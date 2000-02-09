Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Berlin International Film Festival
Events
Berlin International Film Festival 2000
All nominated films "Berlin International Film Festival" in 2000
Site
Berlinale Palast, Berlin, Germany
Date
9 February 2000 - 20 February 2000
Golden Berlin Bear / Best Short film
Tribute to Alfred Lepetit
Hommage à Alfred Lepetit
Jean Rousselot
Winner
All nominees
The Moment
The Moment
Thomas Voigt
Episodes in Disbelief
Episodes in Disbelief
Ann Shenfield
Sentinels
Sentinelles
Guy Lampron
The Last Cartridge
Die letzte Patrone
Nuray Sahin
Média
Média
Pavel Koutský
Bzzz
Bsss
Felix Gönnert
Dream Kitchen
Dream Kitchen
Barry Dignam
Feats of Herkules
Podvigi Gerakla
Sergey Ovcharov
In a Corner of the World
I et hjørne av verden
Pjotr Sapegin
Vision
Vízió
Ferenc Cakó
Show all nominees
Golden Berlin Bear
7.8
Magnolia
Paul Thomas Anderson
Winner
All nominees
6.9
The Legend of Rita
Die Stille nach dem Schuss
Folker Shlendorf
7.2
The Hurricane
Hurricane
Norman Jewison
Paradiso: Seven Days with Seven Women
Paradiso - Sieben Tage mit sieben Frauen
Rudolf Thome
Of Woman and Magic
La chambre des magiciennes
Claude Miller
Clouds of May
Mayis Sikintisi
Nuri Bilge Ceylan
6.5
The Captain's Daughter
Russkiy bunt
Aleksandr Proshkin
Sky Hook
Nebeska udica
Ljubiša Samardžić
7.5
Man on the Moon
Man On The Moon
Milos Forman
Signs & Wonders
Signs & Wonders
Jonathan Nossiter
Love me
Love me
Laetitia Masson
7.7
The Road Home
The Road Home / Wo de fu qin mu qin
Zhang Yimou
First Light of Dawn
Prime luci dell'alba
Lucio Gaudino
7.4
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Anthony Minghella
6.9
The Beach
Danny Boyle
7.4
Any Given Sunday
Oliver Stone
The Island Tales
You shi tiaowu
Stanley Kwan
Boy's Choir
Dokuritsu shônen gasshô-dan
Akira Ogata
El mar
El mar
Agustí Villaronga
6.3
Water Drops on Burning Rocks
Francois Ozon
6.0
The millon dollar hotel
Wim Wenders
Show all nominees
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Actor
Denzel Washington
The Hurricane
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Actress
Bibiana Beglau
The Legend of Rita
Tied with Nadja Uhl for Die Stille nach dem Schuss (2000).
Winner
Nadja Uhl
The Legend of Rita
Tied with Bibiana Beglau for Die Stille nach dem Schuss (2000).
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Director
Milos Forman
Man on the Moon
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Short Film
Média
Média
Pavel Koutský
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Jury Grand Prix
7.7
The Road Home
The Road Home / Wo de fu qin mu qin
Zhang Yimou
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Jury Prize
6.0
The millon dollar hotel
Wim Wenders
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Outstanding Artistic Achievement
Paradiso: Seven Days with Seven Women
Paradiso - Sieben Tage mit sieben Frauen
Marquard Bohm, Adriana Altaras, Sabine Bach, Guntram Brattia, Khyana El Bitar, Cora Frost, Valeska Hanel, Irm Hermann, Isabel Hindersin, Lucas Hoppe, Ully Loup, Cosima Lustig, Angelika Margull, Jürgen Schonschadowski, Joya Thome, Nicolai Thome, Martin Walz, Hanns Zischler, Amelie zur Mühlen
Winner
Paradiso: Seven Days with Seven Women
Paradiso - Sieben Tage mit sieben Frauen
Marquard Bohm, Adriana Altaras, Sabine Bach, Guntram Brattia, Khyana El Bitar, Cora Frost, Valeska Hanel, Irm Hermann, Isabel Hindersin, Lucas Hoppe, Ully Loup, Cosima Lustig, Angelika Margull, Jürgen Schonschadowski, Joya Thome, Nicolai Thome, Martin Walz, Hanns Zischler, Amelie zur Mühlen
Winner
Alfred Bauer Award
Boy's Choir
Dokuritsu shônen gasshô-dan
Akira Ogata
Winner
Blue Angel
6.9
The Legend of Rita
Die Stille nach dem Schuss
Folker Shlendorf
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award / Forum of New Cinema
The Spring Gathering
I earini synaxis ton agrofylakon
Dimos Avdeliodis
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award / Panorama
Saltwater
Saltwater
Conor McPherson
Winner
Caligari Film Award
The Spring Gathering
I earini synaxis ton agrofylakon
Dimos Avdeliodis
Winner
Crystal Bear / Best Feature Film
Tsatsiki, Mum and the Policeman
Tsatsiki, morsan och polisen
Ella Lemhagen
Winner
Crystal Bear / Best Short Film
A Devil in the Closet
En djevel i skapet
Lars Berg
Winner
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Best Feature Film
Mr. Rice's Secret
Mr. Rice's Secret
Nicholas Kendall
Winner
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Best Short Film
Nattflykt
Nattflykt
Klaus Härö
Winner
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk - Special Award
Scarecrow
Pugalo
Alexander Kott
Winner
Kongen som ville ha mer enn en krone
Kongen som ville ha mer enn en krone
Anita Killi, Randall Meyers
Winner
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk - Special Mention / Best Feature Film
The Girl in the Sneakers
Dokhtari ba kafsh-haye-katani
Rasul Sadr Ameli
Winner
Manolito Four Eyes
Manolito Gafotas
Miguel Albaladejo
Winner
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk - Special Mention / Best Short Film
The Breakfast
The Breakfast
Peter Sheridan
Winner
Going Back Home
Tilbage til byen
Michael W. Horsten
Winner
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk Grand Prix / Best Feature Film
Tsatsiki, Mum and the Policeman
Tsatsiki, morsan och polisen
Ella Lemhagen
Tied with Man van staal (1999).
Winner
Man of Steel
Man van staal
Vinsent Bal
Tied with Tsatsiki, morsan och polisen (1999).
Winner
Don Quixote Award
The Spring Gathering
I earini synaxis ton agrofylakon
Dimos Avdeliodis
Winner
Don Quixote Award - Special Mention
6ixtynin9
Ruang talok 69
Pen-Ek Ratanaruang
Winner
Monday
Mandei
Sabu
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
Of Woman and Magic
La chambre des magiciennes
Claude Miller
For a small story, told quickly and adeptly, showing that humanism can prevall using the new technologies.
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Forum of New Cinema
Paragraph 175
Paragraph 175
Rob Epstein, Jeffrey M. Friedman
For uncovering amazing stories of courage buried by history.
Winner
Monday
Mandei
Sabu
For its austere, dark wit and keen eye for human foibles.
Winner
Manfred Salzgeber Award
El mar
El mar
Agustí Villaronga
Winner
Netpac Award
Nabbie's Love
Nabbie no koi
Yudzhi Nakae
For the quality of the directing work and use of traditional music in a universal love story.
Winner
The Lady of the House
Bariwali
Rituparno Ghosh
For the quality of its cinematic language and its strong link with Bengali culture and history of movie making.
Winner
Netpac Award - Special Mention
Making Sundried Red Peppers
Gochoo maligee
Hee-sun Jang
For the way in which the director defuse the boundary between reality and film.
Winner
New York Film Academy Scholarship Award
Finimondo
Finimondo
Gianluca Vallero
Winner
Panorama Audience Award
Nationale 7
Nationale 7
Jean-Pierre Sinapi
Winner
Panorama Award of the New York Film Academy
Sticky Dough
Hartes Brot
Nathalie Percillier
Tied with _Hop, Skip & Jump (1999)_.
Winner
Hop, Skip & Jump
Hop, Skip & Jump
Srdjan Vuletic
Tied with Hartes Brot (2000).
Winner
Panorama Award of the New York Film Academy - Special Mention
2÷3
2÷3
Richard Press
Winner
Sparklehorse
Sparklehorse
Gariné Torossian
Winner
Peace Film Award
Long Night's Journey Into Day
Long Night's Journey Into Day
Deborah Hoffmann, Frances Reid
Winner
Long Night's Journey Into Day
Long Night's Journey Into Day
Deborah Hoffmann, Frances Reid
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Competition
7.7
The Road Home
The Road Home / Wo de fu qin mu qin
Zhang Yimou
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Forum of New Cinema
Cinéma Vérité: Defining the Moment
Cinéma Vérité: Defining the Moment
Peter Wintonick
Winner
The Long Holiday
De grote vakantie
Johan van der Keuken
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Panorama
Spoils of War
Botín de guerra
David Blaustein
Winner
Prize of the Guild of German Art House Cinemas
7.2
The Hurricane
Hurricane
Norman Jewison
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Berliner Morgenpost"
7.8
Magnolia
Paul Thomas Anderson
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Berliner Zeitung"
Long Night's Journey Into Day
Long Night's Journey Into Day
Deborah Hoffmann, Frances Reid
Winner
Long Night's Journey Into Day
Long Night's Journey Into Day
Deborah Hoffmann, Frances Reid
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Siegessäule"
The Adventures of Felix
Drôle de Félix
Olivier Ducastel, Jacques Martineau
Winner
Special Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Competition
Média
Média
Pavel Koutský
Winner
Special Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Panorama
Echo
Echo
Frédéric Roullier-Gall
Winner
Teddy / Best Documentary Film
Paragraph 175
Paragraph 175
Rob Epstein, Jeffrey M. Friedman
Winner
Teddy / Best Feature Film
6.3
Water Drops on Burning Rocks
Francois Ozon
Winner
Teddy / Best Short Film
Sticky Dough
Hartes Brot
Nathalie Percillier
Winner
Teddy / Jury Award
Chrissy
Chrissy
Jacqui North
For its achievement as the first cinematic portrayal of a lesbian with Aids.
Winner
The Adventures of Felix
Drôle de Félix
Olivier Ducastel, Jacques Martineau
For its refreshing portrayal of a man living with HIV who finds an enthusiasm for life and his chosen family.
Winner
Wolfgang Staudte Award
Marsal
Marsal
Vinko Brešan
Winner
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Jeanne Moreau
Winner
Berlinale Camera
Kon Ichikawa
Winner
Wolfgang Jacobsen
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Berliner Zeitung" - Special Mention
Marsal
Marsal
Vinko Brešan
Winner
The Spring Gathering
I earini synaxis ton agrofylakon
Dimos Avdeliodis
Winner
7.4
Beau Travail
Beau travail
Claire Denis
Winner
Wolfgang Staudte Award - Special Mention
Truths: A Stream
Truths: A Stream
Masahiro Tsuchihashi
Winner
EFP Shooting Star
Francisco Nascimento
Portugal.
Winner
Caroline Ducey
France.
Winner
Nina Hoss
Germany.
Winner
Rita Durão
Portugal.
Winner
Natalia Verbeke
Spain.
Winner
Nadja Hüpscher
The Netherlands.
Winner
Maya Sansa
Italy.
Winner
Nina Proll
Austria.
Winner
Daniel Craig
United Kingdom.
Winner
Hilmir Snær Guðnason
Iceland.
Winner
Fenia Papadodima
Greece.
Winner
August Diehl
Germany.
Winner
Antoine Chappey
France.
Winner
Martin Rapold
Switzerland.
Winner
Alexandra Rapaport
Sweden.
Winner
Fele Martínez
Spain.
Winner
Thure Lindhardt
Denmark.
Winner
All nominees
Myriam Muller
Luxembourg.
Show all nominees
Year
Berlin International Film Festival 2025
Berlin International Film Festival 2024
Berlin International Film Festival 2023
Berlin International Film Festival 2022
Berlin International Film Festival 2021
Berlin International Film Festival 2020
Show all
Berlin International Film Festival 2019
Berlin International Film Festival 2018
Berlin International Film Festival 2017
Berlin International Film Festival 2016
Berlin International Film Festival 2015
Berlin International Film Festival 2014
Berlin International Film Festival 2013
Berlin International Film Festival 2012
Berlin International Film Festival 2011
Berlin International Film Festival 2010
Berlin International Film Festival 2009
Berlin International Film Festival 2008
Berlin International Film Festival 2007
Berlin International Film Festival 2006
Berlin International Film Festival 2005
Berlin International Film Festival 2004
Berlin International Film Festival 2003
Berlin International Film Festival 2002
Berlin International Film Festival 2001
Berlin International Film Festival 2000
Berlin International Film Festival 1999
Berlin International Film Festival 1998
Berlin International Film Festival 1997
Berlin International Film Festival 1996
Berlin International Film Festival 1995
Berlin International Film Festival 1994
Berlin International Film Festival 1993
Berlin International Film Festival 1992
Berlin International Film Festival 1991
Berlin International Film Festival 1990
Berlin International Film Festival 1989
Berlin International Film Festival 1988
Berlin International Film Festival 1987
Berlin International Film Festival 1986
Berlin International Film Festival 1985
Berlin International Film Festival 1984
Berlin International Film Festival 1983
Berlin International Film Festival 1982
Berlin International Film Festival 1981
Berlin International Film Festival 1980
Berlin International Film Festival 1979
Berlin International Film Festival 1978
Berlin International Film Festival 1977
Berlin International Film Festival 1976
Berlin International Film Festival 1975
Berlin International Film Festival 1974
Berlin International Film Festival 1973
Berlin International Film Festival 1972
Berlin International Film Festival 1971
Berlin International Film Festival 1970
Berlin International Film Festival 1969
Berlin International Film Festival 1968
Berlin International Film Festival 1967
Berlin International Film Festival 1966
Berlin International Film Festival 1965
Berlin International Film Festival 1964
Berlin International Film Festival 1963
Berlin International Film Festival 1962
Berlin International Film Festival 1961
Berlin International Film Festival 1960
Berlin International Film Festival 1959
Berlin International Film Festival 1958
Berlin International Film Festival 1957
Berlin International Film Festival 1956
Berlin International Film Festival 1955
Berlin International Film Festival 1954
Berlin International Film Festival 1953
Berlin International Film Festival 1952
Berlin International Film Festival 1951
Nominations
Golden Berlin Bear
Short Film
Best Drama
Best Comedy
Best Short Documentary/Cultural Film
Best Short film
Show all
Best Crime or Adventure
Best Musical
Best Feature-Length Documentary
Best Feature-Length Documentary/Cultural Film
Best Film
International Jury
Audience Poll
Competition
Silver Berlin Bear / Animation Film
Silver Berlin Bear / Outstanding Single Achievement
Silver Berlin Bear / Outstanding Artistic Achievement
Silver Berlin Bear / Outstanding Artistic Contribution
Silver Berlin Bear / Jury Grand Prix
Silver Berlin Bear / Short Film
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Acting Team
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Actress
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Drama
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Comedy
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Film Music
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Cinematography
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Directing of a Short Film
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Acting Performance
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Supporting Performance
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Leading Performance
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Actor
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Short Documentary/Cultural Film
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Short Film
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Crime or Adventure
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Musical
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Feature-Length Documentary
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Feature-Length Documentary/Cultural Film
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Director
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Script
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Screenplay of a Short Film
Silver Berlin Bear / International Prize
Silver Berlin Bear / Audience Poll
Silver Berlin Bear / Honorary Prize
Silver Berlin Bear / Honorary Prize: Short Documentary/Cultural Film
Silver Berlin Bear / Alfred Bauer Prize
Silver Berlin Bear / Grand Jury Prize
Silver Berlin Bear / Jury Prize
Silver Berlin Bear / Jury Prize for Short Film
Silver Berlin Bear
Silver Berlin Bear / Special Award
Silver Berlin Bear / Special Prize
Silver Berlin Bear / Special Prize of the Jury
Silver Berlin Bear / Special Jury Prize
Silver Berlin Bear / Special Prize - Best Comedy
Silver Berlin Bear / Special Prize: Short Documentary/Cultural Film
Silver Berlin Bear / Special Prize: Short Film
Silver Berlin Bear / Special Prize: Feature-Length Documentary
/ Best Actress
/ Best Director
/ Best Film
/ Berlinale EFM (screening)
/ Artekino International Award
/ Special Mention AG-Kino Gilde Cinema Vision 14Plus
/ Special Mention Youth Jury Generation 14plus Best Film
/ Special Mention Youth Jury Generation 14plus Best Short Film
/ Best Short Film
/ Best First Feature
/ Special Mention
/ CUPRA Filmmaker Award
/ Gen Z Audience Award
Bronze Berlin Bear
Bronze Berlin Bear / Audience Poll
Bronze Berlin Bear / Best Drama
Bronze Berlin Bear / Best Comedy
Bronze Berlin Bear / Best Documentary
Bronze Berlin Bear / Best Crime or Adventure
Bronze Berlin Bear / Best Musical
Tagesspiegel Readers' Jury Award
Berliner Morgenpost Readers' Jury Award
VFF Talent Highlight Award
Chrystal Bear Special Mention / Best Film
Berlinale Series Award
Talents Footprints - Mastercard Enablement Programme
AG Kino Gilde - Cinema Vision 14plus
Kompagnon-Fellowship
Berlin Short Film Candidate for the European Film Awards
Berlin Short Film Candidate for the European Film Awards / Best Short film
GWFF Best First Feature Award
Thomas Strittmacher Drehbuchpreis
Compass-Perspektive Award - Special Mention
Competition Audience Award
Free Speech Bear Award
Encounters Award - Special Jury Prize
Encounters Award - Special Mention
Encounters Award - Best Director
Best First Feature Award - Special Mention
Berlinale Documentary Award - Special Mention
Encounters Award / Best Film
Encounters Award
Berlinale Documentary Award
Culinary Cinema
Culinary Cinema / Best debut film
Jury Award / Best Actor
Compass-Perspektive Award / Best Film
Compass-Perspektive Award
Audi Short Film Award - Special Mention
EFA Award
Perspektive Award / Special Jury Prize
Männer Jury Award / Best Film
Guild Film Prize / Special Mention
Guild Film Prize
Glasshütte Original Documentary Award / Best Film
Glasshütte Original Documentary Award
Film Prize of the Robert Bosch Stiftung for International Cooperation / Animation Film
Film Prize of the Robert Bosch Stiftung for International Cooperation / Documentary Film
Film Prize of the Robert Bosch Stiftung for International Cooperation / Feature Film
Eurimages Co-Production Development Award - Special Mention
Label Europa Cinemas - Special Mention
Prix Berlin (EFA European Short Film)
Golden Berlin Bear for Best Short Film
Forum / Creative Documentary
Forum / Best Film
Forum / Forum Section
Generation Prize / In Competition
Generation Prize / Best Film
Generation Prize / Special Prize of the Generation Kplus International Jury
Think:Film Award - Special Mention
Berlinale Talents Doc Station Development Grant
Eurimages Co-Production Development Award
Audi Short Film Award / Best Short Film
Audi Short Film Award / Best Producer
Audi Short Film Award
EFP Shooting Star
Berlinale Talent Campus
Think:Film Award
Dolby Atmos Policy Trailer
Best First Feature Award / Best First Feature
Best First Feature Award / Special Mention
Best First Feature Award / Panorama
Best First Feature Award
ARTE International Prize / Best Feature Film
ARTE International Prize
Special Prize of the Generation Kplus International Jury / Best Short Film
Special Prize of the Generation Kplus International Jury / Best Feature Film
Special Prize of the Generation 14plus International Jury / Best Short Film
Special Prize of the Generation 14plus International Jury / Best Short Film Suitable for Young People
Grand Prix of the Generation Kplus International Jury / Best Short Film
Grand Prix of the Generation Kplus International Jury / Best Feature Film
Grand Prix of the Generation Kplus International Jury / Best Film
Grand Prix of the Generation 14plus International Jury / Generation 14plus - Best Short Film
Grand Prix of the Generation 14plus International Jury / Best Short Film
Grand Prix of the Generation 14plus International Jury / Best Feature Film
Grand Prix of the Generation 14plus International Jury / Best Film
Special Mention of the Generation Kplus International Jury / Short Film
Special Mention of the Generation Kplus International Jury / Best Short Film
Special Mention of the Generation Kplus International Jury / Best Feature Film
Special Mention of the Generation Kplus International Jury / Best Film
Special Mention of the Generation Kplus International Jury / Feature Film
Special Mention of the Generation 14plus International Jury
Special Mention of the Generation 14plus International Jury / Short Film
Special Mention of the Generation 14plus International Jury / Best Short Film
Special Mention of the Generation 14plus International Jury / Best Feature Film
Special Mention of the Generation 14plus International Jury / Best Film
Special Mention of the Generation 14plus International Jury / Feature Film
VFF Talent Highlight Pitch Award
Dolby Sound Mark Prize
Made in Germany - Perspektive Fellowship Award / Jury Prize
Made in Germany - Perspektive Fellowship Award
Heiner Carow Prize
Heiner Carow Prize / Jury Prize
Cinema Fairbindet Prize
C.I.D.A.L.C. Special Jury Prize
FIPRESCI Prize - Recommendation / Forum of New Cinema
C.I.C.A.E. Award - Recommendation / Panorama
Interfilm Award - Special Prize
FIPRESCI Prize - Special Recommendation
Special Prize of the Senate of Berlin
Special Prize of the City of Berlin - Honorary Diploma
Special Prize of the City of Berlin
Small Silver Plaque
Small Golden Plaque
Small Bronze Plaque
Silver Plaque / Best Documentary/Cultural Film
Silver Plaque / Best Advertising Film
Silver Plaque / Best Art/Scientific Film
Grand Silver Plaque
Grand Golden Plaque
Grand Bronze Plaque
Golden Plaque / Best Documentary/Cultural Film
Golden Plaque / Best Advertising Film
Golden Plaque / Best Art/Scientific Film
Bronze Plaque / Best Documentary/Cultural Film
Bronze Plaque / Best Advertising Film
Bronze Plaque / Best Art/Scientific Film
Audience Poll: Small Bronze Plate
Audience Poll: Grand Bronze Plate
UNICRIT Statuette
Interfilm Grand Prix
Interfilm Award - Special Mention / Competition
Interfilm Award - Special Mention / Forum of New Cinema
C.I.D.A.L.C. Award - Special Recommendation
UNICRIT Award - Honorable Mention
Prize of the Senator for People's Education
Children's Film Festival: Award of the Maria Schell Foundation
Wolfgang Staudte Award - Special Mention
Reader Jury of the "Berliner Zeitung" - Special Mention
Mionetto Film Award
Children's Film Festival: Best Short Film - Honorable Mention
Children's Film Festival: Best Short Film
Berlin Bear Jubilee Award
Alfred Bauer Award - Honorable Mention
OCIC Award - Special Mention
OCIC Award - Special Mention / Competition
OCIC Award - Special Recommendation / Competition
Interfilm Award - Special Recommendation / Competition
Interfilm Award - Special Recommendation / Forum of New Cinema
C.I.D.A.L.C. UNESCO Award
C.I.D.A.L.C. Diploma
Pierrot Award for Best European First Work
Otto Domnick Film Award
OCIC Promotional Award - Honorable Mention
C.I.F.E.J. Award - Honorable Mention
Youth Film Award - Honorable Mention / Best Documentary Film Suitable for Young People
Youth Film Award - Honorable Mention / Best Short Film Suitable for Young People
Youth Film Award - Honorable Mention / Best Feature Film Suitable for Young People
Youth Film Award / Best Documentary Film Suitable for Young People
Youth Film Award / Best Short Film Suitable for Young People
Youth Film Award / Best Feature Film Suitable for Young People
Special Recognition / Documentary
Special Recognition / Short Film
FIPRESCI Prize - Honorable Mention / Panorama
FIPRESCI Prize - Honorable Mention
FIPRESCI Prize - Honorable Mention / Competition
FIPRESCI Prize - Honorable Mention / Forum
FIPRESCI Prize - Honorable Mention / Forum of New Cinema
UNICEF Award - Honorable Mention / Best Short Film
UNICEF Award - Honorable Mention
UNICEF Award / Best Short Film
UNICEF Award
UNICEF Award / Special Prize for Best Short Film
Interfilm Award - One World Award / Forum of New Cinema
Children's Film Festival: Honorable Mention
Children's Film Festival: Award of the Senator for Women, Youth and Family / Best Film
Children's Film Festival: Award of the Senator for Women, Youth and Family
C.I.F.E.J. Award
C.I.D.A.L.C. Award
UNICRIT Special Award
UNICRIT Award
OCIC Award
OCIC Award / Competition
OCIC Award / Forum of New Cinema
OCIC Award / Forum of New Film
Journalists' Special Award
Interfilm Award / Panorama
Interfilm Award
Interfilm Award / Competition
Interfilm Award / Forum of New Cinema
IWG Golden Plaque
C.I.D.A.L.C. Silver Medal
C.I.D.A.L.C. Ghandi Award
Best European Short Film
DIALOGUE en Perspective - Actor's Award
Best Debut Film - Honorable Mention
Berlin Today Award - Honorable Mention
Reader Jury of the "Tagesspiegel" / Best film
Reader Jury of the "Tagesspiegel"
Femina-Film-Prize - Special Mention
Amnesty International Film Prize - Special Mention
Teddy Audience Award
Caligari Film Award - Special Mention
DAAD Short Film Award
Teddy Jury Award / TEDDY Newcomer Award for Best First Feature Film
Teddy Jury Award
Teddy Jury Award / Special Jury Award
Honorable Mention / Short Film
Honorable Mention / Best Actor
Honorable Mention / Best Short Documentary/Cultural Film
Honorable Mention / Best Short Film
Honorable Mention / Best Feature-Length Documentary
Honorable Mention
Best Debut Film
Panorama Special Jury Short Film Award
Label Europa Cinemas
Femina-Film-Prize
C.I.C.A.E. Award - Honorable Mention
C.I.C.A.E. Award - Honorable Mention / Panorama
C.I.C.A.E. Award - Honorable Mention / Forum of New Cinema
Amnesty International Film Prize
Talent Movie of the Week
Silver Berlin Bear - Honorable Mention / Best Short Film
Silver Berlin Bear - Honorable Mention
Score Competition
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention / Panorama
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention / Competition
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention / Forum
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention / Forum of New Cinema
Planet Documentary Film Award
DIALOGUE en Perspective - Special Mention
DIALOGUE en Perspective /
DIALOGUE en Perspective
Berlin Today Award
Panorama Short Film Award
Reader Jury of the "Zitty"
OCIC Promotional Award
OCIC Promotional Award / Forum of New Cinema
OCIC Award - Recommendation
OCIC Award - Recommendation / Competition
OCIC Award - Recommendation / Forum of New Cinema
OCIC Award - Recommendation / Forum of New Film
OCIC Award - Honorable Mention / Best Film
OCIC Award - Honorable Mention
OCIC Award - Honorable Mention / Competition
OCIC Award - Honorable Mention / Forum of New Cinema
Interfilm Award - Recommendation
Interfilm Award - Recommendation / Competition
Interfilm Award - Recommendation / Forum of New Cinema
Interfilm Award - Otto Dibelius Film Award / Short Film
Interfilm Award - Otto Dibelius Film Award
Interfilm Award - Otto Dibelius Film Award / Competition
Interfilm Award - Otto Dibelius Film Award / Forum of New Cinema
Interfilm Award - Honorable Mention
Interfilm Award - Honorable Mention / Competition
Interfilm Award - Honorable Mention / Forum of New Cinema
FIPRESCI Prize - Special Mention
C.I.D.A.L.C. Award - Honorable Mention
Manfred Salzgeber Award - Special Mention
Panorama Short Film Award - Special Mention
Special Mention / Acting
Special Mention / Children's Jury - Film
Special Mention / Chidren's Jury - Short Film
Special Mention / Amnesty International Jury
Special Mention / GWFF Best First Feature Award Jury
Special Mention / Berlinale Documentary Award Jury
Special Mention / Kompagnon-Fellowship
Special Mention / Compass-Perspektive-Award
Special Mention / Best Documentary
Special Mention / Best Short Film
Special Mention / International Jury
Special Mention / International Short Film Jury
Special Mention / Generation 14plus International Jury - Short Film
Special Mention / Youth Jury - Short Film
Special Mention / Youth Jury - Film
Special Mention
Special Mention / Berlinale Documentary Award
Special Mention / Berlinale Series
First Movie Award - Special Mention
First Movie Award / Generation Kplus
First Movie Award
First Movie Award / Special Jury Prize
C.I.C.A.E. Award - Special Mention / Panorama
C.I.C.A.E. Award - Special Mention / Forum of New Cinema
Berlinale Camera
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Wolfgang Staudte Award / Best First Film
Wolfgang Staudte Award
Teddy - Special Mention
Teddy / Best Documentary Film
Teddy / Best Documentary/Essay Film
Teddy / Best Short Film
Teddy / Best Short
Teddy / Best Feature Film
Teddy / Teddy Readers Award
Teddy / Activist Award
Teddy / Jury Award
Teddy / Jury Prize
Teddy / Männer Magazine Readers' Jury Award
Teddy / Teddy Ballot Volkswagen Audience Award
Special Teddy
Special Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Panorama
Special Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Competition
Reader Jury of the "Siegessäule"
Reader Jury of the "Berliner Zeitung"
Reader Jury of the "Berliner Morgenpost"
Prize of the Guild of German Art House Cinemas
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Panorama
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Competition
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Forum
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Forum of New Cinema
Prix UIP Berlin (European Short Film)
Peace Film Award - Honorable Mention
Peace Film Award
Panorama Award of the New York Film Academy - Special Mention /
Panorama Award of the New York Film Academy - Special Mention
Panorama Award of the New York Film Academy
Panorama Audience Award / Documentary Film
Panorama Audience Award / Fiction Film
Panorama Audience Award / Best Short Film
Panorama Audience Award / Best Film
Panorama Audience Award / Panorama
Panorama Audience Award
Panorama Audience Award / Feature Film
New York Film Academy Scholarship Award
New Talent Award / Actor
New Talent Award / Actress
Netpac Award - Special Mention
Netpac Award
Manfred Salzgeber Award
FIPRESCI Prize / Perspectives
FIPRESCI Prize / Panorama
FIPRESCI Prize / Encounters
FIPRESCI Prize
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
FIPRESCI Prize / Forum
FIPRESCI Prize / Forum of Young Cinema
FIPRESCI Prize / Forum of New Cinema
FIPRESCI Prize / Forum of New Film
Don Quixote Award - Special Mention
Don Quixote Award
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk Grand Prix / Best Feature Film
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk Grand Prix
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk - Special Mention / Best Short Film
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk - Special Mention / Best Feature Film
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk - Special Mention
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk - Special Award / Best Short Film
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk - Special Award
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Best Film
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Best Film - Generation 14plus
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Best Film - Generation Kplus
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Best Short Film - Generation Kplus
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Short Film
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Short Film - Generation 14plus
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / 14plus: Best Feature Film
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Generation Kplus - Short Film
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Generation Kplus: Best Short Film
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Best Short Film
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Best Feature Film
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Generation 14plus - Short Film
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Generation 14plus - Best Short Film
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Generation 14plus - Best Feature Film
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Generation 14plus - Best Film
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Generation 14plus - Feature Film
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Generation Kplus - Feature Film
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Generation Kplus - Best Feature Film
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Generation Kplus - Best Film
Crystal Bear / 14plus: Best Feature Film
Crystal Bear / Generation Kplus - Best Short Film
Crystal Bear / Generation Kplus - Best Film
Crystal Bear / Best Short Film
Crystal Bear / Best Feature Film
Crystal Bear / Generation 14plus - Best Short Film
Crystal Bear / Generation 14plus - Best Feature Film
Crystal Bear / Generation 14plus - Best Film
Crystal Bear / Generation Kplus - Best Feature Film
Caligari Film Award
C.I.C.A.E. Award / Panorama
C.I.C.A.E. Award
C.I.C.A.E. Award / Competition
C.I.C.A.E. Award / Forum
C.I.C.A.E. Award / Forum of New Cinema
Blue Angel
Alfred Bauer Award
Other awards and film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree