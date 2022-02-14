Menu
Poster of The Passengers of the Night
6.6 IMDb Rating: 6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Passengers of the Night

Les passagers de la nuit 18+
The Passengers of the Night - trailer in russian
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 14 February 2022
Release date
6 October 2022 Russia RWV Film 16+
10 November 2022 Brazil
4 May 2022 France
5 January 2023 Germany 12
15 December 2022 Greece
13 April 2023 Italy
3 November 2022 Kazakhstan 16+
16 September 2022 Romania
17 December 2025 South Korea 15
4 November 2022 Spain
Budget €4,370,000
Worldwide Gross $1,715,691
Production Nord-Ouest Films, Arte France Cinéma, Canal+
Also known as
Les passagers de la nuit, The Passengers of the Night, Los pasajeros de la noche, Éjszakai átutazók, Els passatgers de la nit, Farþegar næturinnar, Nakts pasažieri, Noční Pasažéři, Noční Pasažieri, Noćni putnici, Noites de Paris, Os Passageiros da Noite, Pasagerii nopții, Pasażerowie nocy, Passagerare i natten, Passagiere der Nacht, Passeggeri della notte, Potniki Noči, Νυχτερινοί επισκέπτες, Пассажиры ночи, Пътниците на нощта, 더 패신저스 오브 더 나이트, 午前４時にパリの夜は明ける, 就在今夜, 巴黎夜旅人間
Director
Mikhaël Hers
Mikhaël Hers
Cast
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Emmanuelle Béart
Noée Abita
Thibault Vinçon
6.6
6.9 IMDb
Quotes
Elisabeth Davies There shall be what we were for others. Smatterings, fragments of us that perhaps they thought they glimpsed. There shall be dreams of us that they nurtured, and we were never the same. Each time we were magnificent strangers, passengers of the night that they invented, like fragile shadows in old, low-forgotton bedroom mirrors.
The Passengers of the Night - trailer in russian
