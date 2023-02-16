Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Berlin International Film Festival Events Berlin International Film Festival 2023

All nominated films "Berlin International Film Festival" in 2023

Site Berlinale Palast, Berlin, Germany
Date 16 February 2023 - 26 February 2023
Golden Berlin Bear / Best Film
On the Adamant 6.4
On the Adamant Sur l'Adamant
Nikolas Filiber
Winner
All nominees
The Plough 6.3
The Plough Le grand chariot
Philippe Garrel
20,000 Species of Bees 7.3
20,000 Species of Bees 20.000 especies de abejas
Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren
Afire 7.3
Afire Roter Himmel
Christian Petzold
Art College 1994 6.4
Art College 1994 Yi shu xue yuan
Jian Liu
Bad Living 6.1
Bad Living Mal Viver
João Canijo
BlackBerry 7.5
BlackBerry
Matt Johnson
Disco Boy 6.5
Disco Boy
Giacomo Abbruzzese
Ingeborg Bachmann - Journey Into the Desert 5.9
Ingeborg Bachmann - Journey Into the Desert Ingeborg Bachmann - Reise in die Wüste
Margarethe von Trotta
Watch trailer
Limbo 6.3
Limbo
Ivan Sen
Manodrome 5.7
Manodrome
John Trengove
Music 5.1
Music Musik
Angela Schanelec
Someday We'll Tell Each Other Everything 5.8
Someday We'll Tell Each Other Everything
Emily Atef
Watch trailer
Past Lives 7.5
Past Lives
Celine Song
Suzume 8.2
Suzume Suzume no tojimari
Makoto Shinkai
Watch trailer
The Shadowless Tower 6.8
The Shadowless Tower Ba ta zhi guang
Zhang Lu
The Survival of Kindness 6.2
The Survival of Kindness
Rolf de Heer
Till the End of the Night 5.7
Till the End of the Night Bis ans Ende der Nacht
Christoph Hochhäusler
Totem 6.6
Totem
Lila Avilés
Golden Berlin Bear / Best Short film
Les chenilles Les chenilles
Michelle Keserwany, Noel Keserwany
Winner
All nominees
The Veiled City The Veiled City
Natalie Cubides-Brady
8 8
Anaïs Commaret
A Kind of Testament A Kind of Testament
Stephen Vuillemin
All Tomorrow's Parties Wo de peng you
Dalei Zhang
As Miçangas As Miçangas
Rafaela Camelo, Emanuel Lavor
Back Back
Yazan Rabee
Bear Ours
Morgane Gaëlle Frund
Daughter and Son Qin mi
Yu Cheng
Daydreaming So Vividly About Our Spanish Holidays La herida luminosa
Christian Avilés
Dipped in Black Marungka tjalatjunu
Matthew Thorne, Derik Lynch
Eeva Eeva
Lucija Mrzljak, Morten Tsinakov
From Fish to Moon From Fish to Moon
Kevin Contento
Happy Doom Happy Doom
Billy Roisz
It's a Date It's a Date
Nadia Parfan
Jill, Uncredited Jill, Uncredited
Anthony Ing
A Woman in Makueni Mwanamke Makueni
Daria Belova, Valeria Alyuskina
Sleepless Nights Nuits blanches
Donatienne Berthereau
Terra Mater - Mother Land Terra Mater - Mother Land
Kantarama Gahigiri
The Waiting The Waiting
Volker Schlecht
/ Best Actress
Sandra Umulisa
The Bride
Winner
/ Best Director
Chhatrapal Ninawe
Ambush
Winner
/ Best Film
The Trial El Juicio
Ulises de la Orden
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Director
Philippe Garrel
The Plough
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Leading Performance
20,000 Species of Bees 7.3
20,000 Species of Bees 20.000 especies de abejas
Sofía Otero
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Script
Music 5.1
Music Musik
Angela Schanelec
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Supporting Performance
Till the End of the Night 5.7
Till the End of the Night Bis ans Ende der Nacht
Thea Ehre
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Grand Jury Prize
Afire 7.3
Afire Roter Himmel
Christian Petzold
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Jury Prize
Bad Living 6.1
Bad Living Mal Viver
João Canijo
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Jury Prize for Short Film
Dipped in Black Marungka tjalatjunu
Matthew Thorne, Derik Lynch
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Outstanding Artistic Contribution
Disco Boy 6.5
Disco Boy
Hélène Louvart
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award / Forum
The Face of the Jellyfish El rostro de la medusa
Melisa Liebenthal
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award / Panorama
The Teachers' Lounge 7.6
The Teachers' Lounge Das Lehrerzimmer
Ilker Çatak
Winner
All nominees
Opponent 6.7
Opponent Motståndaren
Milad Alami
Caligari Film Award
De Facto De Facto
Selma Doborac
Winner
All nominees
In Ukraine In Ukraine
Tomasz Wolski, Piotr Pawlus
Leaving and Staying Gehen und Bleiben
Volker Koepp
Double Happiness 5.3
Double Happiness Mammalia
Sebastian Mihailescu
Our Body 7.9
Our Body Notre corps
Claire Simon
Regardless of Us Uriwa Sanggwaneopsi
Yoo Heong-jun
Remembering Every Night 6.3
Remembering Every Night Subete no yoru o omoidasu
Yui Kiyohara
The Bride The Bride
Myriam Uwiragiye Birara
The Face of the Jellyfish El rostro de la medusa
Melisa Liebenthal
The Temple Woods Gang 6.3
The Temple Woods Gang Le gang des Bois du Temple
Rabah Ameur-Zaïmeche
The Trial El Juicio
Ulises de la Orden
There Is a Stone 6.6
There Is a Stone Ishi ga aru
Tatsunari Ôta
This Is the End This Is the End
Vincent Dieutre
Where God Is Not Jaii keh khoda nist
Mehran Tamadon
Notes from Eremocene 7.0
Notes from Eremocene Poznámky z Eremocénu
Viera Cákanyová
A Golden Life 7.1
A Golden Life Or de Vie
Boubacar Sangare
About Thirty Arturo a los 30
Martín Shanly
Allensworth 6.8
Allensworth
James Benning
Anqa Anqa
Helin Celik
Being in a Place: A Portrait of Margaret Tait Being in a Place: A Portrait of Margaret Tait
Luke Fowler
Between Revolutions 7.4
Between Revolutions Intre revolutii
Vlad Petri
Calls from Moscow Llamadas desde Moscú
Luis Alejandro Yero
Cidade Rabat Cidade Rabat
Susana Nobre
Concrete Valley Concrete Valley
Antoine Bourges
Dearest Fiona Dearest Fiona
Fiona Tan
Forms of Forgetting 7.4
Forms of Forgetting Unutma Biçimleri
Burak Çelik
Horse Opera Horse Opera
Moyra Davey
Crystal Bear / Generation 14plus - Best Film
Adolfo Adolfo
Sofía Auza
Winner
All nominees
Dream's Gate Dream's Gate
Negin Ahmadi
Delegation 6.7
Delegation Ha'Mishlahat
Asaf Saban
Carnal Sins Almamula
Juan Sebastián Torales
Aatmapamphlet Aatmapamphlet
Ashish Bende
We Will Not Fade Away We Will Not Fade Away
Alisa Kovalenko
Tomorrow is a Long Time Míng tian bi zuo tian chang jiu
Zhi Wei Jow
The Lost Boys Le paradis
Zeno Graton
Sica Sica
Carla Subirana
Ramona Ramona
Victoria Linares Villegas
Mutt 6.6
Mutt
Vuk Lungulov-Klotz
When Will It Be Again Like It Never Was Before 6.7
When Will It Be Again Like It Never Was Before Wann wird es endlich wieder so, wie es nie war
Sonja Heiss
Fantastic Machine 7.1
Fantastic Machine And the King Said, What a Fantastic Machine
Axel Danielson, Maximilien Van Aertryck
Crystal Bear / Generation 14plus - Best Short Film
And Me, I'm Dancing Too And Me, I'm Dancing Too
Mohammad Valizadegan
Winner
All nominees
Before Madrid Antes de Madrid
Nicolas Botana, Ilén Juambeltz
When a Rocket Sits on the Launch Pad When a Rocket Sits on the Launch Pad
Bohao Liu
To Write from Memory To Write from Memory
Emory Chao Johnson
Simo Simo
Aziz Zoromba
Now.Here Yi Shi Yi Ke
Hao Zhao
Catching Birds Mise à nu
Lea Marie Lembke, Simon Maria Kubiena
Mirror Mirror Mirror Mirror
Sandulela Asanda
My Mother and I Ma mère et moi
Joram Willink, Emma Branderhorst, Nena van Driel, Maaike Neve
Infantaria Infantaria
Laís Santos Araújo
Crushed Crushed
Ella Rocca
Crystal Bear / Generation Kplus - Best Film
Sweet As Sweet As
Jub Clerc
Winner
All nominees
Sea Sparkle 7.1
Sea Sparkle Zeevonk
Domien Huyghe
She - Hero Mimi
Mira Fornay
The Properties of Metals Le proprietà dei metalli
Antonio Bigini
Dancing Queen 7.0
Dancing Queen
Aurora Gossé
A Greyhound of a Girl 7.1
A Greyhound of a Girl
Enco D’Alo
Cinderella 7.3
Cinderella
Walt Disney, Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson, Hamilton Luske
Deep Sea 6.8
Deep Sea Shen hai
Tian Xiao Peng
I Woke Up with a Dream Desperté con un sueño
Pablo Solarz
Just Super 6.1
Just Super Helt super
Rasmus A. Sivertsen
Kiddo Kiddo
Zara Dwinger
Longing for the World L'amour du monde
Jenna Hasse
Crystal Bear / Generation Kplus - Best Short Film
Closing Dynasty Closing Dynasty
Lloyd Lee Choi
Winner
All nominees
Xiaohui and His Cows Xiaohui he ta de niu
Xinying Lao
Waking Up in Silence Waking Up in Silence
Daniel Asadi Faezi, Mila Zhluktenko
To Be Sisters Entre deux soeurs
Clément Céard, Anne-Sophie Gousset
The Shift Sværddrage
Amalie Maria Nielsen
Spin & Ella Spin & Ella
An Vrombaut
Somni Somni
Sonja Rohleder
Pond Tümpel
Lena von Döhren, Eva Rust
Of Dreams in the Dream of Another Mirror De songes au songe d'un autre miroir
Sophia Yunyi Zhu
Nanitic Nanitic
Carol Nguyen
Magma Magma
Luca Meisters
George-Peterland Gösta Petter-land
Christer Wahlberg
Gaby's Hills Gaby les collines
Zoé Pelchat-Ouellet
Dusk Timis
Awa Moctar Gueye
Dede Is Dead Deniska umrela
Philipp Kastner
Aaaah! Aaaah!
Osman Cerfon
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Generation Kplus - Short Film
Dede Is Dead Deniska umrela
Philippe Kastner
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
The Survival of Kindness 6.2
The Survival of Kindness
Rolf de Heer
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Encounters
Here 6.8
Here
Bas Devos
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Forum
Between Revolutions 7.4
Between Revolutions Intre revolutii
Vlad Petri
Winner
All nominees
In Ukraine In Ukraine
Tomasz Wolski, Piotr Pawlus
FIPRESCI Prize / Panorama
The Quiet Migration 6.2
The Quiet Migration Stille liv
Malene Choi Jensen
Winner
All nominees
Opponent 6.7
Opponent Motståndaren
Milad Alami
Panorama Audience Award / Best Film
All nominees
Ambush Ghaath
Chhatrapal Ninawe, Shiladitya Bora, Manish Mundra, Milapsinh Jadeja, Ashok Mahapatra
Panorama Audience Award / Documentary Film
Kokomo City 7.1
Kokomo City
D. Smith
Winner
All nominees
Under the Sky of Damascus 7.1
Under the Sky of Damascus
Ali Wajeeh, Talal Derki, Heba Khaled
The Cemetery of Cinema Au cimetière de la pellicule
Thierno Souleymane Diallo
The Eternal Memory 7.4
The Eternal Memory La memoria infinita
Meyt Alberdi
Joan Baez I Am a Noise 6.9
Joan Baez I Am a Noise
Maeve O'Boyle, Miri Navasky, Karen O'Connor
Iron Butterflies Iron Butterflies
Roman Liubyi
Stams Stams
Bernhard Braunstein
And, Towards Happy Alleys 7.8
And, Towards Happy Alleys
Sreemoyee Singh
Transfariana Transfariana
Joris Lachaise
Panorama Audience Award / Feature Film
Sira 6.6
Sira
Apolline Traoré
Winner
All nominees
Inside 6.4
Inside
Vasilis Katsoupis
Perpetrator 4.5
Perpetrator
Jennifer Reeder
Passages 6.8
Passages
Ira Sachs
Watch trailer
Heroic 6.8
Heroic Heroico
The Burdened 7.1
The Burdened
Amr Gamal
All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White 6.2
All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White
Green Night 5.4
Green Night Lü ye
Shuai Han
Hello Dankness Hello Dankness
Soda Jerk
The Quiet Migration 6.2
The Quiet Migration Stille liv
Malene Choi Jensen
The Castle El castillo
Martín Benchimol
Silver Haze 6.6
Silver Haze
Sacha Polak
Reality 7.4
Reality
Tina Satter
Watch trailer
Peace Film Award
Seven Winters in Tehran 7.7
Seven Winters in Tehran Sieben Winter in Teheran
Steffi Niederzoll
Winner
All nominees
Opponent 6.7
Opponent Motståndaren
Milad Alami
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Competition
Totem 6.6
Totem
Lila Avilés
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Forum
Where God Is Not Jaii keh khoda nist
Mehran Tamadon
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Panorama
Midwives 7.1
Midwives Sages-femmes
Léa Fehner
Winner
All nominees
Opponent 6.7
Opponent Motståndaren
Milad Alami
Teddy / Best Documentary/Essay Film
Orlando, My Political Biography 7.1
Orlando, My Political Biography Orlando, ma biographie politique
Paul B. Preciado
Winner
All nominees
This Is the End This Is the End
Vincent Dieutre
Transfariana Transfariana
Joris Lachaise
Calls from Moscow Llamadas desde Moscú
Luis Alejandro Yero
Hummingbirds 6.5
Hummingbirds
Stefania Contreras, Silvia Del Carmen Castaños
Kokomo City 7.1
Kokomo City
D. Smith
Teddy / Best Feature Film
All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White 6.2
All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White
Damilola Orimogunje,
Winner
All nominees
Between Revolutions 7.4
Between Revolutions Intre revolutii
Vlad Petri
Mutt 6.6
Mutt
Vuk Lungulov-Klotz
The Intrusion The Intrusion
Flora Dias, Juruna Mallon
The Beast in the Jungle 5.5
The Beast in the Jungle La bête dans la jungle
Patric Chiha
Sisi & I 6.4
Sisi & I Sisi & Ich
Frauke Finsterwalder
Perpetrator 4.5
Perpetrator
Jennifer Reeder
Passages 6.8
Passages
Ira Sachs
Watch trailer
20,000 Species of Bees 7.3
20,000 Species of Bees 20.000 especies de abejas
Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren
Femme 7.6
Femme
Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping
Manodrome 5.7
Manodrome
John Trengove
Bones and Names Knochen und Namen
Fabian Stumm
Green Night 5.4
Green Night Lü ye
Shuai Han
Teddy / Best Short Film
Dipped in Black Marungka tjalatjunu
Matthew Thorne, Derik Lynch
Winner
All nominees
Exhibition Exhibition
Mary Helena Clark
To Write from Memory To Write from Memory
Emory Chao Johnson
The Shift Sværddrage
Amalie Maria Nielsen
Sleepless Nights Nuits blanches
Donatienne Berthereau
It's a Date It's a Date
Nadia Parfan
Crushed Crushed
Ella Rocca
Teddy / Jury Award
Silver Haze 6.6
Silver Haze
Vicky Knight
Winner
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg
Winner
Berlinale Camera
Caroline Champetier
Winner
Special Mention / Berlinale Documentary Award Jury
Orlando, My Political Biography 7.1
Orlando, My Political Biography Orlando, ma biographie politique
Yaël Fogiel, Laetitia Gonzalez, Farid Rezkallah, Paul B. Preciado, Annie Dekel-Ohayon
Winner
Special Mention / Berlinale Series
The Architect 7.0
The Architect Arkitekten
Kerren Lumer-Klabbers, Øyvind Lierhagen Eriksen, Caroline Hitland
Winner
Special Mention / Compass-Perspektive-Award
The Kidnapping of the Bride The Kidnapping of the Bride
Sophia Mocorrea
Winner
Special Mention / GWFF Best First Feature Award Jury
The Bride The Bride
Myriam Uwiragiye Birara
Winner
Special Mention / International Short Film Jury
It's a Date It's a Date
Nadia Parfan
Winner
Amnesty International Film Prize
The Burdened 7.1
The Burdened
Amr Gamal
Winner
All nominees
Opponent 6.7
Opponent Motståndaren
Milad Alami
Label Europa Cinemas
The Teachers' Lounge 7.6
The Teachers' Lounge Das Lehrerzimmer
Ilker Çatak
Winner
All nominees
Opponent 6.7
Opponent Motståndaren
Milad Alami
Heiner Carow Prize
Bones and Names Knochen und Namen
Fabian Stumm
Winner
All nominees
Ash Wednesday Quarta-Feira
Ole Wiedekamm
Ararat Ararat
Evelyn Rack
Special Mention of the Generation 14plus International Jury / Best Film
Mutt 6.6
Mutt
Vuk Lungulov-Klotz
Winner
Special Mention of the Generation 14plus International Jury / Best Short Film
Incroci Incroci
Francesca de Fusco
Winner
Special Mention of the Generation Kplus International Jury / Best Film
Longing for the World L'amour du monde
Jenna Hasse
Winner
Special Mention of the Generation Kplus International Jury / Best Short Film
Xiaohui and His Cows Xiaohui he ta de niu
Xinying Lao
Winner
Grand Prix of the Generation 14plus International Jury / Best Film
Hummingbirds 6.5
Hummingbirds
Stefania Contreras, Silvia Del Carmen Castaños
Winner
Grand Prix of the Generation 14plus International Jury / Best Short Film
Infantaria Infantaria
Laís Santos Araújo
Winner
Grand Prix of the Generation Kplus International Jury / Best Film
She - Hero Mimi
Mira Fornay
Winner
Grand Prix of the Generation Kplus International Jury / Best Short Film
Waking Up in Silence Waking Up in Silence
Daniel Asadi Faezi, Mila Zhluktenko
Winner
ARTE International Prize
Peeled Skin Peeled Skin
Leonie Krippendorff
Winner
EFP Shooting Star
Judith State
R.M.N.
Winner
Leonie Benesch
Leonie Benesch
Winner
Guild Film Prize
20,000 Species of Bees 7.3
20,000 Species of Bees 20.000 especies de abejas
Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren
Winner
Compass-Perspektive Award / Best Film
Seven Winters in Tehran 7.7
Seven Winters in Tehran Sieben Winter in Teheran
Steffi Niederzoll
Winner
All nominees
Elaha 6.8
Elaha
Milena Aboyan
Lonely Oaks Vergiss Meyn Nicht
Jens Mühlhoff, Kilian Kuhlendahl, Fabiana Fragale
Long Long Kiss Langer Langer Kuss
Lukas Röder
Nuclear Nomads 6.8
Nuclear Nomads Nomades du nucléaire
Kilian Armando Friedrich, Tizian Stromp Zargari
On Mothers and Daughters Geranien
Tanja Egen
The Kidnapping of the Bride The Kidnapping of the Bride
Sophia Mocorrea
Ararat Ararat
Engin Kundag
Ash Wednesday Quarta-Feira
Bárbara Santos, João Pedro Prado
Bones and Names Knochen und Namen
Fabian Stumm
Berlinale Documentary Award
The Echo El eco
Dalia Reyes, Tatiana Huezo
Winner
All nominees
Eastern Front Shidniy front
Vitaly Mansky, Natalia Manskaya, Yevhen Titarenko
Anqa Anqa
Rebeca Sánchez López, Helin Celik
Where God Is Not Jaii keh khoda nist
Elena Tatti, Mehran Tamadon, Raphaël Pillosio
We Will Not Fade Away We Will Not Fade Away
Alex Kobelev, Valery Kalmykov, Alisa Kovalenko
Under the Sky of Damascus 7.1
Under the Sky of Damascus
Sigrid Dyekjær, Beth Earl, Ali Wajeeh, Talal Derki, Heba Khaled
The Walls of Bergamo Le mura di Bergamo
Stefano Savona, Andrea Iervolino, Ferdinando Dell'Omo, Danielle Maloni, Monika Bacardi
The Trial El Juicio
Ulises de la Orden
Superpower Superpower
, Lauren Terp, Billy Smith, Aaron Kaufman, Danny Gabai, Sergei Bespalov
The Cemetery of Cinema Au cimetière de la pellicule
Maud Martin, Thierno Souleymane Diallo, Jean-Pierre Lagrange, Alpha Amadou Diallo, Marie-Louise Starr
Stams Stams
David Bohun, Bernhard Braunstein, Lixi Frank
Seven Winters in Tehran 7.7
Seven Winters in Tehran Sieben Winter in Teheran
Knut Losen, Melanie Andernach, Steffi Niederzoll
Our Body 7.9
Our Body Notre corps
Claire Simon, Kristina Larsen
Orlando, My Political Biography 7.1
Orlando, My Political Biography Orlando, ma biographie politique
Yaël Fogiel, Laetitia Gonzalez, Farid Rezkallah, Paul B. Preciado, Annie Dekel-Ohayon
On the Adamant 6.4
On the Adamant Sur l'Adamant
Nikolas Filiber, Miléna Poylo, Gilles Sacuto, Céline Loiseau
Love to Love You, Donna Summer Love to Love You, Donna Summer
Christopher Clements, Julie Goldman, Brooklyn Sudano, Carolyn Hepburn, David Blackman, Roger Ross Williams
Lonely Oaks Vergiss Meyn Nicht
Knut Losen, Melanie Andernach, Jens Mühlhoff, Kilian Kuhlendahl, Fabiana Fragale
Leaving and Staying Gehen und Bleiben
Volker Koepp
Kiss the Future 7.6
Kiss the Future
Ben Affleck, , Sarah Anthony, Ned O'Hanlon, Nenad Chichin-Sain
Watch trailer
Hummingbirds 6.5
Hummingbirds
Jillian Schlesinger, Miguel Drake-McLaughlin, Rivkah Beth Medow, Stefania Contreras, Diane Ng, Ana Rodriguez-Falcó, Leslie Benavides, Silvia Del Carmen Castaños
Encounters Award
Here 6.8
Here
Bas Devos
Winner
All nominees
Absence 6.3
Absence Xue yun
Lang Wu
The Cage Is Looking for a Bird 6.4
The Cage Is Looking for a Bird Kletka ishet ptitsu
Malika Musaeva
White Plastic Sky 6.7
White Plastic Sky Müanyag égbolt
Tibor Bánóczki, Sarolta Szabó
The Walls of Bergamo Le mura di Bergamo
Stefano Savona
The Klezmer Project Adentro mío estoy bailando
Leandro Koch, Paloma Schachmann
The Echo El eco
Tatiana Huezo
The Adults 6.4
The Adults
Dustin Guy Defa
Samsara 7.0
Samsara
Lois Patiño
Orlando, My Political Biography 7.1
Orlando, My Political Biography Orlando, ma biographie politique
Paul B. Preciado
My Worst Enemy 6.9
My Worst Enemy Mon pire ennemi
Mehran Tamadon
Living Bad 6.9
Living Bad Viver Mal
João Canijo
In the Blind Spot Im toten Winkel
Ayse Polat
In Water 6.3
In Water Mul-an-e-seo
Hong Sang-soo
Family Time 6.9
Family Time Mummola
Tia Kouvo
Eastern Front Shidniy front
Vitaly Mansky, Yevhen Titarenko
Encounters Award - Best Director
The Echo El eco
Tatiana Huezo
Winner
Encounters Award - Special Jury Prize
Orlando, My Political Biography 7.1
Orlando, My Political Biography Orlando, ma biographie politique
Paul B. Preciado
Winner
Samsara 7.0
Samsara
Lois Patiño
Winner
GWFF Best First Feature Award
The Klezmer Project Adentro mío estoy bailando
Sebastián Muro, Andrew Sala, Leandro Koch, Lukas Valenta Rinner, Yael Svoboda, Paloma Schachmann
Winner
All nominees
All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White 6.2
All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White
Damilola Orimogunje,
Carnal Sins Almamula
Edgard Tenembaum, Pilar Peredo, Juan Sebastián Torales
Ambush Ghaath
Chhatrapal Ninawe, Shiladitya Bora, Manish Mundra, Milapsinh Jadeja, Sanyukta Gupta
Ararat Ararat
Markus Kaatsch, Engin Kundag
Disco Boy 6.5
Disco Boy
Giacomo Abbruzzese, Pauline Seigland, Lionel Massol
Family Time 6.9
Family Time Mummola
Jussi Rantamäki, Emilia Haukka, Tia Kouvo
20,000 Species of Bees 7.3
20,000 Species of Bees 20.000 especies de abejas
Valérie Delpierre, Lara Izagirre, Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren
Femme 7.6
Femme
Sam Ritzenberg, Myles Payne, Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping
Matria Matria
Stefan Schmitz, María Zamora, Daniel Froiz, Mireia Graell Vivancos, Álvaro Gago
Reality 7.4
Reality
Riva Marker, Noah Stahl, Brad Becker-Parton, Greg Nobile, Tina Satter
Watch trailer
Regardless of Us Uriwa Sanggwaneopsi
Yoo Heong-jun
Sica Sica
Carla Subirana, Xavi Font, Alba Sotorra, Andrea Vázquez
The Bride The Bride
Kivu Ruhorahoza, Myriam Uwiragiye Birara
The Lost Boys Le paradis
Joseph Rouschop, Zeno Graton
The Quiet Migration 6.2
The Quiet Migration Stille liv
Malene Choi Jensen, Maria Møller Kjeldgaard
Tomorrow is a Long Time Míng tian bi zuo tian chang jiu
Ico Costa, Fran Borgia, Stefano Centini, Xavier Rocher, Zhi Wei Jow, Jeremy Chua
The Cage Is Looking for a Bird 6.4
The Cage Is Looking for a Bird Kletka ishet ptitsu
Ilya Stewart, Murad Osmann, Nikolay Yankin, Pavel Burya, Malika Musaeva
Absence 6.3
Absence Xue yun
Dun He, Lang Wu
Berlin Short Film Candidate for the European Film Awards
Les chenilles Les chenilles
Michelle Keserwany, Noel Keserwany
Winner
Berlin Short Film Candidate for the European Film Awards / Best Short film
All nominees
Shift Shift
Larissa Wilson
Kompagnon-Fellowship
I Rarely Wake Up Dreaming I Rarely Wake Up Dreaming
Anna Melikova
Winner
Paraphrase on the Finding of a Glove Paraphrase on the Finding of a Glove
Mareike Wegener
Winner
AG Kino Gilde - Cinema Vision 14plus
Fantastic Machine 7.1
Fantastic Machine And the King Said, What a Fantastic Machine
Axel Danielson, Maximilien Van Aertryck
Winner
Talents Footprints - Mastercard Enablement Programme
Phillip Leteka
Winner
Miguel Ángel Sánchez
Winner
Carlos Ormeño Palma
Winner
Berlinale Series Award
The Good Mothers
The Good Mothers
Julian Jarrold, Elisa Amoruso For episodes 1 & 2
Winner
All nominees
Spy/Master
Spy/Master
Kirsten Peters, Christopher Smith, Adina Sadeanu For episodes 1 & 2
Dahaad Dahaad
Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Ruchika Oberoi For episodes 1 & 2
Why Try to Change Me Now Pingyuan shang de Moxi
Yu Gong, Dalei Zhang, Xiaohui Wang For episodes 1 & 2
The Architect 7.0
The Architect Arkitekten
Kerren Lumer-Klabbers For episodes 1, 2, 3 & 4
Agent Agent
Nikolaj Lie Kaas For episodes 1 & 2
Bad Behaviour Bad Behaviour
Corrie Chen For episodes 1 & 2
Chrystal Bear Special Mention / Best Film
Sea Sparkle 7.1
Sea Sparkle Zeevonk
Domien Huyghe
Winner
VFF Talent Highlight Award
God and the Devil's Cumbia God and the Devil's Cumbia
Carlos Lenin
Winner
Berliner Morgenpost Readers' Jury Award
20,000 Species of Bees 7.3
20,000 Species of Bees 20.000 especies de abejas
Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren
Winner
Tagesspiegel Readers' Jury Award
Orlando, My Political Biography 7.1
Orlando, My Political Biography Orlando, ma biographie politique
Paul B. Preciado
Winner
