Ramón and Céline are a young couple that attended a concert at the Bataclan theatre in Paris on the fateful night of November 13, 2015. They survive the attack, but when they leave the theatre, they are no longer the same. That night leaves a deep scar on both their lives and each tries to cope with the aftermath as best they can. Céline desperately tries to leave the events behind her, clinging to her previous life, while Ramón repeatedly goes back to that night, trying to remember and understand what happened. Nonetheless, they both face the same key question: how to reconnect and move on together?
Un año, una noche, One Year, One Night, Jeden rok, jedna noc, Um Ano, Uma Noite, Et år, en nat, Ett år, en natt, Frieden, Liebe und Death Metal, Jednoho roku, jedné noci, Un an, une nuit, Un anno, una notte, Un any, una nit, Yksi vuosi, yksi yö, Роковая ночь в Париже, 這一年，那一夜
Film rating
6.4
Rate11 votes
6.4IMDb
Stills
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