Kinoafisha Film festivals Berlin International Film Festival Events Berlin International Film Festival 2009

All nominated films "Berlin International Film Festival" in 2009

Site Berlinale Palast, Berlin, Germany
Date 5 February 2009 - 15 February 2009
Golden Berlin Bear / Best Short film
Please Say Something Please Say Something
David O'Reilly
Winner
Princess Margaret Blvd. Princess Margaret Blvd.
Kazik Radwanski
Kaïn Kaïn
Kristof Hoornaert
Renovare Renovare
Paul Negoescu
Vu Vu
Leila Albayaty
Devyat prolyotov vmeste Devyat prolyotov vmeste
Aleksandr Karavayev
Birth Birth
Signe Baumane
Diagnosis Diagnoz
Miroslav Slaboshpickiy
The Illusion The Illusion
Susana Barriga
The Island The Island
Trevor Anderson
Jade Jade
Daniel Elliott
The Sea Havet
Jöns Jönsson
Contre-jour Contre-jour
Christoph Girardet, Matthias Müller
A Mango Tree in the Front Yard A Mango Tree in the Front Yard
Pradeepan Raveendran
Golden Berlin Bear
Teta asustada, La 6.2
Teta asustada, La
Claudia Llosa
Winner
Rage 6.1
Rage
Sally Potter
Mammoth 6.8
Mammoth
Lukas Moodysson
Happy Tears 5.9
Happy Tears
Mitchell Lichtenstein
Tatarak 6.4
Tatarak
Andrzej Wajda
Forever Enthralled 6.6
Forever Enthralled Mei Lanfang
Chen Kaige
My One and Only 6.8
My One and Only
Richard Lonkreyn
The Messenger 6.2
The Messenger
Oren Moverman
Giant 6.7
Giant Gigante
Adrian Bines
Storm 6.1
Storm Storm / Sturm
Hans-Christian Schmid
About Elly 7.9
About Elly Darbareye Elly
Asghar Farhadi
Chéri 6.7
Chéri Cheri
Stephen Frears
Everyone Else 5.9
Everyone Else Alle Anderen
Maren Ade
London River 6.9
London River
Rachid Bouchareb
Little Soldier Lille soldat
Annette K. Olesen
Ricky 5.5
Ricky
Francois Ozon
Katalin Varga Katalin Varga
Peter Strickland
In the Electric Mist 6.1
In the Electric Mist
Bertrand Tavernier
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Actor
Sotigui Kouyaté
London River
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Actress
Birgit Minichmayr
Birgit Minichmayr
Everyone Else
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Director
Asghar Farhadi
Asghar Farhadi
About Elly
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Script
The Messenger 6.2
The Messenger
Alessandro Camon, Oren Moverman
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Short Film
Jade Jade
Daniel Elliott
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Jury Grand Prix
Everyone Else 5.9
Everyone Else Alle Anderen
Maren Ade Tied with Gigante (2009).
Winner
Giant 6.7
Giant Gigante
Adrian Bines Tied with Alle Anderen (2009).
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Outstanding Artistic Contribution
Katalin Varga Katalin Varga
György Kovács, Gábor Erdélyi, Tamás Székely For the sound design.
Winner
Katalin Varga Katalin Varga
György Kovács, Gábor Erdélyi, Tamás Székely For the sound design.
Winner
Alfred Bauer Award
Tatarak 6.4
Tatarak
Andrzej Wajda Tied with Gigante (2009).
Winner
Giant 6.7
Giant Gigante
Adrian Bines Tied with Tatarak (2009).
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award / Forum
The Happiest Girl in the World Cea mai fericita fata din lume
Radu Jude
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award / Panorama
Ander Ander
Roberto Castón
Winner
Caligari Film Award
Love Exposure 8.1
Love Exposure Ai no mukidashi
Sion Sono
Winner
Crystal Bear / Generation 14plus - Best Feature Film
My Suicide My Suicide
David Lee Miller
Winner
Crystal Bear / Generation 14plus - Best Short Film
Aphrodite's Farm Aphrodite's Farm
Adam Strange
Winner
Crystal Bear / Generation Kplus - Best Feature Film
It's Not Me, I Swear! 7.4
It's Not Me, I Swear! C’est pas moi je le jure
Philippe Falardeau
Winner
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Generation 14plus - Best Feature Film
Mary and Max 7.9
Mary and Max
Adam Elliott
Winner
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Generation 14plus - Best Short Film
Slaves: An Animated Documentary Slavar
David Aronowitsch, Hanna Heilborn
Winner
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Generation Kplus - Best Feature Film
Max Embarrassing Max Pinlig
Lotte Svendsen
Winner
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Generation Kplus - Best Short Film
Oh, My God! Oh, My God!
Anne Sewitsky
Winner
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk - Special Award / Best Short Film
Oh, My God! Oh, My God!
Anne Sewitsky
Winner
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk - Special Mention / Best Feature Film
The Girl Flickan
Fredrik Edfeldt
Winner
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk - Special Mention / Best Short Film
Jerrycan Jerrycan
Julius Avery
Winner
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk Grand Prix / Best Feature Film
It's Not Me, I Swear! 7.4
It's Not Me, I Swear! C’est pas moi je le jure
Philippe Falardeau
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
Teta asustada, La 6.2
Teta asustada, La
Claudia Llosa
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Forum
Love Exposure 8.1
Love Exposure Ai no mukidashi
Sion Sono
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Panorama
North 6.8
North Nord
Rune Denstad Langlo
Winner
Manfred Salzgeber Award
The First Movie The First Movie
Mark Cousins
Winner
Netpac Award
The Day After Eo-tteon-gae-in-nal
Suk-Gyung Lee For showing a complex human condition through a small fragment of a woman's life and for the film maker's belief in the strength and beauty of the cinematic mise-en-scene.
Winner
Panorama Audience Award
The Yes Men Fix the World 7.5
The Yes Men Fix the World
Kurt Engfehr, Mayk Bonanno, Endi Bihlbaum
Winner
Panorama Award of the New York Film Academy
Fucking Different Tel Aviv Fucking Different Tel Aviv
Stephanie Abramovich, Yair Hochner, Sivan Levy, Eyal Bromberg
Fucking Different Tel Aviv Fucking Different Tel Aviv
Stephanie Abramovich, Yair Hochner, Sivan Levy, Eyal Bromberg
Peace Film Award
The Messenger 6.2
The Messenger
Oren Moverman
Winner
Prix UIP Berlin (European Short Film)
The Suffering of Mr. Karpf. - The Birthday Die Leiden des Herrn Karpf - Der Geburtstag
Lola Randl
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Competition
Little Soldier Lille soldat
Annette K. Olesen
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Forum
Treeless Mountain Na-moo-eobs-neun san
Kim So-yeong
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Panorama
Welcome Welcome
Filipp Liore
Winner
Prize of the Guild of German Art House Cinemas
Storm 6.1
Storm Storm / Sturm
Hans-Christian Schmid
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Berliner Morgenpost"
Storm 6.1
Storm Storm / Sturm
Hans-Christian Schmid
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Siegessäule"
City of Borders City of Borders
Yun Suh
Winner
Special Teddy
An Englishman in New York 6.9
An Englishman in New York
John Hurt For his outstanding acting performance.
Winner
Teddy / Best Documentary Film
Fig Trees Fig Trees
John Greyson
Winner
Every Little Step Every Little Step
Adam Del Deo, James D. Stern
Every Little Step Every Little Step
Adam Del Deo, James D. Stern
Teddy / Best Feature Film
Raging Sun, Raging Sky Rabioso sol, rabioso cielo
Julián Hernández
Winner
Love Exposure 8.1
Love Exposure Ai no mukidashi
Sion Sono
Milk 6.5
Milk
Gus Van Sant
Soundless Wind Chime Soundless Wind Chime
Kit Hung
Rage 6.1
Rage
Sally Potter
Teddy / Best Short
A Horse Is Not a Metaphor A Horse Is Not a Metaphor
Barbara Hammer
Winner
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Maurice Jarre
Winner
Berlinale Camera
Günter Rohrbach
Winner
Claude Chabrol
Claude Chabrol
Winner
Manoel de Oliveira
Winner
Special Mention / Best Short Film
Contre-jour Contre-jour
Christoph Girardet, Matthias Müller
Winner
Vu Vu
Leila Albayaty
Winner
Berlin Today Award
Wagah Wagah
Supriyo Sen
Winner
DIALOGUE en Perspective
Gitti Gitti
Anna Deutsch
Winner
DIALOGUE en Perspective - Special Mention
Polar Polar
Michael Koch
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention / Competition
London River 6.9
London River
Rachid Bouchareb
Winner
My One and Only 6.8
My One and Only
Richard Lonkreyn
Winner
Score Competition
Amnesty International Film Prize
Storm 6.1
Storm Storm / Sturm
Hans-Christian Schmid
Winner
Femina-Film-Prize
Everyone Else 5.9
Everyone Else Alle Anderen
Silke Fischer For the production design.
Winner
Label Europa Cinemas
Welcome Welcome
Filipp Liore Tied with Nord (2009).
Winner
North 6.8
North Nord
Rune Denstad Langlo Tied with Welcome (2009).
Winner
Best Debut Film
Giant 6.7
Giant Gigante
Adrian Bines
Winner
DAAD Short Film Award
The Illusion The Illusion
Susana Barriga
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Tagesspiegel"
My Only Sunshine Hayat Var
Reha Erdem
Winner
Berlin Today Award - Honorable Mention
My Super Sea Wall My Super Sea Wall
Gina Abatemarco
Winner
Best Debut Film - Honorable Mention
The Girl Flickan
Fredrik Edfeldt
Winner
DIALOGUE en Perspective - Actor's Award
For Miriam Für Miriam
Franziska Petri
Winner
Fly Fliegen
Jacob Matschenz
Winner
EFP Shooting Star
Céline Bolomey
Switzerland
Winner
David Kross
David Kross
Germany
Winner
Orsolya Toth
Orsolya Toth
Hungary
Winner
Hafsia Herzi
Hafsia Herzi
France
Winner
Alba Rohrwacher
Alba Rohrwacher
Italy
Winner
Cyron Melville
Denmark
Winner
Samuli Vauramo
Finland
Winner
Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan
United Kingdom
Winner
Verónica Echegui
Verónica Echegui
Spain
Winner
Sarah Bolger
Sarah Bolger
Ireland
Winner
Generation Prize / Best Film
The Famous and the Dead Os Famosos e os Duendes da Morte
Esmir Filho
Generation Prize / In Competition
The Strength of Water The Strength of Water
Armagan Ballantyne
Niloofar Niloofar
Sabine El Gemayel
Golden Berlin Bear for Best Short Film
Please Say Something Please Say Something
David O'Reilly
