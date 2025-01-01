Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Berlin International Film Festival Events Berlin International Film Festival 1972

All nominated films "Berlin International Film Festival" in 1972

Site West Berlin, Germany
Date 23 June 1972 - 4 July 1972
Golden Berlin Bear
The Canterbury Tales 6.4
The Canterbury Tales I racconti di Canterbury
Pier Paolo Pasolini
Winner
All nominees
Weekend of a Champion Weekend of a Champion
Roman Polanski, Frank Simon
L'udienza 6.7
L'udienza
Marco Ferreri
John, the Knife and the River João en het mes
Dzhordzh Sleyzer
The Old Maid 5.9
The Old Maid Vieille fille, La
Jean-Pierre Blanc
The Possession of Joel Delaney The Possession of Joel Delaney
Waris Hussein
Why? Detenuto in attesa di giudizio
Nanni Loy
Hammersmith Is Out 5.7
Hammersmith Is Out
Peter Ustinov
The Bar at the Crossing Le bar de la fourche
Alain Levent
Neither by Day Nor by Night Lo B'Yom V'Lo B'Layla
Steven Hilliard Stern
Top of the Heap Top of the Heap
Christopher St. John
The Missing Clerk Den forsvundne fuldmægtig
Gert Fredholm
Oh, to Be on the Bandwagon! Man sku' være noget ved musikken
Henning Carlsen
Closed Ward Lukket avdeling
Arnljot Berg
Traces of a Black Haired Girl Tragovi crne devojke
Zdravko Randic
Seokhwachon Seokhwachon
Jung Jin-woo
The House Without Frontiers La casa sin fronteras
Pedro Olea
Reshma and Shera Reshma Aur Shera
Sunil Dutt
Olympia - Olympia Olympia - Olympia
Jochen Bauer
Honeymoon Smekmånad
Claes Lundberg
The Hospital 7.2
The Hospital
Arthur Hiller
The Rendezvous Yakusoku
Kôichi Saitô
The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant 7.6
The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant Die bitteren Tränen der Petra von Kant
Rayner Verner Fassbinder
Golden Berlin Bear / Short Film
Flyaway Flyaway
Robin Lehman
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Actor
Alberto Sordi
Alberto Sordi
Why?
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Actress
Elizabeth Taylor
Elizabeth Taylor
Hammersmith Is Out
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Director
Jean-Pierre Blanc
The Old Maid
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Short Film
The Selfish Giant The Selfish Giant
Peter Sander
Winner
Tri etide za Cathy i Milosa Tri etide za Cathy i Milosa
Joze Pogacnik
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Special Award
Silver Berlin Bear / Special Jury Prize
The Hospital 7.2
The Hospital
Arthur Hiller
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
L'udienza 6.7
L'udienza
Marco Ferreri Tied with Family Life (1971).
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Forum of New Film
Family Life Family Life
Ken Loach Tied with L'udienza (1972).
Winner
C.I.D.A.L.C. Award - Honorable Mention
The Old Maid 5.9
The Old Maid Vieille fille, La
Philippe Noiret
Winner
Interfilm Award - Otto Dibelius Film Award
Closed Ward Lukket avdeling
Arnljot Berg
Winner
Interfilm Award - Otto Dibelius Film Award / Short Film
Da mußte die böse Frau die ganzen Mohrrüben selber fressen Da mußte die böse Frau die ganzen Mohrrüben selber fressen
Thomas Keck
Winner
Interfilm Award - Recommendation / Forum of New Cinema
Dear Mother, I'm All Right Liebe Mutter, mir geht es gut
Christian Ziewer
Winner
Rosa and Lin Rosa und Lin
Klaus Emmerich
Winner
São Bernardo São Bernardo
Leon Hirszman
Winner
Family Life Family Life
Ken Loach
Winner
St. Michael Had a Rooster 7.2
St. Michael Had a Rooster San Michele aveva un gallo
Paolo Taviani, Vittorio Taviani
Winner
Winter Soldier Winter Soldier
Winner
Coup pour coup Coup pour coup
Marin Karmitz
Winner
OCIC Award - Recommendation / Competition
The Hospital 7.2
The Hospital
Arthur Hiller
Winner
The Old Maid 5.9
The Old Maid Vieille fille, La
Jean-Pierre Blanc
Winner
OCIC Award - Recommendation / Forum of New Film
The Cow 7.9
The Cow Gaav
Dariush Mehrjui
Winner
The Days of Water Los días del agua
Manuel Oktavio Gomez
Winner
The French Calvinists Les camisards
Rene Alo
Winner
Emitai Emitaï
Ousmane Sembène
Winner
El pueblo se levanta El pueblo se levanta
Festival title: Young Lords.
Winner
Family Life Family Life
Ken Loach
Winner
IWG Golden Plaque
Neither by Day Nor by Night Lo B'Yom V'Lo B'Layla
Abraham Raz, Gisa W. Slonim, Steven Hilliard Stern
Winner
Neither by Day Nor by Night Lo B'Yom V'Lo B'Layla
Abraham Raz, Gisa W. Slonim, Steven Hilliard Stern
Winner
Interfilm Award / Forum of New Cinema
The Postman Postchi
Dariush Mehrjui
Winner
The French Calvinists Les camisards
Rene Alo
Winner
OCIC Award / Competition
The Missing Clerk Den forsvundne fuldmægtig
Gert Fredholm
Winner
OCIC Award / Forum of New Film
The Night of San Juan El coraje del pueblo
Jorge Sanjinés
Winner
UNICRIT Award
The Old Maid 5.9
The Old Maid Vieille fille, La
Annie Girardot, Philippe Noiret
Winner
C.I.D.A.L.C. Award
Neither by Day Nor by Night Lo B'Yom V'Lo B'Layla
Steven Hilliard Stern
Winner
Special Recognition / Documentary
Olympia - Olympia Olympia - Olympia
Jochen Bauer
Winner
Weekend of a Champion Weekend of a Champion
Roman Polanski, Frank Simon
Winner
Interfilm Grand Prix
Blanche Blanche
Walerian Borowczyk
Winner
