Kinoafisha Film festivals Berlin International Film Festival Events Berlin International Film Festival 2000

All nominated films "Berlin International Film Festival" in 2000

Site Berlinale Palast, Berlin, Germany
Date 9 February 2000 - 20 February 2000
Golden Berlin Bear / Best Short film
Tribute to Alfred Lepetit Hommage à Alfred Lepetit
Jean Rousselot
Winner
All nominees
The Moment The Moment
Thomas Voigt
Episodes in Disbelief Episodes in Disbelief
Ann Shenfield
Sentinels Sentinelles
Guy Lampron
The Last Cartridge Die letzte Patrone
Nuray Sahin
Média Média
Pavel Koutský
Bzzz Bsss
Felix Gönnert
Dream Kitchen Dream Kitchen
Barry Dignam
Feats of Herkules Podvigi Gerakla
Sergey Ovcharov
In a Corner of the World I et hjørne av verden
Pjotr Sapegin
Vision Vízió
Ferenc Cakó
Golden Berlin Bear
Magnolia 7.8
Magnolia
Paul Thomas Anderson
Winner
All nominees
The Legend of Rita 6.9
The Legend of Rita Die Stille nach dem Schuss
Folker Shlendorf
The Hurricane 7.2
The Hurricane Hurricane
Norman Jewison
Paradiso: Seven Days with Seven Women Paradiso - Sieben Tage mit sieben Frauen
Rudolf Thome
Of Woman and Magic La chambre des magiciennes
Claude Miller
Clouds of May Mayis Sikintisi
Nuri Bilge Ceylan
The Captain's Daughter 6.5
The Captain's Daughter Russkiy bunt
Aleksandr Proshkin
Sky Hook Nebeska udica
Ljubiša Samardžić
Man on the Moon 7.5
Man on the Moon Man On The Moon
Milos Forman
Signs & Wonders Signs & Wonders
Jonathan Nossiter
Love me Love me
Laetitia Masson
The Road Home 7.7
The Road Home The Road Home / Wo de fu qin mu qin
Zhang Yimou
First Light of Dawn Prime luci dell'alba
Lucio Gaudino
The Talented Mr. Ripley 7.4
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Anthony Minghella
The Beach 6.9
The Beach
Danny Boyle
Any Given Sunday 7.4
Any Given Sunday
Oliver Stone
The Island Tales You shi tiaowu
Stanley Kwan
Boy's Choir Dokuritsu shônen gasshô-dan
Akira Ogata
El mar El mar
Agustí Villaronga
Water Drops on Burning Rocks 6.3
Water Drops on Burning Rocks
Francois Ozon
The millon dollar hotel 6.0
The millon dollar hotel
Wim Wenders
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Actor
Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington
The Hurricane
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Actress
Bibiana Beglau
The Legend of Rita Tied with Nadja Uhl for Die Stille nach dem Schuss (2000).
Winner
Nadja Uhl
Nadja Uhl
The Legend of Rita Tied with Bibiana Beglau for Die Stille nach dem Schuss (2000).
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Director
Milos Forman
Milos Forman
Man on the Moon
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Short Film
Média Média
Pavel Koutský
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Jury Grand Prix
The Road Home 7.7
The Road Home The Road Home / Wo de fu qin mu qin
Zhang Yimou
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Jury Prize
The millon dollar hotel 6.0
The millon dollar hotel
Wim Wenders
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Outstanding Artistic Achievement
Paradiso: Seven Days with Seven Women Paradiso - Sieben Tage mit sieben Frauen
Marquard Bohm, Adriana Altaras, Sabine Bach, Guntram Brattia, Khyana El Bitar, Cora Frost, Valeska Hanel, Irm Hermann, Isabel Hindersin, Lucas Hoppe, Ully Loup, Cosima Lustig, Angelika Margull, Jürgen Schonschadowski, Joya Thome, Nicolai Thome, Martin Walz, Hanns Zischler, Amelie zur Mühlen
Winner
Paradiso: Seven Days with Seven Women Paradiso - Sieben Tage mit sieben Frauen
Marquard Bohm, Adriana Altaras, Sabine Bach, Guntram Brattia, Khyana El Bitar, Cora Frost, Valeska Hanel, Irm Hermann, Isabel Hindersin, Lucas Hoppe, Ully Loup, Cosima Lustig, Angelika Margull, Jürgen Schonschadowski, Joya Thome, Nicolai Thome, Martin Walz, Hanns Zischler, Amelie zur Mühlen
Winner
Alfred Bauer Award
Boy's Choir Dokuritsu shônen gasshô-dan
Akira Ogata
Winner
Blue Angel
The Legend of Rita 6.9
The Legend of Rita Die Stille nach dem Schuss
Folker Shlendorf
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award / Forum of New Cinema
The Spring Gathering I earini synaxis ton agrofylakon
Dimos Avdeliodis
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award / Panorama
Saltwater Saltwater
Conor McPherson
Winner
Caligari Film Award
The Spring Gathering I earini synaxis ton agrofylakon
Dimos Avdeliodis
Winner
Crystal Bear / Best Feature Film
Tsatsiki, Mum and the Policeman Tsatsiki, morsan och polisen
Ella Lemhagen
Winner
Crystal Bear / Best Short Film
A Devil in the Closet En djevel i skapet
Lars Berg
Winner
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Best Feature Film
Mr. Rice's Secret Mr. Rice's Secret
Nicholas Kendall
Winner
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Best Short Film
Nattflykt Nattflykt
Klaus Härö
Winner
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk - Special Award
Scarecrow Pugalo
Alexander Kott
Winner
Kongen som ville ha mer enn en krone Kongen som ville ha mer enn en krone
Anita Killi, Randall Meyers
Winner
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk - Special Mention / Best Feature Film
The Girl in the Sneakers Dokhtari ba kafsh-haye-katani
Rasul Sadr Ameli
Winner
Manolito Four Eyes Manolito Gafotas
Miguel Albaladejo
Winner
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk - Special Mention / Best Short Film
The Breakfast The Breakfast
Peter Sheridan
Winner
Going Back Home Tilbage til byen
Michael W. Horsten
Winner
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk Grand Prix / Best Feature Film
Tsatsiki, Mum and the Policeman Tsatsiki, morsan och polisen
Ella Lemhagen Tied with Man van staal (1999).
Winner
Man of Steel Man van staal
Vinsent Bal Tied with Tsatsiki, morsan och polisen (1999).
Winner
Don Quixote Award
The Spring Gathering I earini synaxis ton agrofylakon
Dimos Avdeliodis
Winner
Don Quixote Award - Special Mention
6ixtynin9 Ruang talok 69
Pen-Ek Ratanaruang
Winner
Monday Mandei
Sabu
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
Of Woman and Magic La chambre des magiciennes
Claude Miller For a small story, told quickly and adeptly, showing that humanism can prevall using the new technologies.
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Forum of New Cinema
Paragraph 175 Paragraph 175
Rob Epstein, Jeffrey M. Friedman For uncovering amazing stories of courage buried by history.
Winner
Monday Mandei
Sabu For its austere, dark wit and keen eye for human foibles.
Winner
Manfred Salzgeber Award
El mar El mar
Agustí Villaronga
Winner
Netpac Award
Nabbie's Love Nabbie no koi
Yudzhi Nakae For the quality of the directing work and use of traditional music in a universal love story.
Winner
The Lady of the House Bariwali
Rituparno Ghosh For the quality of its cinematic language and its strong link with Bengali culture and history of movie making.
Winner
Netpac Award - Special Mention
Making Sundried Red Peppers Gochoo maligee
Hee-sun Jang For the way in which the director defuse the boundary between reality and film.
Winner
New York Film Academy Scholarship Award
Finimondo Finimondo
Gianluca Vallero
Winner
Panorama Audience Award
Nationale 7 Nationale 7
Jean-Pierre Sinapi
Winner
Panorama Award of the New York Film Academy
Sticky Dough Hartes Brot
Nathalie Percillier Tied with _Hop, Skip & Jump (1999)_.
Winner
Hop, Skip & Jump Hop, Skip & Jump
Srdjan Vuletic Tied with Hartes Brot (2000).
Winner
Panorama Award of the New York Film Academy - Special Mention
2÷3 2÷3
Richard Press
Winner
Sparklehorse Sparklehorse
Gariné Torossian
Winner
Peace Film Award
Long Night's Journey Into Day Long Night's Journey Into Day
Deborah Hoffmann, Frances Reid
Winner
Long Night's Journey Into Day Long Night's Journey Into Day
Deborah Hoffmann, Frances Reid
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Competition
The Road Home 7.7
The Road Home The Road Home / Wo de fu qin mu qin
Zhang Yimou
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Forum of New Cinema
Cinéma Vérité: Defining the Moment Cinéma Vérité: Defining the Moment
Peter Wintonick
Winner
The Long Holiday De grote vakantie
Johan van der Keuken
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Panorama
Spoils of War Botín de guerra
David Blaustein
Winner
Prize of the Guild of German Art House Cinemas
The Hurricane 7.2
The Hurricane Hurricane
Norman Jewison
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Berliner Morgenpost"
Magnolia 7.8
Magnolia
Paul Thomas Anderson
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Berliner Zeitung"
Long Night's Journey Into Day Long Night's Journey Into Day
Deborah Hoffmann, Frances Reid
Winner
Long Night's Journey Into Day Long Night's Journey Into Day
Deborah Hoffmann, Frances Reid
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Siegessäule"
The Adventures of Felix Drôle de Félix
Olivier Ducastel, Jacques Martineau
Winner
Special Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Competition
Média Média
Pavel Koutský
Winner
Special Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Panorama
Echo Echo
Frédéric Roullier-Gall
Winner
Teddy / Best Documentary Film
Paragraph 175 Paragraph 175
Rob Epstein, Jeffrey M. Friedman
Winner
Teddy / Best Feature Film
Water Drops on Burning Rocks 6.3
Water Drops on Burning Rocks
Francois Ozon
Winner
Teddy / Best Short Film
Sticky Dough Hartes Brot
Nathalie Percillier
Winner
Teddy / Jury Award
Chrissy Chrissy
Jacqui North For its achievement as the first cinematic portrayal of a lesbian with Aids.
Winner
The Adventures of Felix Drôle de Félix
Olivier Ducastel, Jacques Martineau For its refreshing portrayal of a man living with HIV who finds an enthusiasm for life and his chosen family.
Winner
Wolfgang Staudte Award
Marsal Marsal
Vinko Brešan
Winner
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Jeanne Moreau
Winner
Berlinale Camera
Kon Ichikawa
Kon Ichikawa
Winner
Wolfgang Jacobsen
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Berliner Zeitung" - Special Mention
Marsal Marsal
Vinko Brešan
Winner
The Spring Gathering I earini synaxis ton agrofylakon
Dimos Avdeliodis
Winner
Beau Travail 7.4
Beau Travail Beau travail
Claire Denis
Winner
Wolfgang Staudte Award - Special Mention
Truths: A Stream Truths: A Stream
Masahiro Tsuchihashi
Winner
EFP Shooting Star
Francisco Nascimento
Portugal.
Winner
Caroline Ducey
Caroline Ducey
France.
Winner
Nina Hoss
Nina Hoss
Germany.
Winner
Rita Durão
Portugal.
Winner
Natalia Verbeke
Natalia Verbeke
Spain.
Winner
Nadja Hüpscher
The Netherlands.
Winner
Maya Sansa
Maya Sansa
Italy.
Winner
Nina Proll
Austria.
Winner
Daniel Craig
Daniel Craig
United Kingdom.
Winner
Hilmir Snær Guðnason
Hilmir Snær Guðnason
Iceland.
Winner
Fenia Papadodima
Greece.
Winner
August Diehl
August Diehl
Germany.
Winner
Antoine Chappey
France.
Winner
Martin Rapold
Switzerland.
Winner
Alexandra Rapaport
Sweden.
Winner
Fele Martínez
Fele Martínez
Spain.
Winner
Thure Lindhardt
Denmark.
Winner
All nominees
Myriam Muller
Luxembourg.
Year
Nominations

