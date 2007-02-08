Tuli

Auraeus Solito Auraeus Solito has yet again impressed with his sensitive portrayal of sole and pertinent aspect of indigenous Filipino culture. The film has faced problems of funding and censorship. But with comes through clearly is Solito's ability in handling bold subjects. Tuli is a lyrical weave of a story well told, beautiful and very good acting. The choice of locations and the music too, deserve a special mention. Tied with Ichijiku no kao (2006).