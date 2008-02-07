Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Berlin International Film Festival Events Berlin International Film Festival 2008

All nominated films "Berlin International Film Festival" in 2008

Site Berlinale Palast, Berlin, Germany
Date 7 February 2008 - 17 February 2008
Golden Berlin Bear / Best Short film
O zi buna de plaja O zi buna de plaja
Bogdan Mustata
Winner
All nominees
White Horse White Horse
Maryann DeLeo, Christophe Bisson
K K
Harley Hessel
Mompelaar Mompelaar
Wim Reygaert, Marc James Roels
Tommy Tommy
Tora Mårtens
Reise zum Wald Reise zum Wald
Jörn Staeger
B teme B teme
Olga Gnedich
RGB XYZ RGB XYZ
David O'Reilly
Giganti Giganti
Fabio Mollo
Mompelaar Mompelaar
Wim Reygaert, Marc James Roels
Târziu Târziu
Paul Negoescu
Haze Haze
Entoni Chen
Udedh Bun Udedh Bun
Siddharth Sinha
Golden Berlin Bear
Elite Squad 8.2
Elite Squad Tropa de Elite
José Padilha
Winner
All nominees
Elegy 6.6
Elegy
Isabel Coixet
Lake Tahoe 6.6
Lake Tahoe Te acuerdas de Lake Tahoe?
Fernando Eimbcke
Restless 6.1
Restless
Amos Kollek
Ballast 6.9
Ballast
Lens Hammer
Quiet Chaos 6.8
Quiet Chaos Caos calmo
Antonello Grimaldi
Avaze Gonjeshk-ha / The Song of Sparrows 7.9
Avaze Gonjeshk-ha / The Song of Sparrows
Majid Majidi
Night and Day Bam gua nat
Hong Sang-soo
I've Loved You So Long 7.3
I've Loved You So Long Il y a longtemps que je t'aime
Philippe Claudel
6.0
Heart of Fire Feuerherz
Luigi Falorni
Happy-Go-Lucky 6.7
Happy-Go-Lucky
Mike Leigh
Standard Operating Procedure 7.4
Standard Operating Procedure
Errol Morris
Julia 7.0
Julia
Erick Zonca
Lady Jane 6.2
Lady Jane
Robert Guédiguian
Black Ice 6.5
Black Ice Musta jää
Petri Kotvica
Sparrow 7.2
Sparrow Man jeuk / Sparrow
Johnny To
In Love We Trust 6.9
In Love We Trust Zuo you / In Love We Trust
Wang Xiaoshuai
Cherry Blossoms 7.0
Cherry Blossoms Kirschblüten - Hanami
Doris Dörrie
Kabei: Our Mother 6.6
Kabei: Our Mother Kaabee / Kabei
Yôji Yamada
Gardens of the Night 7.2
Gardens of the Night
Demien Harris
There Will Be Blood 7.9
There Will Be Blood
Paul Thomas Anderson
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Actor
Reza Naji
Avaze Gonjeshk-ha / The Song of Sparrows
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Actress
Sally Hawkins
Sally Hawkins
Happy-Go-Lucky
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson
Paul Thomas Anderson
There Will Be Blood
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Script
In Love We Trust 6.9
In Love We Trust Zuo you / In Love We Trust
Wang Xiaoshuai
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Short Film
Udedh Bun Udedh Bun
Siddharth Sinha
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Jury Grand Prix
Standard Operating Procedure 7.4
Standard Operating Procedure
Errol Morris
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Outstanding Artistic Contribution
There Will Be Blood 7.9
There Will Be Blood
Jonny Greenwood For the music.
Winner
Alfred Bauer Award
Lake Tahoe 6.6
Lake Tahoe Te acuerdas de Lake Tahoe?
Fernando Eimbcke
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award / Forum
United Red Army 6.9
United Red Army Jitsuroku rengô sekigun: Asama sansô e no michi
Kōji Wakamatsu
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award / Panorama
Revanche 7.2
Revanche
Gyoc Shpilmann
Winner
Caligari Film Award
Slingshot Tirador
Briyante Mendosa
Winner
Crystal Bear / Generation 14plus - Best Feature Film
The Black Balloon 7.2
The Black Balloon
Elissa Daun
Winner
Crystal Bear / Generation 14plus - Best Short Film
You, Me and Him Café com Leite
Daniel Ribeiro
Winner
All nominees
Summer Breaks Summer Breaks
Sean Kruck
João e o Cão João e o Cão
André Marques
Crystal Bear / Generation Kplus - Best Feature Film
Buddha Collapsed out of Shame 7.0
Buddha Collapsed out of Shame Buda as sharm foru rikht
Hana Makhmalbaf
Winner
Crystal Bear / Generation Kplus - Best Short Film
Nana Nana
Warwick Thornton
Winner
All nominees
The Air Ace The Air Ace
Svilen Dimitrov
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Generation 14plus - Best Feature Film
Sita Sings the Blues 7.8
Sita Sings the Blues
Nina Paley
Winner
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Generation 14plus - Best Short Film
Take 3 Take 3
Roseanne Liang
Winner
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Generation Kplus - Best Feature Film
The Ten Lives of Titanic the Cat Titanics ti liv
Grethe Bøe-Waal
Winner
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Generation Kplus - Best Short Film
New Boy 7.1
New Boy
Steph Green
Winner
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk - Special Mention
Mutum 7.0
Mutum
Sandra Kogut
Winner
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk Grand Prix
Tous à l'Ouest: Une aventure de Lucky Luke 6.2
Tous à l'Ouest: Une aventure de Lucky Luke
Oliver Zhan-Mari
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
Lake Tahoe 6.6
Lake Tahoe Te acuerdas de Lake Tahoe?
Fernando Eimbcke
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Forum of Young Cinema
Shahida Shahida
Natalie Assouline
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Panorama
The Mermaid 7.1
The Mermaid
Anna Melikian
Winner
Manfred Salzgeber Award
Glasses Megane
Naoko Ogigami
Winner
Netpac Award
United Red Army 6.9
United Red Army Jitsuroku rengô sekigun: Asama sansô e no michi
Kōji Wakamatsu For a monumental work, humanising the failure of the generation's idealism in an effective way.
Winner
Netpac Award - Special Mention
Paruthiveeran Paruthiveeran
Ameer Sultan For his strong control of his craft, an expressionistic vision of his community and combining a modern technique with a classic narrative.
Winner
Panorama Audience Award
Lemon Tree 7.4
Lemon Tree Etz limon
Eran Riklis
Winner
Peace Film Award
Buddha Collapsed out of Shame 7.0
Buddha Collapsed out of Shame Buda as sharm foru rikht
Hana Makhmalbaf
Winner
Prix UIP Berlin (European Short Film)
Frankie Frankie
Darren Thornton
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Competition
I've Loved You So Long 7.3
I've Loved You So Long Il y a longtemps que je t'aime
Philippe Claudel
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Forum
Corridor No. 8 Corridor No. 8
Boris Despodov
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Panorama
Boy A 7.9
Boy A
John Crowley
Winner
Prize of the Guild of German Art House Cinemas
Restless 6.1
Restless
Amos Kollek
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Berliner Morgenpost"
I've Loved You So Long 7.3
I've Loved You So Long Il y a longtemps que je t'aime
Philippe Claudel
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Siegessäule"
Be Like Others Be Like Others
Tanaz Eshaghian
Winner
Special Teddy
Teddy / Best Documentary Film
Football Under Cover Football Under Cover
David Assmann, Ayat Najafi
Winner
All nominees
Patti Smith: Dream of Life 7.0
Patti Smith: Dream of Life Patti Smith: Dream of life
Steven Sebring
Wild Combination: A Portrait of Arthur Russell Wild Combination: A Portrait of Arthur Russell
Matt Wolf
Derek Derek
Isaac Julien
Teddy / Best Feature Film
The Amazing Truth About Queen Raquela The Amazing Truth About Queen Raquela
Olaf de Fleur Johannesson
Winner
All nominees
Filth and Wisdom 6.4
Filth and Wisdom
Madonna
Teddy / Best Short Film
Ok
Felipe Sholl
Winner
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Francesco Rosi
Winner
Berlinale Camera
Karlheinz Böhm
Winner
Otto Sander
Winner
Special Mention / Best Short Film
RGB XYZ RGB XYZ
David O'Reilly
Winner
Surface Superfície
Rui Xavier
Winner
Manfred Salzgeber Award - Special Mention
Suddenly, Last Winter Improvvisamente l'inverno scorso
Luca Ragazzi, Gustav Hofer
Winner
Berlin Today Award
Match Factor Match Factor
Maheen Zia
Winner
DIALOGUE en Perspective
All nominees
Teenage Angst Teenage Angst
Thomas Stuber
DIALOGUE en Perspective - Special Mention
Lostage Lostage
Bettina Eberhard
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention / Competition
In Love We Trust 6.9
In Love We Trust Zuo you / In Love We Trust
Wang Xiaoshuai
Winner
Amnesty International Film Prize
Sleep Dealer 5.9
Sleep Dealer
Alex Rivera
Winner
Femina-Film-Prize
Revanche 7.2
Revanche
Maria Gruber For the production design.
Winner
Label Europa Cinemas
Revanche 7.2
Revanche
Gyoc Shpilmann
Winner
Best Debut Film
Asyl: Park and Love Hotel Pâku ando rabuhoteru
Izuru Kumasaka
Winner
All nominees
Before the Fall 5.8
Before the Fall Tres días
F. Javier Gutiérrez
Teddy Jury Award
Be Like Others Be Like Others
Tanaz Eshaghian
Winner
DAAD Short Film Award
B teme B teme
Olga Gnedich
Winner
Teddy Audience Award
Football Under Cover Football Under Cover
David Assmann, Ayat Najafi
Winner
Amnesty International Film Prize - Special Mention
Be Like Others Be Like Others
Tanaz Eshaghian
Winner
Femina-Film-Prize - Special Mention
Teenage Angst Teenage Angst
Isabelle Baumgartner For the costume design.
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Tagesspiegel"
God Man Dog Liu lang shen gou ren
Sinin Chen
Winner
Best European Short Film
All nominees
Spending the Night Myskväll
Sandra Harms, Amanda Adolfsson
Spending the Night Myskväll
Sandra Harms, Amanda Adolfsson
EFP Shooting Star
Elio Germano
Elio Germano
Italy
Winner
Maryam Hassouni
The Netherlands
Winner
Zsolt Nagy
Hungary
Winner
Joel Basman
Joel Basman
Switzerland
Winner
Stine Fischer Christensen
Denmark
Winner
Hannah Herzsprung
Hannah Herzsprung
Germany
Winner
Nicolas Cazalé
France
Winner
Anamaria Marinca
Anamaria Marinca
Romania
Winner
Marko Igonda
Slovakia
Winner
Year
Nominations

