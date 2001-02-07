Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Berlin International Film Festival Events Berlin International Film Festival 2001

All nominated films "Berlin International Film Festival" in 2001

Site Berlinale Palast, Berlin, Germany
Date 7 February 2001 - 18 February 2001
Golden Berlin Bear / Best Short film
Black Soul Âme noire - Black Soul
Martine Chartrand
Winner
All nominees
Hua yang de nian hua Hua yang de nian hua
Wong Kar-Wai
Covered with Chocolate Covered with Chocolate
Ansgar Ahlers
Jungle Jazz: Public Enemy #1 Jungle Jazz: Public Enemy #1
Frank Fitzpatrick
The Making of Angels La fabrique d'anges
Eva Visnyei
Fifty-Fifty Fifty-Fifty
Peter Kern
Å se en båt med seil Å se en båt med seil
Anya Breyen
Trust Me Trust Me
Virginia Pitts
A Short Film About Death Doan chang
Jun-hong Lin
The Art of Flying a Flag Konsten att flagga
Ingrid Rudefors, Peter Östlund
Kövek - Stones Kövek - Stones
Ferenc Cakó
Golden Berlin Bear
Intimacy 6.1
Intimacy
Patrice Chéreau
Winner
All nominees
The Tailor of Panama 6.9
The Tailor of Panama
John Boorman
The Ignorant Fairies Le fate ignoranti
Ferzan Özpetek
The Claim The Claim
Michael Winterbottom
Malèna 7.7
Malèna Malena
Giuseppe Tornatore
Watch trailer
Bamboozled Bamboozled
Spike Lee
Kuroe Kuroe
Gô Rijû
My Sweet Home My Sweet Home
Fillipos Citos
Beijing Bicycle Shiqi sui de dan che
Wang Xiaoshuai
Felix and Lola Félix et Lola
Patrice Leconte
You're the One You're the one (una historia de entonces)
José Luis Garci
Finding Forrester 7.4
Finding Forrester
Gus Van Sant
Inugami Inugami
Masato Harada
J.S.A.: Joint Security Area 7.8
J.S.A.: Joint Security Area Gongdong gyeongbi guyeok JSA
Park Chan-wook
Wit Wit
Mike Nichols
Fat Girl À ma soeur !
Catherine Breillat
Traffic 8.0
Traffic
Steven Soderbergh
Italian for Beginners 7.1
Italian for Beginners Italiensk for begyndere
Lone Scherfig
Weiser Weiser
Wojciech Marczewski
Little Senegal Little Senegal
Rachid Bouchareb
La Ciénaga 7.1
La Ciénaga
Lucrecia Martel
Chocolat 7.7
Chocolat
Lasse Hallström
Watch trailer
Betelnut Beauty Ai ni ai wo
Cheng-sheng Lin
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Actor
Benicio Del Toro
Benicio Del Toro
Traffic
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Actress
Kerry Fox
Kerry Fox
Intimacy
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Director
Cheng-sheng Lin
Betelnut Beauty
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Short Film
Jungle Jazz: Public Enemy #1 Jungle Jazz: Public Enemy #1
Frank Fitzpatrick
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Jury Grand Prix
Beijing Bicycle Shiqi sui de dan che
Wang Xiaoshuai
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Jury Prize
Italian for Beginners 7.1
Italian for Beginners Italiensk for begyndere
Lone Scherfig
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Outstanding Artistic Achievement
You're the One You're the one (una historia de entonces)
Raúl Pérez Cubero
Winner
Alfred Bauer Award
La Ciénaga 7.1
La Ciénaga
Lucrecia Martel
Winner
Blue Angel
Intimacy 6.1
Intimacy
Patrice Chéreau
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award / Forum of New Cinema
Love/Juice Love/Juice
Kaze Shindô
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award / Panorama
Late Night Shopping Late Night Shopping
Saul Metzstein
Winner
Caligari Film Award
Crónica de un desayuno Crónica de un desayuno
Benjamín Cann
Winner
Crystal Bear / Best Feature Film
There's Only One Jimmy Grimble There's Only One Jimmy Grimble
Dzhon Hey
Winner
Crystal Bear / Best Short Film
Hooves of Fire Hooves of Fire
Richard Starzak
Winner
Crystal Bear / Generation 14plus - Best Feature Film
All nominees
Pettson och Findus - Kattonauten Pettson och Findus - Kattonauten
Albert Hanan Kaminski, Réka Temple
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Best Feature Film
Taliesin Jones The Testimony of Taliesin Jones
Martin Duffy
Winner
The Color White O Branco
Liliana Sulzbach, Angela Pires
Winner
The Color White O Branco
Liliana Sulzbach, Angela Pires
Winner
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk - Special Award / Best Short Film
Hooves of Fire Hooves of Fire
Richard Starzak
Winner
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk - Special Mention / Best Feature Film
The Sky Is Falling Il cielo cade
Andrea Frazzi, Antonio Frazzi
Winner
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk - Special Mention / Best Short Film
My Final Note La nota final
Maite Rivera Carbonell
Winner
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk Grand Prix / Best Feature Film
Beach Nagisa
Masaru Konuma
Winner
Don Quixote Award
Pathos Karunam
Jayaraj
Winner
Don Quixote Award - Special Mention
I Love Beijing Xiari nuanyangyang
Ying Ning
Winner
Trembling Before G-d Trembling Before G-d
Sandi Simcha Dubowski
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
Italian for Beginners 7.1
Italian for Beginners Italiensk for begyndere
Lone Scherfig For advancing the Dogme movement by permitting the cast to bring humanity and humour to her film.
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Forum of New Cinema
Danach hätte es schön sein müssen Danach hätte es schön sein müssen
Karin Jurschick For her discrete, touching and cinematographic approach to portray a family history as part of German history.
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Panorama
Maelstrom Maelström
Denis Villeneuve For its innovative dramatic structure, its playfulness, and its contemporary sensibility.
Winner
Manfred Salzgeber Award
Fat Girl À ma soeur !
Catherine Breillat
Winner
Netpac Award
Smell of Camphor, Fragrance of Jasmine Booye kafoor, atre yas
Bahman Farmanara
Winner
Netpac Award - Special Mention
Wharf of Widows Ben khong chong
Trong Ninh Luu
Winner
New Talent Award / Actress
Angelica Lee
Betelnut Beauty
Winner
New York Film Academy Scholarship Award
Tell Me a Story Raconte
Giyom Malandren
Winner
Panorama Audience Award
Berlin Is in Germany 7.1
Berlin Is in Germany
Hannes Shter
Winner
Panorama Award of the New York Film Academy
The Shooting Gallery Tyr
Taras Tomenko
Winner
Panorama Award of the New York Film Academy - Special Mention
Veta Veta
Teona Strugar Mitevska
Winner
Je t'aime John Wayne Je t'aime John Wayne
Toby MacDonald
Winner
Peace Film Award
Living Afterwards: Words of Women Vivre après - paroles de femmes
Laurent Bécue-Renard
Winner
All nominees
Children: Kosovo 2000 Deza-Femijet (Kosovo 2000)
Ferenc Moldoványi
Peace Film Award - Honorable Mention
The Optimists The Optimists
Jacky Comforty
Winner
Prix UIP Berlin (European Short Film)
Å se en båt med seil Å se en båt med seil
Anya Breyen
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Competition
Italian for Beginners 7.1
Italian for Beginners Italiensk for begyndere
Lone Scherfig
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Forum of New Cinema
The New Country Det nya landet
Geir Hansteen Jorgensen
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Panorama
Blue End Blue End
Kaspar Kasics
Winner
Prize of the Guild of German Art House Cinemas
Finding Forrester 7.4
Finding Forrester
Gus Van Sant
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Berliner Morgenpost"
Italian for Beginners 7.1
Italian for Beginners Italiensk for begyndere
Lone Scherfig
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Berliner Zeitung"
Werckmeister Harmonies 8.1
Werckmeister Harmonies Werckmeister harmóniák
Béla Tarr
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Siegessäule"
The Iron Ladies Satree lek
Yongyoot Thongkongtoon
Winner
Special Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Competition
Wit Wit
Mike Nichols
Winner
Special Teddy
Teddy / Best Documentary Film
Trembling Before G-d Trembling Before G-d
Sandi Simcha Dubowski
Winner
Teddy / Best Feature Film
Hedwig and the Angry Inch Hedwig and the Angry Inch
John Cameron Mitchell
Winner
Teddy / Best Short Film
Erè mèla mèla Erè mèla mèla
Daniel Wiroth
Winner
Teddy / Jury Award
Forbidden Fruit Forbidden Fruit
Beate Kunath, Sue Maluwa-Bruce For their brave and remarkable account of a love story between two lesbians and the social repercussions in rural Zimbabwe.
Winner
Forbidden Fruit Forbidden Fruit
Beate Kunath, Sue Maluwa-Bruce For their brave and remarkable account of a love story between two lesbians and the social repercussions in rural Zimbabwe.
Winner
Teddy - Special Mention
The Iron Ladies Satree lek
Yongyoot Thongkongtoon
Winner
Chop Suey Chop Suey
Bruce Weber
Winner
Wolfgang Staudte Award
Love/Juice Love/Juice
Kaze Shindô
Winner
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas
Winner
Berlinale Camera
Kei Kumai
Winner
Heinz Badewitz
Winner
Special Recognition / Short Film
Marisa Romanov Marisa Romanov
Miranda K. Spigener
Winner
EFP Shooting Star
Baltasar Kormákur
Baltasar Kormákur
Iceland.
Winner
Heike Makatsch
Heike Makatsch
Germany.
Winner
Alexandre Pinto
Portugal.
Winner
Eloy Azorín
Italy.
Winner
Mikki Hardt
Luxembourg.
Winner
Benno Fürmann
Benno Fürmann
Germany.
Winner
Ludivine Sagnier
Ludivine Sagnier
France.
Winner
Kate Ashfield
Kate Ashfield
United Kingdom.
Winner
Evelina Papoulia
Greece.
Winner
Gørild Mauseth
Norway.
Winner
Ann Eleonora Jørgensen
Denmark.
Winner
Malik Zidi
Malik Zidi
France.
Winner
Birgit Minichmayr
Birgit Minichmayr
Austria.
Winner
Filip Peeters
Belgium.
Winner
Anne-Shlomit Deonna
Switzerland.
Winner
Elaine Cassidy
Elaine Cassidy
Ireland.
Winner
Stefano Accorsi
Stefano Accorsi
Italy.
Winner
Aylin Yay
Belgium.
Winner
