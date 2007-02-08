Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Berlin International Film Festival Events Berlin International Film Festival 2007

All nominated films "Berlin International Film Festival" in 2007

Site Berlinale Palast, Berlin, Germany
Date 8 February 2007 - 18 February 2007
Golden Berlin Bear / Best Short film
Contact Raak
Hanro Smitsman
Winner
All nominees
Jegyzökönyv - Mansfeld Péter Emlékére Jegyzökönyv - Mansfeld Péter Emlékére
Zoltán Szilágyi Varga
Mei Mei
Arvin Chen
Lo que trae la lluvia Lo que trae la lluvia
Alejandro Fernández Almendras
The Guitar Lesson La leçon de guitare
Martin Rit
Rotten Apple Rotten Apple
Ralitza Petrova
Annem Sinema Ögreniyor Annem Sinema Ögreniyor
Nesimi Yetik
The Girl Who Swallowed Bees The Girl Who Swallowed Bees
Paul McDermott
Rendez-vous Rendez-vous
Marcin Janos Krawczyk
Scummy Man Scummy Man
Paul Fraser
Gecko Gecko
Theresa von Eltz
The Stalin That Was Played by Me The Stalin That Was Played by Me
Daya Cahen
Décroche Décroche
Manuel Schapira
Bus Bus
Jens Schillmöller
Golden Berlin Bear
Tuya's Marriage 6.9
Tuya's Marriage Tuya's Marriage / Tuya de hun shi
Wang Quan'an
Winner
All nominees
Angel 6.7
Angel
Francois Ozon
Bordertown 6.2
Bordertown
Gregory Nava
The Counterfeiters 6.9
The Counterfeiters Falscher, Die
Stefan Ruzowitzky
Ne touchez pas la hache 6.5
Ne touchez pas la hache
Jacques Rivette
When a Man Falls in the Forest 5.7
When a Man Falls in the Forest When A Man Falls In The Forest
Ryan Eslinger
Beaufort 6.3
Beaufort Beafort
Joseph Cedar
Goodbye Bafana 7.1
Goodbye Bafana
Bille August
Yella 6.3
Yella
Christian Petzold
The Good German 5.8
The Good German
Steven Soderbergh
The Year My Parents Went on Vacation 7.4
The Year My Parents Went on Vacation The Year My Parents Went On Vacation
Cao Hamburger
The Witnesses 6.9
The Witnesses Les témoins
André Téchiné
Lost in Beijing 6.7
Lost in Beijing Ping guo
Li Yu
Saibogujiman kwenchana / I'm a Cyborg, But That's OK 6.5
Saibogujiman kwenchana / I'm a Cyborg, But That's OK
Park Chan-wook
I Served the King of England 6.9
I Served the King of England Obsluhoval jsem anglického krále
Jiří Menzel
Hallam Foe 7.4
Hallam Foe
David Mackenzie
The Other El otro
Ariel Rotter
Irina Palm 7.1
Irina Palm
Sam Garbarski
In memoria di me 6.3
In memoria di me
Saverio Costanzo
La Vie en Rose 7.6
La Vie en Rose Mome, La
Olivier Dahan
Desert Dream 6.5
Desert Dream Hyazgar
Zhang Lu
The Good Shepherd 7.1
The Good Shepherd
Robert De Niro
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Actor
Julio Chávez
The Other
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Actress
Nina Hoss
Nina Hoss
Yella
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Director
Joseph Cedar
Beaufort
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Film Music
Hallam Foe 7.4
Hallam Foe
David Mackenzie
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Short Film
Mei Mei
Arvin Chen
Winner
Décroche Décroche
Manuel Schapira
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Jury Grand Prix
The Other El otro
Ariel Rotter
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Outstanding Artistic Contribution
The Good Shepherd 7.1
The Good Shepherd
Robert De Niro
Winner
The Good Shepherd 7.1
The Good Shepherd
Robert De Niro, Alec Baldwin, , William Hurt, Timothy Hutton, Joe Pesci, Billy Crudup, Keir Dullea, , John Turturro, Michael Gambon, Tammy Blanchard, Martina Gedeck, Mark Ivanir, Gabriel Macht, John Sessions, Oleg Shtefanko, Lee Pace, Eddie Redmayne
Winner
Alfred Bauer Award
Saibogujiman kwenchana / I'm a Cyborg, But That's OK 6.5
Saibogujiman kwenchana / I'm a Cyborg, But That's OK
Park Chan-wook
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award / Forum
Echoes of Home Heimatklänge
Stefan Schwietert
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award / Panorama
The Bubble 6.8
The Bubble
Eytan Fox
Winner
Caligari Film Award
It Happened Just Before Kurz davor ist es passiert
Anja Salomonowitz
Winner
Crystal Bear / Generation 14plus - Best Feature Film
Sweet Mud 7.6
Sweet Mud Adama Meshuga at
Dror Shaul
Winner
All nominees
Love & Dance 6.7
Love & Dance Sipur Hatzi-Russi
Crystal Bear / Generation 14plus - Best Film
All nominees
Man in the Chair Man in the Chair
Michael Schroeder
Antonia Antônia
Tata Amaral
Crystal Bear / Generation Kplus - Best Feature Film
Dorm Dek hor
Songyos Sugmakanan
Winner
All nominees
Love & Dance 6.7
Love & Dance Sipur Hatzi-Russi
Eitan Anner
Crystal Bear / Generation Kplus - Best Short Film
Menged Menged
Daniel Taye Workou
Winner
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Generation 14plus - Best Feature Film
The Fall 7.2
The Fall
Tarsem Singh
Winner
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Generation Kplus - Best Feature Film
Mukhsin Mukhsin
Yasmin Ahmad
Winner
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Generation Kplus - Best Short Film
Land gewinnen Land gewinnen
Mark Brummund
Winner
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk - Special Award / Best Short Film
Land gewinnen Land gewinnen
Mark Brummund
Winner
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk - Special Mention / Best Feature Film
Dorm Dek hor
Songyos Sugmakanan
Winner
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk Grand Prix
Mukhsin Mukhsin
Yasmin Ahmad
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
I Served the King of England 6.9
I Served the King of England Obsluhoval jsem anglického krále
Jiří Menzel
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Forum
Jagdhunde Jagdhunde
Ann-Kristin Reyels
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Panorama
Takva: A Man's Fear of God 7.2
Takva: A Man's Fear of God Takva
Özer Kızıltan
Winner
Manfred Salzgeber Award
The Tracey Fragments The Tracey Fragments
Bruce McDonald
Winner
Netpac Award
Tuli Tuli
Auraeus Solito Auraeus Solito has yet again impressed with his sensitive portrayal of sole and pertinent aspect of indigenous Filipino culture. The film has faced problems of funding and censorship. But with comes through clearly is Solito's ability in handling bold subjects. Tuli is a lyrical weave of a story well told, beautiful and very good acting. The choice of locations and the music too, deserve a special mention. Tied with Ichijiku no kao (2006).
Winner
Faces of a Fig Tree Ichijiku no kao
Kaori Momoi The film shows peculiar customs in Japanese society set in the unique yet quaint family. Through Momoi's brilliant acting, directing and script writing the films gives the subtle aspects of Japanese culture in which emotions and desires are hidden in the surficial daily interactions. Unsurprisingly, the film has a rich narrative layers and moods coloured with experimental passions. Tied with Tuli (2005).
Winner
Panorama Audience Award / Best Film
All nominees
När mörkret faller / When The Darkness Falls 7.3
När mörkret faller / When The Darkness Falls
Joakim Hansson, Anders Nilsson
När mörkret faller / When The Darkness Falls 7.3
När mörkret faller / When The Darkness Falls
Joakim Hansson, Anders Nilsson
Panorama Audience Award / Fiction Film
All nominees
Riparo - Anis tra di noi 5.8
Riparo - Anis tra di noi
Marco Simon Puccioni
Panorama Audience Award
Blindsight Blindsight
Lucy Walker
Winner
Peace Film Award
Goodbye Bafana 7.1
Goodbye Bafana
Bille August
Winner
Prix UIP Berlin (European Short Film)
Rotten Apple Rotten Apple
Ralitza Petrova
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Competition
Tuya's Marriage 6.9
Tuya's Marriage Tuya's Marriage / Tuya de hun shi
Wang Quan'an
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Forum
Chris Chrigu
Zhan Gassman, Christian Ziörjen
Winner
Chris Chrigu
Zhan Gassman, Christian Ziörjen
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Panorama
Getting Home Luo ye gui gen
Zhang Yan
Winner
Prize of the Guild of German Art House Cinemas
Hallam Foe 7.4
Hallam Foe
David Mackenzie
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Berliner Morgenpost"
Irina Palm 7.1
Irina Palm
Sam Garbarski
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Siegessäule"
The Bubble 6.8
The Bubble
Eytan Fox
Winner
Special Teddy
Teddy / Best Documentary Film
A Walk Into the Sea: Danny Williams and the Warhol Factory A Walk Into the Sea: Danny Williams and the Warhol Factory
Esther Robinson
Winner
All nominees
Lagerfeld Confidential 6.9
Lagerfeld Confidential
Rodolfo Markoni
This Filthy World This Filthy World
Jeff Garlin
Teddy / Best Feature Film
Spider Lilies 6.4
Spider Lilies
Zero Chou
Winner
All nominees
Notes on a Scandal 7.2
Notes on a Scandal
Richard Eyre
Itty Bitty Titty Committee Itty Bitty Titty Committee
Jamie Babbit
Brand upon the Brain! 7.5
Brand upon the Brain! Brand upon the brain!
Guy Maddin
Teeth 5.8
Teeth
Mitchell Lichtenstein
Teddy / Teddy Ballot Volkswagen Audience Award
All nominees
Antonia Antônia
Tata Amaral
Teddy - Special Mention
La león La león
Santiago Otheguy
Winner
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Arthur Penn
Winner
Berlinale Camera
Ron Holloway
Winner
Dorothea Moritz
Winner
Márta Mészáros
Winner
Gianni Minà
Winner
Manfred Salzgeber Award - Special Mention
Boldog új élet Boldog új élet
Árpád Bogdán
Winner
Berlin Today Award
Wasserschlacht: The Great Border Battle Wasserschlacht: The Great Border Battle
Katarzyna Klimkiewicz, Andrew Friedman
Winner
Wasserschlacht: The Great Border Battle Wasserschlacht: The Great Border Battle
Katarzyna Klimkiewicz, Andrew Friedman
Winner
DIALOGUE en Perspective
Pool of Princesses 7.0
Pool of Princesses Prinzessinnenbad
Bettina Blumner
Winner
DIALOGUE en Perspective - Special Mention
Hotel Very Welcome Hotel Very Welcome
Sonja Heiss
Winner
Amnesty International Film Prize
När mörkret faller / When The Darkness Falls 7.3
När mörkret faller / When The Darkness Falls
Anders Nilsson
Winner
Femina-Film-Prize
Yella 6.3
Yella
Bettina Böhler
Winner
Label Europa Cinemas
Summer Rain 5.7
Summer Rain Camino de los ingleses, El
Antonio Banderas
Winner
Best Debut Film
Vanaja Vanaja
Rajnesh Domalpalli
Winner
All nominees
Elvis Pelvis Elvis Pelvis
Kevin Aduaka
DAAD Short Film Award
Annem Sinema Ögreniyor Annem Sinema Ögreniyor
Nesimi Yetik
Winner
Caligari Film Award - Special Mention
Wolfsbergen Wolfsbergen
Nanouk Leopold
Winner
Teddy Audience Award
Notes on a Scandal 7.2
Notes on a Scandal
Richard Eyre
Winner
EFP Shooting Star
Nils Althaus
Switzerland.
Winner
Óscar Jaenada
Óscar Jaenada
Spain.
Winner
Jules Werner
Luxemburg.
Winner
Agnieszka Grochowska
Agnieszka Grochowska
Poland.
Winner
Péter Nagy
Hungary.
Winner
Gustaf Skarsgård
Gustaf Skarsgård
Sweden.
Winner
Halina Reijn
Halina Reijn
The Netherlands.
Winner
Mélanie Laurent
Mélanie Laurent
France.
Winner
Klára Issová
Angel Exit, Rose and Maloney, Grandhotel Czech Republic; nominated by Czech Film Center
Winner
Rain Tolk
Portugal.
Winner
Sabrina Reiter
Austria.
Winner
Kate Dickie
Kate Dickie
United Kingdom.
Winner
Gísli Örn Garðarsson
Gísli Örn Garðarsson
Iceland.
Winner
Klára Issová
Angel Exit, Rose and Maloney, Grandhotel Czech Republic; nominated by Czech Film Center
Winner
David Dencik
David Dencik
Denmark.
Winner
Marko Mandić
Slovenia.
Winner
Maria Popistasu
Romania.
Winner
Jasmine Trinca
Jasmine Trinca
Italy.
Winner
Pádraic Delaney
Ireland.
Winner
Tatiana Pauhofová
Slovakia.
Winner
José Afonso Dias Pimentel
Portugal.
Winner
Nicolai Cleve Broch
Norway.
Winner
Panayiota Vlanti
Greece.
Winner
Kevin Janssens
Kevin Janssens
Belgium.
Winner
Maximilian Brückner
Maximilian Brückner
Germany.
Winner
Tommi Eronen
Finland.
Winner
Year
Nominations

