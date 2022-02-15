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Poster of One Year, One Night
6.4
Kinoafisha Films One Year, One Night
6.4

One Year, One Night

, 2022
Un año, una noche
France, Spain / Drama / 18+
Poster of One Year, One Night
6.4

Synopsis

Ramón and Céline are a young couple that attended a concert at the Bataclan theatre in Paris on the fateful night of November 13, 2015. They survive the attack, but when they leave the theatre, they are no longer the same. That night leaves a deep scar on both their lives and each tries to cope with the aftermath as best they can. Céline desperately tries to leave the events behind her, clinging to her previous life, while Ramón repeatedly goes back to that night, trying to remember and understand what happened. Nonetheless, they both face the same key question: how to reconnect and move on together?

Cast

Nahuel Pérez Biscayart
Nahuel Pérez Biscayart
Ramón
Noémie Merlant
Noémie Merlant
Céline
Quim Gutiérrez
Quim Gutiérrez
Carlos
Natalia de Molina
Natalia de Molina
Julia
Alba Guilera
Lucie
C. Tangana
Héctor
Enric Auquer
Enric Auquer
Camarero
Blanca Apilánez
Madre de Ramón
Bruno Todeschini
Bruno Todeschini
Padre de Céline
Sophie Broustal
Madre de Céline
Director Isaki Lacuesta
Writer Isaki Lacuesta, Ramón Campos, Fran Araújo, Isa Campo, Ramón González
Composer Raül Fernandez Miró
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Spain
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2022
Online premiere 21 October 2022
World premiere 15 February 2022
Release date
3 May 2023 France
15 December 2022 Germany 12
17 November 2022 Italy
21 October 2022 Norway 15
21 October 2022 Spain
Worldwide Gross $162,283
Production Bambú Producciones, Canal+, Indéfilms 9
Also known as
Un año, una noche, One Year, One Night, Jeden rok, jedna noc, Um Ano, Uma Noite, Et år, en nat, Ett år, en natt, Frieden, Liebe und Death Metal, Jednoho roku, jedné noci, Un an, une nuit, Un anno, una notte, Un any, una nit, Yksi vuosi, yksi yö, Роковая ночь в Париже, 這一年，那一夜

Film rating

6.4
Rate 11 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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