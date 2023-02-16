Menu
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Berlin International Film Festival
Events
Berlin International Film Festival 2023
All nominated films "Berlin International Film Festival" in 2023
Site
Berlinale Palast, Berlin, Germany
Date
16 February 2023 - 26 February 2023
Golden Berlin Bear / Best Film
6.4
On the Adamant
Sur l'Adamant
Nikolas Filiber
Winner
All nominees
6.3
The Plough
Le grand chariot
Philippe Garrel
7.3
20,000 Species of Bees
20.000 especies de abejas
Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren
7.3
Afire
Roter Himmel
Christian Petzold
6.4
Art College 1994
Yi shu xue yuan
Jian Liu
6.1
Bad Living
Mal Viver
João Canijo
7.5
BlackBerry
Matt Johnson
6.5
Disco Boy
Giacomo Abbruzzese
5.9
Ingeborg Bachmann - Journey Into the Desert
Ingeborg Bachmann - Reise in die Wüste
Margarethe von Trotta
Watch trailer
6.3
Limbo
Ivan Sen
5.7
Manodrome
John Trengove
5.1
Music
Musik
Angela Schanelec
5.8
Someday We'll Tell Each Other Everything
Emily Atef
Watch trailer
7.5
Past Lives
Celine Song
8.2
Suzume
Suzume no tojimari
Makoto Shinkai
Watch trailer
6.8
The Shadowless Tower
Ba ta zhi guang
Zhang Lu
6.2
The Survival of Kindness
Rolf de Heer
5.7
Till the End of the Night
Bis ans Ende der Nacht
Christoph Hochhäusler
6.6
Totem
Lila Avilés
Show all nominees
Golden Berlin Bear / Best Short film
Les chenilles
Les chenilles
Michelle Keserwany, Noel Keserwany
Winner
All nominees
The Veiled City
The Veiled City
Natalie Cubides-Brady
8
8
Anaïs Commaret
A Kind of Testament
A Kind of Testament
Stephen Vuillemin
All Tomorrow's Parties
Wo de peng you
Dalei Zhang
As Miçangas
As Miçangas
Rafaela Camelo, Emanuel Lavor
Back
Back
Yazan Rabee
Bear
Ours
Morgane Gaëlle Frund
Daughter and Son
Qin mi
Yu Cheng
Daydreaming So Vividly About Our Spanish Holidays
La herida luminosa
Christian Avilés
Dipped in Black
Marungka tjalatjunu
Matthew Thorne, Derik Lynch
Eeva
Eeva
Lucija Mrzljak, Morten Tsinakov
From Fish to Moon
From Fish to Moon
Kevin Contento
Happy Doom
Happy Doom
Billy Roisz
It's a Date
It's a Date
Nadia Parfan
Jill, Uncredited
Jill, Uncredited
Anthony Ing
A Woman in Makueni
Mwanamke Makueni
Daria Belova, Valeria Alyuskina
Sleepless Nights
Nuits blanches
Donatienne Berthereau
Terra Mater - Mother Land
Terra Mater - Mother Land
Kantarama Gahigiri
The Waiting
The Waiting
Volker Schlecht
Show all nominees
/ Best Actress
Sandra Umulisa
The Bride
Winner
/ Best Director
Chhatrapal Ninawe
Ambush
Winner
/ Best Film
The Trial
El Juicio
Ulises de la Orden
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Director
Philippe Garrel
The Plough
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Leading Performance
7.3
20,000 Species of Bees
20.000 especies de abejas
Sofía Otero
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Script
5.1
Music
Musik
Angela Schanelec
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Supporting Performance
5.7
Till the End of the Night
Bis ans Ende der Nacht
Thea Ehre
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Grand Jury Prize
7.3
Afire
Roter Himmel
Christian Petzold
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Jury Prize
6.1
Bad Living
Mal Viver
João Canijo
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Jury Prize for Short Film
Dipped in Black
Marungka tjalatjunu
Matthew Thorne, Derik Lynch
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Outstanding Artistic Contribution
6.5
Disco Boy
Hélène Louvart
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award / Forum
The Face of the Jellyfish
El rostro de la medusa
Melisa Liebenthal
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award / Panorama
7.6
The Teachers' Lounge
Das Lehrerzimmer
Ilker Çatak
Winner
All nominees
6.7
Opponent
Motståndaren
Milad Alami
Show all nominees
Caligari Film Award
De Facto
De Facto
Selma Doborac
Winner
All nominees
In Ukraine
In Ukraine
Tomasz Wolski, Piotr Pawlus
Leaving and Staying
Gehen und Bleiben
Volker Koepp
5.3
Double Happiness
Mammalia
Sebastian Mihailescu
7.9
Our Body
Notre corps
Claire Simon
Regardless of Us
Uriwa Sanggwaneopsi
Yoo Heong-jun
6.3
Remembering Every Night
Subete no yoru o omoidasu
Yui Kiyohara
The Bride
The Bride
Myriam Uwiragiye Birara
The Face of the Jellyfish
El rostro de la medusa
Melisa Liebenthal
6.3
The Temple Woods Gang
Le gang des Bois du Temple
Rabah Ameur-Zaïmeche
The Trial
El Juicio
Ulises de la Orden
6.6
There Is a Stone
Ishi ga aru
Tatsunari Ôta
This Is the End
This Is the End
Vincent Dieutre
Where God Is Not
Jaii keh khoda nist
Mehran Tamadon
7.0
Notes from Eremocene
Poznámky z Eremocénu
Viera Cákanyová
7.1
A Golden Life
Or de Vie
Boubacar Sangare
About Thirty
Arturo a los 30
Martín Shanly
6.8
Allensworth
James Benning
Anqa
Anqa
Helin Celik
Being in a Place: A Portrait of Margaret Tait
Being in a Place: A Portrait of Margaret Tait
Luke Fowler
7.4
Between Revolutions
Intre revolutii
Vlad Petri
Calls from Moscow
Llamadas desde Moscú
Luis Alejandro Yero
Cidade Rabat
Cidade Rabat
Susana Nobre
Concrete Valley
Concrete Valley
Antoine Bourges
Dearest Fiona
Dearest Fiona
Fiona Tan
7.4
Forms of Forgetting
Unutma Biçimleri
Burak Çelik
Horse Opera
Horse Opera
Moyra Davey
Show all nominees
Crystal Bear / Generation 14plus - Best Film
Adolfo
Adolfo
Sofía Auza
Winner
All nominees
Dream's Gate
Dream's Gate
Negin Ahmadi
6.7
Delegation
Ha'Mishlahat
Asaf Saban
Carnal Sins
Almamula
Juan Sebastián Torales
Aatmapamphlet
Aatmapamphlet
Ashish Bende
We Will Not Fade Away
We Will Not Fade Away
Alisa Kovalenko
Tomorrow is a Long Time
Míng tian bi zuo tian chang jiu
Zhi Wei Jow
The Lost Boys
Le paradis
Zeno Graton
Sica
Sica
Carla Subirana
Ramona
Ramona
Victoria Linares Villegas
6.6
Mutt
Vuk Lungulov-Klotz
6.7
When Will It Be Again Like It Never Was Before
Wann wird es endlich wieder so, wie es nie war
Sonja Heiss
7.1
Fantastic Machine
And the King Said, What a Fantastic Machine
Axel Danielson, Maximilien Van Aertryck
Show all nominees
Crystal Bear / Generation 14plus - Best Short Film
And Me, I'm Dancing Too
And Me, I'm Dancing Too
Mohammad Valizadegan
Winner
All nominees
Before Madrid
Antes de Madrid
Nicolas Botana, Ilén Juambeltz
When a Rocket Sits on the Launch Pad
When a Rocket Sits on the Launch Pad
Bohao Liu
To Write from Memory
To Write from Memory
Emory Chao Johnson
Simo
Simo
Aziz Zoromba
Now.Here
Yi Shi Yi Ke
Hao Zhao
Catching Birds
Mise à nu
Lea Marie Lembke, Simon Maria Kubiena
Mirror Mirror
Mirror Mirror
Sandulela Asanda
My Mother and I
Ma mère et moi
Joram Willink, Emma Branderhorst, Nena van Driel, Maaike Neve
Infantaria
Infantaria
Laís Santos Araújo
Crushed
Crushed
Ella Rocca
Show all nominees
Crystal Bear / Generation Kplus - Best Film
Sweet As
Sweet As
Jub Clerc
Winner
All nominees
7.1
Sea Sparkle
Zeevonk
Domien Huyghe
She - Hero
Mimi
Mira Fornay
The Properties of Metals
Le proprietà dei metalli
Antonio Bigini
7.0
Dancing Queen
Aurora Gossé
7.1
A Greyhound of a Girl
Enco D’Alo
7.3
Cinderella
Walt Disney, Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson, Hamilton Luske
6.8
Deep Sea
Shen hai
Tian Xiao Peng
I Woke Up with a Dream
Desperté con un sueño
Pablo Solarz
6.1
Just Super
Helt super
Rasmus A. Sivertsen
Kiddo
Kiddo
Zara Dwinger
Longing for the World
L'amour du monde
Jenna Hasse
Show all nominees
Crystal Bear / Generation Kplus - Best Short Film
Closing Dynasty
Closing Dynasty
Lloyd Lee Choi
Winner
All nominees
Xiaohui and His Cows
Xiaohui he ta de niu
Xinying Lao
Waking Up in Silence
Waking Up in Silence
Daniel Asadi Faezi, Mila Zhluktenko
To Be Sisters
Entre deux soeurs
Clément Céard, Anne-Sophie Gousset
The Shift
Sværddrage
Amalie Maria Nielsen
Spin & Ella
Spin & Ella
An Vrombaut
Somni
Somni
Sonja Rohleder
Pond
Tümpel
Lena von Döhren, Eva Rust
Of Dreams in the Dream of Another Mirror
De songes au songe d'un autre miroir
Sophia Yunyi Zhu
Nanitic
Nanitic
Carol Nguyen
Magma
Magma
Luca Meisters
George-Peterland
Gösta Petter-land
Christer Wahlberg
Gaby's Hills
Gaby les collines
Zoé Pelchat-Ouellet
Dusk
Timis
Awa Moctar Gueye
Dede Is Dead
Deniska umrela
Philipp Kastner
Aaaah!
Aaaah!
Osman Cerfon
Show all nominees
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Generation Kplus - Short Film
Dede Is Dead
Deniska umrela
Philippe Kastner
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
6.2
The Survival of Kindness
Rolf de Heer
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Encounters
6.8
Here
Bas Devos
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Forum
7.4
Between Revolutions
Intre revolutii
Vlad Petri
Winner
All nominees
In Ukraine
In Ukraine
Tomasz Wolski, Piotr Pawlus
Show all nominees
FIPRESCI Prize / Panorama
6.2
The Quiet Migration
Stille liv
Malene Choi Jensen
Winner
All nominees
6.7
Opponent
Motståndaren
Milad Alami
Show all nominees
Panorama Audience Award / Best Film
All nominees
Ambush
Ghaath
Chhatrapal Ninawe, Shiladitya Bora, Manish Mundra, Milapsinh Jadeja, Ashok Mahapatra
Show all nominees
Panorama Audience Award / Documentary Film
7.1
Kokomo City
D. Smith
Winner
All nominees
7.1
Under the Sky of Damascus
Ali Wajeeh, Talal Derki, Heba Khaled
The Cemetery of Cinema
Au cimetière de la pellicule
Thierno Souleymane Diallo
7.4
The Eternal Memory
La memoria infinita
Meyt Alberdi
6.9
Joan Baez I Am a Noise
Maeve O'Boyle, Miri Navasky, Karen O'Connor
Iron Butterflies
Iron Butterflies
Roman Liubyi
Stams
Stams
Bernhard Braunstein
7.8
And, Towards Happy Alleys
Sreemoyee Singh
Transfariana
Transfariana
Joris Lachaise
Show all nominees
Panorama Audience Award / Feature Film
6.6
Sira
Apolline Traoré
Winner
All nominees
6.4
Inside
Vasilis Katsoupis
4.5
Perpetrator
Jennifer Reeder
6.8
Passages
Ira Sachs
Watch trailer
6.8
Heroic
Heroico
7.1
The Burdened
Amr Gamal
6.2
All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White
5.4
Green Night
Lü ye
Shuai Han
Hello Dankness
Hello Dankness
Soda Jerk
6.2
The Quiet Migration
Stille liv
Malene Choi Jensen
The Castle
El castillo
Martín Benchimol
6.6
Silver Haze
Sacha Polak
7.4
Reality
Tina Satter
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Peace Film Award
7.7
Seven Winters in Tehran
Sieben Winter in Teheran
Steffi Niederzoll
Winner
All nominees
6.7
Opponent
Motståndaren
Milad Alami
Show all nominees
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Competition
6.6
Totem
Lila Avilés
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Forum
Where God Is Not
Jaii keh khoda nist
Mehran Tamadon
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Panorama
7.1
Midwives
Sages-femmes
Léa Fehner
Winner
All nominees
6.7
Opponent
Motståndaren
Milad Alami
Show all nominees
Teddy / Best Documentary/Essay Film
7.1
Orlando, My Political Biography
Orlando, ma biographie politique
Paul B. Preciado
Winner
All nominees
This Is the End
This Is the End
Vincent Dieutre
Transfariana
Transfariana
Joris Lachaise
Calls from Moscow
Llamadas desde Moscú
Luis Alejandro Yero
6.5
Hummingbirds
Stefania Contreras, Silvia Del Carmen Castaños
7.1
Kokomo City
D. Smith
Show all nominees
Teddy / Best Feature Film
6.2
All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White
Damilola Orimogunje,
Winner
All nominees
7.4
Between Revolutions
Intre revolutii
Vlad Petri
6.6
Mutt
Vuk Lungulov-Klotz
The Intrusion
The Intrusion
Flora Dias, Juruna Mallon
5.5
The Beast in the Jungle
La bête dans la jungle
Patric Chiha
6.4
Sisi & I
Sisi & Ich
Frauke Finsterwalder
4.5
Perpetrator
Jennifer Reeder
6.8
Passages
Ira Sachs
Watch trailer
7.3
20,000 Species of Bees
20.000 especies de abejas
Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren
7.6
Femme
Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping
5.7
Manodrome
John Trengove
Bones and Names
Knochen und Namen
Fabian Stumm
5.4
Green Night
Lü ye
Shuai Han
Show all nominees
Teddy / Best Short Film
Dipped in Black
Marungka tjalatjunu
Matthew Thorne, Derik Lynch
Winner
All nominees
Exhibition
Exhibition
Mary Helena Clark
To Write from Memory
To Write from Memory
Emory Chao Johnson
The Shift
Sværddrage
Amalie Maria Nielsen
Sleepless Nights
Nuits blanches
Donatienne Berthereau
It's a Date
It's a Date
Nadia Parfan
Crushed
Crushed
Ella Rocca
Show all nominees
Teddy / Jury Award
6.6
Silver Haze
Vicky Knight
Winner
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Steven Spielberg
Winner
Berlinale Camera
Caroline Champetier
Winner
Special Mention / Berlinale Documentary Award Jury
7.1
Orlando, My Political Biography
Orlando, ma biographie politique
Yaël Fogiel, Laetitia Gonzalez, Farid Rezkallah, Paul B. Preciado, Annie Dekel-Ohayon
Winner
Special Mention / Berlinale Series
7.0
The Architect
Arkitekten
Kerren Lumer-Klabbers, Øyvind Lierhagen Eriksen, Caroline Hitland
Winner
Special Mention / Compass-Perspektive-Award
The Kidnapping of the Bride
The Kidnapping of the Bride
Sophia Mocorrea
Winner
Special Mention / GWFF Best First Feature Award Jury
The Bride
The Bride
Myriam Uwiragiye Birara
Winner
Special Mention / International Short Film Jury
It's a Date
It's a Date
Nadia Parfan
Winner
Amnesty International Film Prize
7.1
The Burdened
Amr Gamal
Winner
All nominees
6.7
Opponent
Motståndaren
Milad Alami
Show all nominees
Label Europa Cinemas
7.6
The Teachers' Lounge
Das Lehrerzimmer
Ilker Çatak
Winner
All nominees
6.7
Opponent
Motståndaren
Milad Alami
Show all nominees
Heiner Carow Prize
Bones and Names
Knochen und Namen
Fabian Stumm
Winner
All nominees
Ash Wednesday
Quarta-Feira
Ole Wiedekamm
Ararat
Ararat
Evelyn Rack
Show all nominees
Special Mention of the Generation 14plus International Jury / Best Film
6.6
Mutt
Vuk Lungulov-Klotz
Winner
Special Mention of the Generation 14plus International Jury / Best Short Film
Incroci
Incroci
Francesca de Fusco
Winner
Special Mention of the Generation Kplus International Jury / Best Film
Longing for the World
L'amour du monde
Jenna Hasse
Winner
Special Mention of the Generation Kplus International Jury / Best Short Film
Xiaohui and His Cows
Xiaohui he ta de niu
Xinying Lao
Winner
Grand Prix of the Generation 14plus International Jury / Best Film
6.5
Hummingbirds
Stefania Contreras, Silvia Del Carmen Castaños
Winner
Grand Prix of the Generation 14plus International Jury / Best Short Film
Infantaria
Infantaria
Laís Santos Araújo
Winner
Grand Prix of the Generation Kplus International Jury / Best Film
She - Hero
Mimi
Mira Fornay
Winner
Grand Prix of the Generation Kplus International Jury / Best Short Film
Waking Up in Silence
Waking Up in Silence
Daniel Asadi Faezi, Mila Zhluktenko
Winner
ARTE International Prize
Peeled Skin
Peeled Skin
Leonie Krippendorff
Winner
EFP Shooting Star
Judith State
R.M.N.
Winner
Leonie Benesch
Winner
Guild Film Prize
7.3
20,000 Species of Bees
20.000 especies de abejas
Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren
Winner
Compass-Perspektive Award / Best Film
7.7
Seven Winters in Tehran
Sieben Winter in Teheran
Steffi Niederzoll
Winner
All nominees
6.8
Elaha
Milena Aboyan
Lonely Oaks
Vergiss Meyn Nicht
Jens Mühlhoff, Kilian Kuhlendahl, Fabiana Fragale
Long Long Kiss
Langer Langer Kuss
Lukas Röder
6.8
Nuclear Nomads
Nomades du nucléaire
Kilian Armando Friedrich, Tizian Stromp Zargari
On Mothers and Daughters
Geranien
Tanja Egen
The Kidnapping of the Bride
The Kidnapping of the Bride
Sophia Mocorrea
Ararat
Ararat
Engin Kundag
Ash Wednesday
Quarta-Feira
Bárbara Santos, João Pedro Prado
Bones and Names
Knochen und Namen
Fabian Stumm
Show all nominees
Berlinale Documentary Award
The Echo
El eco
Dalia Reyes, Tatiana Huezo
Winner
All nominees
Eastern Front
Shidniy front
Vitaly Mansky, Natalia Manskaya, Yevhen Titarenko
Anqa
Anqa
Rebeca Sánchez López, Helin Celik
Where God Is Not
Jaii keh khoda nist
Elena Tatti, Mehran Tamadon, Raphaël Pillosio
We Will Not Fade Away
We Will Not Fade Away
Alex Kobelev, Valery Kalmykov, Alisa Kovalenko
7.1
Under the Sky of Damascus
Sigrid Dyekjær, Beth Earl, Ali Wajeeh, Talal Derki, Heba Khaled
The Walls of Bergamo
Le mura di Bergamo
Stefano Savona, Andrea Iervolino, Ferdinando Dell'Omo, Danielle Maloni, Monika Bacardi
The Trial
El Juicio
Ulises de la Orden
Superpower
Superpower
, Lauren Terp, Billy Smith, Aaron Kaufman, Danny Gabai, Sergei Bespalov
The Cemetery of Cinema
Au cimetière de la pellicule
Maud Martin, Thierno Souleymane Diallo, Jean-Pierre Lagrange, Alpha Amadou Diallo, Marie-Louise Starr
Stams
Stams
David Bohun, Bernhard Braunstein, Lixi Frank
7.7
Seven Winters in Tehran
Sieben Winter in Teheran
Knut Losen, Melanie Andernach, Steffi Niederzoll
7.9
Our Body
Notre corps
Claire Simon, Kristina Larsen
7.1
Orlando, My Political Biography
Orlando, ma biographie politique
Yaël Fogiel, Laetitia Gonzalez, Farid Rezkallah, Paul B. Preciado, Annie Dekel-Ohayon
6.4
On the Adamant
Sur l'Adamant
Nikolas Filiber, Miléna Poylo, Gilles Sacuto, Céline Loiseau
Love to Love You, Donna Summer
Love to Love You, Donna Summer
Christopher Clements, Julie Goldman, Brooklyn Sudano, Carolyn Hepburn, David Blackman, Roger Ross Williams
Lonely Oaks
Vergiss Meyn Nicht
Knut Losen, Melanie Andernach, Jens Mühlhoff, Kilian Kuhlendahl, Fabiana Fragale
Leaving and Staying
Gehen und Bleiben
Volker Koepp
7.6
Kiss the Future
Ben Affleck, , Sarah Anthony, Ned O'Hanlon, Nenad Chichin-Sain
Watch trailer
6.5
Hummingbirds
Jillian Schlesinger, Miguel Drake-McLaughlin, Rivkah Beth Medow, Stefania Contreras, Diane Ng, Ana Rodriguez-Falcó, Leslie Benavides, Silvia Del Carmen Castaños
Show all nominees
Encounters Award
6.8
Here
Bas Devos
Winner
All nominees
6.3
Absence
Xue yun
Lang Wu
6.4
The Cage Is Looking for a Bird
Kletka ishet ptitsu
Malika Musaeva
6.7
White Plastic Sky
Müanyag égbolt
Tibor Bánóczki, Sarolta Szabó
The Walls of Bergamo
Le mura di Bergamo
Stefano Savona
The Klezmer Project
Adentro mío estoy bailando
Leandro Koch, Paloma Schachmann
The Echo
El eco
Tatiana Huezo
6.4
The Adults
Dustin Guy Defa
7.0
Samsara
Lois Patiño
7.1
Orlando, My Political Biography
Orlando, ma biographie politique
Paul B. Preciado
6.9
My Worst Enemy
Mon pire ennemi
Mehran Tamadon
6.9
Living Bad
Viver Mal
João Canijo
In the Blind Spot
Im toten Winkel
Ayse Polat
6.3
In Water
Mul-an-e-seo
Hong Sang-soo
6.9
Family Time
Mummola
Tia Kouvo
Eastern Front
Shidniy front
Vitaly Mansky, Yevhen Titarenko
Show all nominees
Encounters Award - Best Director
The Echo
El eco
Tatiana Huezo
Winner
Encounters Award - Special Jury Prize
7.1
Orlando, My Political Biography
Orlando, ma biographie politique
Paul B. Preciado
Winner
7.0
Samsara
Lois Patiño
Winner
GWFF Best First Feature Award
The Klezmer Project
Adentro mío estoy bailando
Sebastián Muro, Andrew Sala, Leandro Koch, Lukas Valenta Rinner, Yael Svoboda, Paloma Schachmann
Winner
All nominees
6.2
All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White
Damilola Orimogunje,
Carnal Sins
Almamula
Edgard Tenembaum, Pilar Peredo, Juan Sebastián Torales
Ambush
Ghaath
Chhatrapal Ninawe, Shiladitya Bora, Manish Mundra, Milapsinh Jadeja, Sanyukta Gupta
Ararat
Ararat
Markus Kaatsch, Engin Kundag
6.5
Disco Boy
Giacomo Abbruzzese, Pauline Seigland, Lionel Massol
6.9
Family Time
Mummola
Jussi Rantamäki, Emilia Haukka, Tia Kouvo
7.3
20,000 Species of Bees
20.000 especies de abejas
Valérie Delpierre, Lara Izagirre, Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren
7.6
Femme
Sam Ritzenberg, Myles Payne, Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping
Matria
Matria
Stefan Schmitz, María Zamora, Daniel Froiz, Mireia Graell Vivancos, Álvaro Gago
7.4
Reality
Riva Marker, Noah Stahl, Brad Becker-Parton, Greg Nobile, Tina Satter
Watch trailer
Regardless of Us
Uriwa Sanggwaneopsi
Yoo Heong-jun
Sica
Sica
Carla Subirana, Xavi Font, Alba Sotorra, Andrea Vázquez
The Bride
The Bride
Kivu Ruhorahoza, Myriam Uwiragiye Birara
The Lost Boys
Le paradis
Joseph Rouschop, Zeno Graton
6.2
The Quiet Migration
Stille liv
Malene Choi Jensen, Maria Møller Kjeldgaard
Tomorrow is a Long Time
Míng tian bi zuo tian chang jiu
Ico Costa, Fran Borgia, Stefano Centini, Xavier Rocher, Zhi Wei Jow, Jeremy Chua
6.4
The Cage Is Looking for a Bird
Kletka ishet ptitsu
Ilya Stewart, Murad Osmann, Nikolay Yankin, Pavel Burya, Malika Musaeva
6.3
Absence
Xue yun
Dun He, Lang Wu
Show all nominees
Berlin Short Film Candidate for the European Film Awards
Les chenilles
Les chenilles
Michelle Keserwany, Noel Keserwany
Winner
Berlin Short Film Candidate for the European Film Awards / Best Short film
All nominees
Shift
Shift
Larissa Wilson
Show all nominees
Kompagnon-Fellowship
I Rarely Wake Up Dreaming
I Rarely Wake Up Dreaming
Anna Melikova
Winner
Paraphrase on the Finding of a Glove
Paraphrase on the Finding of a Glove
Mareike Wegener
Winner
AG Kino Gilde - Cinema Vision 14plus
7.1
Fantastic Machine
And the King Said, What a Fantastic Machine
Axel Danielson, Maximilien Van Aertryck
Winner
Talents Footprints - Mastercard Enablement Programme
Phillip Leteka
Winner
Miguel Ángel Sánchez
Winner
Carlos Ormeño Palma
Winner
Berlinale Series Award
The Good Mothers
Julian Jarrold, Elisa Amoruso
For episodes 1 & 2
Winner
All nominees
Spy/Master
Kirsten Peters, Christopher Smith, Adina Sadeanu
For episodes 1 & 2
Dahaad
Dahaad
Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Ruchika Oberoi
For episodes 1 & 2
Why Try to Change Me Now
Pingyuan shang de Moxi
Yu Gong, Dalei Zhang, Xiaohui Wang
For episodes 1 & 2
7.0
The Architect
Arkitekten
Kerren Lumer-Klabbers
For episodes 1, 2, 3 & 4
Agent
Agent
Nikolaj Lie Kaas
For episodes 1 & 2
Bad Behaviour
Bad Behaviour
Corrie Chen
For episodes 1 & 2
Show all nominees
Chrystal Bear Special Mention / Best Film
7.1
Sea Sparkle
Zeevonk
Domien Huyghe
Winner
VFF Talent Highlight Award
God and the Devil's Cumbia
God and the Devil's Cumbia
Carlos Lenin
Winner
Berliner Morgenpost Readers' Jury Award
7.3
20,000 Species of Bees
20.000 especies de abejas
Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren
Winner
Tagesspiegel Readers' Jury Award
7.1
Orlando, My Political Biography
Orlando, ma biographie politique
Paul B. Preciado
Winner
