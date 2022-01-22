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6.3
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Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power
6.3
Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power
, 2022
Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power
USA / Documentary / 18+
About
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6.3
Synopsis
Investigates the politics of cinematic shot design, and how this meta-level of filmmaking intersects with the twin epidemics of sexual abuse/assault and employment discrimination against women, with over 80 movie clips from 1896 - 2020.
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Cast
Rosanna Arquette
Self
Catherine Hardwicke
Self
Eliza Hittman
Self
Jill Soloway
Penelope Spheeris
Charlyne Yi
Amy Ziering
Rhiannon Aarons
Self
Raja Bhattar
Self
Lara Dale
Self
Julie Dash
Self
Sandra de Castro Buffington
Self
Director
Nina Menkes
Writer
Nina Menkes
Composer
Sharon Farber
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 47 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
22 January 2022
World premiere
22 January 2022
Release date
10 December 2022
Denmark
15
2 December 2022
Finland
K-16
18 March 2024
Georgia
R
Budget
$1,050,000
Worldwide Gross
$46,077
Production
Menkesfilm, Eos World Fund, Eos World Fund
Also known as
Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power, Brainwashed, Brainwashed - Sexismus im Kino, Brainwashed: Le sexisme au cinéma, Brainwashed: seks, kamera, władza, Isprana mozga: Seks-kamera-moć, Manipulación: Sexo, cámara, poder, Πλύση εγκεφάλου: Σεξ-κάμερα-εξουσία, 洗脑影像：性、镜头和权力, ブレインウォッシュセックス-カメラ-パワー, Sex.Macht.Manipulation - Der männliche Blick im Film, ブレインウォッシュ セックス・カメラ・パワー
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
6.3
IMDb
Updated 29 February 2024
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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