shelly Silver
The Descent
Hayerida
Shai Miedzinski
12 Years
12 Jahre
Daniel Nocke
The Cage
Colivia
Adrian Sitaru
The Second Awakening of Blindness
El segundo amanecer de la ceguera
Mauricio Franco Tosso
Out in That Deep Blue Sea
Out in That Deep Blue Sea
Kazik Radwanski
Paradise Later
Paradise Later
Ascan Breuer
I Need to Rejuvenate Myself Artistically
Ich muss mich künstlerisch gesehen regenerieren
Ute Schall, Christine Groß
Math Test
Suhaksihum
Joung Yumi
In the Air
In the Air
Liza Johnson
Long Live the New Flesh
Long Live the New Flesh
Nikolas Provost
Yellow Moon
Zuti mjesec
Zvonimir Juric
A Perm
A Perm
Lee Ran-hee
Venus vs. Me
Venus vs. Me
Nathalie Teirlinck
Unplay
Unplay
Joanna Rytel
Wo ich bin ist oben
Wo ich bin ist oben
Bettina Bouju
Photos of God
Photos of God
Paul Wright
I Need to Rejuvenate Myself Artistically
Ich muss mich künstlerisch gesehen regenerieren
Ute Schall, Christine Groß
Deafness
Glukhota
Miroslav Slaboshpickiy
Garden of Light
Giardini di luce
Davide Pepe, Lucia Pepe
The Tunnel
The Tunnel
Jenna Cato Bass
Show all nominees
Golden Berlin Bear
7.2
Honey
Semih Kaplanoğlu
Winner
All nominees
Puzzle
Rompecabezas
Natalia Smirnoff
5.7
Greenberg
Noah Baumbach
6.5
The Killer Inside Me
Killer Inside Me
Michael Winterbottom
6.4
Jew Suss: Rise and Fall
Jud Süss - Film ohne Gewissen
Oskar Roehler
The Hunter
Shekarchi
Rafi Pitts
7.1
Submarino
Thomas Vinterberg
7.5
The Ghost Writer
Roman Polanski
Apart Together
Tuan yuan
Wang Quan'an
A Woman, a Gun and a Noodle Shop
San qiang pai an jing qi
Zhang Yimou
6.8
The Robber
Der Räuber
Benjamin Heisenberg
6.9
On the Path
Na putu
Jasmila Žbanić
7.3
If I Want to Whistle, I Whistle
Eu cand vreau sa fluier, fluier
Florin Serban
7.1
How I Ended This Summer
Kak ya provyol etim letom
Alexei Popogrebski
6.4
A Somewhat Gentle Man
En ganske snill mann
Hans Petter Moland
6.8
Mammuth
Benoît Delépine, Gustave Kervern
A Family
En familie
Pernille Fischer Christensen
Faith
Shahada
Burhan Kurbani
Caterpillar
Kyatapirâ
Kōji Wakamatsu
6.9
Howl
Rob Epstein, Jeffrey M. Friedman
Show all nominees
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Actor
Grigoriy Dobrygin
How I Ended This Summer
Tied with Sergey Puskepalis for _ Kak ya provel etim letom (2010) _.
Winner
Sergei Puskepalis
How I Ended This Summer
Tied with Grigoriy Dobrygin for Kak ya provyol etim letom (2010)..
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Actress
Shinobu Terajima
Caterpillar
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Director
Roman Polanski
The Ghost Writer
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Script
Apart Together
Tuan yuan
Wang Quan'an, Na Jin
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Short Film
The Descent
Hayerida
Shai Miedzinski
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Jury Grand Prix
7.3
If I Want to Whistle, I Whistle
Eu cand vreau sa fluier, fluier
Florin Serban
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Outstanding Artistic Achievement
7.1
How I Ended This Summer
Kak ya provyol etim letom
Pavel Kostomarov
For the camera.
Winner
Alfred Bauer Award
7.3
If I Want to Whistle, I Whistle
Eu cand vreau sa fluier, fluier
Florin Serban
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award / Forum
7.3
Winter's Bone
Debra Granik
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award / Panorama
7.0
Kawasaki's Rose
Kawasakiho ruze
Jan Hřebejk
Winner
Caligari Film Award
The Mouth of the Wolf
La bocca del lupo
Pietro Marcello
Winner
Crystal Bear / Generation 14plus - Best Feature Film
All nominees
Retratos en un mar de mentiras
Retratos en un mar de mentiras
Carlos Gaviria
Show all nominees
Crystal Bear / Generation 14plus - Best Film
Neukölln Unlimited
Neukölln Unlimited
Dietmar Ratsch, Agostino Imondi
Winner
Neukölln Unlimited
Neukölln Unlimited
Dietmar Ratsch, Agostino Imondi
Winner
All nominees
Dooman River
Dooman River
Zhang Lu
Show all nominees
Crystal Bear / Generation 14plus - Best Short Film
Ask the Wind
Az bad beporsid
Batin Ghobadi
Winner
All nominees
Siemiany
Siemiany
Philip James McGoldrick
Megaheavy
Megaheavy
Fenar Ahmad
Show all nominees
Crystal Bear / Generation Kplus - Best Feature Film
All nominees
6.6
Susa
Rusudan Pirveli
Rafiki
Bestevenner
Christian Lo
Show all nominees
Crystal Bear / Generation Kplus - Best Film
7.6
Echoes of the Rainbow
Sui yuet san tau
Alex Law
Winner
Crystal Bear / Generation Kplus - Best Short Film
Franswa Sharl
Franswa Sharl
Hannah Hilliard
Winner
All nominees
Masala mama
Masala mama
Michael Kam
I Do Air
I Do Air
Martina Amati
Show all nominees
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Generation 14plus - Best Film
Dooman River
Dooman River
Zhang Lu
Winner
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Generation 14plus - Best Short Film
Ønskebørn
Ønskebørn
Birgitte Stærmose
Winner
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Generation Kplus - Best Film
This Way of Life
This Way of Life
Thomas Burstyn
Winner
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Generation Kplus - Best Short Film
Indigo
Indigo
Jack Price
Winner
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk - Special Award / Best Short Film
Apollo
Apollo
Felix Gönnert
Winner
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk - Special Mention / Best Feature Film
A Brand New Life
Yeo-haeng-ja
Ounie Lecomte
Winner
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk - Special Mention / Best Short Film
The Six Dollar Fifty Man
The Six Dollar Fifty Man
Louis Sutherland, Mark Albiston
Winner
The Six Dollar Fifty Man
The Six Dollar Fifty Man
Louis Sutherland, Mark Albiston
Winner
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk Grand Prix / Best Feature Film
7.5
Boy
Taika Waititi
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
A Family
En familie
Pernille Fischer Christensen
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Forum
Crab Trap
El vuelco del cangrejo
Oscar Ruiz Navia
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Panorama
Parade
Parêdo
Isao Yukisada
Winner
Netpac Award
Au revoir Taipei
Yi ye Taibei
Arvin Chen
For Chen's assured direction, capturing the energy of the city that never sleeps, and bringing together a group of misfits to successfully create a charming story with style and panache.
Winner
Panorama Audience Award / Best Film
All nominees
5.9
The Assailant
Besouro
Zhoao Daniel Tihomirov
Daniel Schmid - Le chat qui pense
Daniel Schmid - Le chat qui pense
Pascal Hofmann, Benny Jaberg
Daniel Schmid - Le chat qui pense
Daniel Schmid - Le chat qui pense
Pascal Hofmann, Benny Jaberg
Show all nominees
Panorama Audience Award / Best Short Film
All nominees
Budrus
Budrus
Julia Bacha
Show all nominees
Panorama Audience Award / Fiction Film
All nominees
6.6
One Life, Maybe Two
Due vite per caso
Alessandro Aronadio
Show all nominees
Panorama Audience Award
7.7
Waste Land
Karen Harley, Lucy Walker, João Jardim
Winner
7.7
Waste Land
Karen Harley, Lucy Walker, João Jardim
Winner
Peace Film Award
Son of Babylon
Syn Babilonu
Mohamed Al Daradji
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Competition
7.2
Honey
Semih Kaplanoğlu
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Forum
Aisheen (Still Alive in Gaza)
Aisheen (Still Alive in Gaza)
Nicolas Wadimoff
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Panorama
7.0
Kawasaki's Rose
Kawasakiho ruze
Jan Hřebejk
Winner
Prize of the Guild of German Art House Cinemas
Faith
Shahada
Burhan Kurbani
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Berliner Morgenpost"
6.4
A Somewhat Gentle Man
En ganske snill mann
Hans Petter Moland
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Siegessäule"
Postcard to Daddy
Postcard to Daddy
Michael Stock
Winner
Special Teddy
Teddy / Best Documentary Film
The Mouth of the Wolf
La bocca del lupo
Pietro Marcello
Winner
All nominees
New York Memories
New York Memories
Rosa von Praunheim
All My Tumbler Girls, or All About Women Who Dare to...
Alle meine Stehaufmädchen - Von Frauen, die sich was trauen
Lothar Lambert
Show all nominees
Teddy / Best Feature Film
7.2
The Kids Are All Right
Lisa Cholodenko
Winner
All nominees
7.2
Loose Cannons
Mine vaganti
Ferzan Özpetek
7.0
I Am Love
Io sono l'amore / I Am Love
Luca Guadagnino
6.2
Gentlemen Broncos
Jared Hess
Show all nominees
Teddy / Best Short Film
The Feast of Stephen
The Feast of Stephen
Winner
All nominees
Last Address
Last Address
Ira Sachs
Franswa Sharl
Franswa Sharl
Hannah Hilliard
Show all nominees
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Hanna Schygulla
Winner
Volfgang Kolhaze
Winner
Berlinale Camera
Erika Gregor
Winner
Ulrich Gregor
Winner
Yôji Yamada
Winner
Berlin Today Award
Jonah and the Vicarious Nature of Homesickness
Jonah and the Vicarious Nature of Homesickness
Bryn Chainey
Winner
DIALOGUE en Perspective
Lebendkontrolle
Lebendkontrolle
Florian Schewe
Winner
DIALOGUE en Perspective - Special Mention
Portraits deutscher Alkoholiker
Portraits deutscher Alkoholiker
Carolin Schmitz
Winner
Score Competition
Amnesty International Film Prize
Son of Babylon
Syn Babilonu
Mohamed Al Daradji
Tied with Waste Land (2010).
Winner
7.7
Waste Land
Karen Harley, Lucy Walker, João Jardim
Tied with Syn Babilonu (2009).
Winner
7.7
Waste Land
Karen Harley, Lucy Walker, João Jardim
Tied with Syn Babilonu (2009).
Winner
All nominees
6.6
One Life, Maybe Two
Due vite per caso
Alessandro Aronadio
Show all nominees
Femina-Film-Prize
7.1
In the Shadows
Im Schatten
Reinhild Blaschke
For the production design.
Winner
Label Europa Cinemas
7.6
When We Leave
Die Fremde / When We Leave
Feo Aladag
Winner
Best Debut Film
7.1
Sebbe
Babak Najafi
Winner
All nominees
6.6
One Life, Maybe Two
Due vite per caso
Alessandro Aronadio
Show all nominees
Teddy Jury Award
Open
Open
Jake Yuzna
Winner
DAAD Short Film Award
The Cage
Colivia
Adrian Sitaru
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Tagesspiegel"
7.3
Winter's Bone
Debra Granik
Winner
Best European Short Film
Venus vs. Me
Venus vs. Me
Nathalie Teirlinck
Winner
EFP Shooting Star
Krystof Hádek
Czech Republic.
Winner
Zrinka Cvitešić
Croatia.
Winner
Anaïs Demoustier
France.
Winner
Anders Baasmo Christiansen
Norway.
Winner
Lotte Verbeek
The Netherlands.
Winner
Edward Hogg
United Kingdom.
Winner
Pihla Viitala
Finland.
Winner
Agata Buzek
Poland.
Winner
Michele Riondino
Italy.
Winner
Dragoș Bucur
Romania.
Winner
Free Speech Bear Award
Mohammad Bakri
Winner
Thomas Strittmacher Drehbuchpreis
Festung
Festung
Nicole Armbruster
Winner
