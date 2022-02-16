Menu
Axiom

Axiom 18+
Synopsis

Julius, an eloquent young museum attendant loved by the people around him, invites his colleagues on a sailing trip on his aristocratic family's boat, but something goes wrong. Julius is not who he seems to be.
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 16 February 2022
Release date
30 June 2022 Germany 6
10 November 2022 Lithuania N13
Budget €1,700,000
Production Bon Voyage Films, Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR), ARTE
Also known as
Axiom, Aksjomat, Axiome, Imposter, O Impostor, Αξίωμα, 吹神的法則
Director
Jöns Jönsson
Cast
Moritz von Treuenfels
Moritz von Treuenfels
Rojan Juan Barani
Marita Breuer
Zejhun Demirov
Zejhun Demirov
Jürgen Hartmann
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
