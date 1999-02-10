Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Berlin International Film Festival Events Berlin International Film Festival 1999

All nominated films "Berlin International Film Festival" in 1999

Site Zoopalast theatre, Berlin, Germany
Date 10 February 1999 - 21 February 1999
Golden Berlin Bear / Best Short film
Masks Maski
Piotr Karwas Tied with _Faraon (1998)_.
Winner
Faraon Faraon
Sergey Ovcharov Tied with Maski (1999).
Winner
All nominees
Koly Koly
Boris Kazakov
The Offering The Offering
Paul Lee
Desserts Desserts
Jeff Stark
Idyllic Idölle
Anja Perl, Petra Brix
One Night Downtown En kväll på stan
Per Carleson
El topo y el hada El topo y el hada
Groho
Strand Strand
Susann S. Reck
Pausa Pausa
Michele De Virgilio, Nicola Scorza
Golden Berlin Bear
The Thin Red Line 7.6
The Thin Red Line
Terrence Malick
Winner
All nominees
Three Seasons Ba mùa
Tony Bui
Breakfast of Champions 4.6
Breakfast of Champions
Alan Rudolph
Between Your Legs Entre las piernas
Manuel Gómez Pereira
Cookie's Fortune 6.8
Cookie's Fortune
Robert Altman
Ordinary Heroes Qian yan wan yu
Ann Hui
Night Shapes Nachtgestalten
Andreas Dresen
Mifune's Last Song 7.1
Mifune's Last Song Mifunes sidste sang
Søren Kragh-Jacobsen
8mm 6.6
8mm 8MM
Joel Schumacher
It All Starts Today Ça commence aujourd'hui
Bertrand Tavernier
Aimee & Jaguar Aimée & Jaguar
Maks Ferberbyok
Simon Magus Simon Magus
Ben Hopkins
War in the Highlands La guerre dans le Haut Pays
Francis Reusser
The Girl of Your Dreams 6.7
The Girl of Your Dreams La niña de tus ojos
Fernando Trueba
Set Me Free Emporte-moi
Léa Pool
The Hi-Lo Country The Hi-Lo Country
Stephen Frears
Playing by Heart 6.9
Playing by Heart
Willard Carroll
Karnaval Karnaval
Thomas Vincent
Shakespeare in Love 7.1
Shakespeare in Love
John Madden
eXistenZ 6.6
eXistenZ
David Cronenberg
Glória Glória
Manuela Viegas
Keiho 39 keihô dai sanjûkyû jô
Esimicu Morita
Journey to the Sun Günese Yolculuk
Yeşim Ustaoğlu
Urban Feel Kesher Ir
Jonathan Sagall
The Color of Lies Au coeur du mensonge
Claude Chabrol
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Actor
Michael Gwisdek
Night Shapes
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Actress
Juliane Köhler
Juliane Köhler
Aimee & Jaguar
Winner
Maria Schrader
Maria Schrader
Aimee & Jaguar
Winner
Juliane Köhler
Juliane Köhler
Aimee & Jaguar
Winner
Maria Schrader
Maria Schrader
Aimee & Jaguar
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Director
Stephen Frears
Stephen Frears
The Hi-Lo Country
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Short Film
Desserts Desserts
Jeff Stark
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Outstanding Artistic Contribution
eXistenZ 6.6
eXistenZ
David Cronenberg
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Outstanding Single Achievement
Shakespeare in Love 7.1
Shakespeare in Love
Tom Stoppard, Marc Norman For the screenwriting.
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Special Jury Prize
Mifune's Last Song 7.1
Mifune's Last Song Mifunes sidste sang
Søren Kragh-Jacobsen
Winner
Alfred Bauer Award
Karnaval Karnaval
Thomas Vincent
Winner
Blue Angel
Journey to the Sun Günese Yolculuk
Yeşim Ustaoğlu
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award / Forum of New Cinema
Life is to Whistle 6.5
Life is to Whistle Vida es Silbar, La
Fernando Pérez
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award / Panorama
The War Zone 7.3
The War Zone
Tim Roth
Winner
Caligari Film Award
Viehjud Levi Viehjud Levi
Didi Danquart
Winner
Crystal Bear / Best Feature Film
The Tic Code The Tic Code
Gary Winick
Winner
Crystal Bear / Best Short Film
Theis and Nico Bror, min bror
Henrik Ruben Genz
Winner
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Best Feature Film
Only Clouds Move the Stars Bare skyer beveger stjernene
Torun Lian
Winner
Pete's Meteor Pete's Meteor
Joe O'Byrne
Winner
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Best Short Film
Flugsoppan Flugsoppan
Ylva-Li Gustafsson, Lennart Gustafsson
Winner
Flugsoppan Flugsoppan
Ylva-Li Gustafsson, Lennart Gustafsson
Winner
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk - Special Award / Best Short Film
En el espejo del cielo En el espejo del cielo
Carlos Salces
Winner
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk - Special Mention / Best Feature Film
Madelief: Krassen in het tafelblad Madelief: Krassen in het tafelblad
Ineke Houtman
Winner
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk - Special Mention / Best Short Film
The Apartment Cat Le chat d'appartement
Sarah Roper
Winner
Theis and Nico Bror, min bror
Henrik Ruben Genz
Winner
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk Grand Prix / Best Feature Film
The Tic Code The Tic Code
Gary Winick Tied with _Mehr-E Madari (1997)_.
Winner
A Mother's Love Mehr-E Madari
Kamal Tabrizi Tied with The Tic Code (1998).
Winner
Don Quixote Award
Okraina 7.8
Okraina
Petr Lucik
Winner
Don Quixote Award - Special Mention
The Cruise The Cruise
Bennet Miller
Winner
The Lady Baanoo
Dariush Mehrjui
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
It All Starts Today Ça commence aujourd'hui
Bertrand Tavernier For its commitment to everyday heroism, its multi-layered approach to an array of social problems, and for the visual force of the storytelling.
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Forum of New Cinema
Dealer Dealer
Thomas Arslan For its respectful portrayal of alienated characters and for treating a conventional yet difficult subject in a visually arresting and vivid manner.
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Panorama
Wait and See Ah haru
Shinji Sōmai For the originality with which it explores the familiar territory of the domestic drama and the consistent excellence of its performances.
Winner
Netpac Award
2H 2H
Ying Li For the persevering regard about the life and the death in realistic detail with an innovative and aesthetic style.
Winner
Dil Se.. Dil Se..
Mani Ratnam For the pleasure of cinematic spectacle to the audience and in displaying a unique quality within a typical genre of Indian cinema.
Winner
Panorama Audience Award
Solas Solas
Benito Zambrano
Winner
Panorama Award of the New York Film Academy
Uferlos Uferlos
Marco Mittelstaedt
Winner
Panorama Award of the New York Film Academy - Special Mention
Dreamers Dreamers
Félix Viscarret
Winner
A Father, a Son, a Holy Ghost Otac, sin, sveti duh
Zelimir Gvardiol
Winner
Peace Film Award
Journey to the Sun Günese Yolculuk
Yeşim Ustaoğlu
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Competition
It All Starts Today Ça commence aujourd'hui
Bertrand Tavernier
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Forum of New Cinema
Dealer Dealer
Thomas Arslan
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Panorama
Tala med mig systrar Tala med mig systrar
Maj Wechselmann
Winner
Prize of the Guild of German Art House Cinemas
Cookie's Fortune 6.8
Cookie's Fortune
Robert Altman
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Berliner Morgenpost"
Mifune's Last Song 7.1
Mifune's Last Song Mifunes sidste sang
Søren Kragh-Jacobsen
Winner
All nominees
The Thin Red Line 7.6
The Thin Red Line
Terrence Malick
Shakespeare in Love 7.1
Shakespeare in Love
John Madden
Reader Jury of the "Berliner Zeitung"
Trans Trans
Julian Goldberger
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Siegessäule"
Trick Trick
Jim Fall
Winner
Special Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Competition
Set Me Free Emporte-moi
Léa Pool
Winner
Special Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Panorama
Solas Solas
Benito Zambrano
Winner
Teddy / Best Documentary Film
The Man Who Drove with Mandela The Man Who Drove with Mandela
Greta Schiller
Winner
Teddy / Best Feature Film
Fucking Åmål 7.5
Fucking Åmål Show Me Love / Fucking Amal
Lukas Moodysson
Winner
Teddy / Best Short Film
Liu Awaiting Spring Liu Awaiting Spring
Andrew Soo
Winner
Teddy / Jury Award
Wolfgang Staudte Award
The Cruise The Cruise
Bennet Miller
Winner
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Shirley MacLaine
Shirley MacLaine
Winner
Berlinale Camera
Robert Rodriguez
Robert Rodriguez
Winner
Armen Medvedev
Winner
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award - Honorable Mention / Forum of New Cinema
Juha 7.1
Juha
Aki Kaurismäki
Winner
Life is to Whistle 6.5
Life is to Whistle Vida es Silbar, La
Fernando Pérez
Winner
Honorable Mention
The Thin Red Line 7.6
The Thin Red Line
John Toll For his outstanding camera work.
Winner
It All Starts Today Ça commence aujourd'hui
Bertrand Tavernier For the speciality of the topic.
Winner
Mifune's Last Song 7.1
Mifune's Last Song Mifunes sidste sang
Iben Hjejle For an outstanding young actress.
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award - Recommendation / Panorama
Fucking Åmål 7.5
Fucking Åmål Show Me Love / Fucking Amal
Lukas Moodysson
Winner
Solas Solas
Benito Zambrano
Winner
EFP Shooting Star
Moritz Bleibtreu
Moritz Bleibtreu
Germany.
Winner
Tamar van den Dop
The Netherlands.
Winner
Soraya Sala
Switzerland.
Winner
Paul Ronan
Ireland.
Winner
Iben Hjejle
Denmark.
Winner
Eduardo Noriega
Eduardo Noriega
Spain.
Winner
Diogo Infante
Portugal.
Winner
Renos Haralambidis
Greece.
Winner
Maria Schrader
Maria Schrader
Germany.
Winner
Ana Moreira
Portugal.
Winner
Alexia Stresi
France.
Winner
Mathieu Demy
France.
Winner
Johan Widerberg
Sweden.
Winner
Christian Schmidt
Austria,
Winner
Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson
Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson
Iceland.
Winner
Leonor Watling
Leonor Watling
Spain.
Winner
Rachael Stirling
United Kingdom.
Winner
Kelly Macdonald
Kelly Macdonald
United Kingdom.
Winner
