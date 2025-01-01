Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Berlin International Film Festival Events Berlin International Film Festival 1983

All nominated films "Berlin International Film Festival" in 1983

Site West Berlin, Germany
Date 18 February 1983 - 1 March 1983
Golden Berlin Bear / Best Short film
Dimensions of Dialogue Moznosti dialogu
Jan Svankmajer
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear / Competition
Ascendancy Ascendancy
Edward Bennett Tied with _ La colmena (1982)_.
Winner
La colmena La colmena
Mario Camus Tied with Ascendancy (1983).
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
All nominees
Incomplete Eclipse Neúplné zatmení
Jaromil Jireš
A Season in Hakkari Hakkari'de Bir Mevsim
Erden Kiral
Sheer Madness Heller Wahn
Margarethe von Trotta
Nothing Left to Lose Dies rigorose Leben
Vadim Glowna
Yaju-deka Yaju-deka
Eiichi Kudô
The Vulture 7.8
The Vulture Dögkeselyü
Ferenc András
Strange Friends Mo sheng de peng you
Lei Xu
Pauline at the Beach 7.4
Pauline at the Beach Pauline à la plage
Éric Rohmer
La Belle captive 6.5
La Belle captive La belle captive
Alain Robbe-Grillet
Hecate Hécate
Daniel Schmid
Cap Canaille Cap Canaille
Juliet Berto, Jean-Henri Roger
Der Stille Ozean Der Stille Ozean
Xaver Schwarzenberger
The Mission Ferestadeh
Parviz Sayyad
The Ghost Das Gespenst
Herbert Achternbusch
Miracle Himala
Ishmael Bernal
That Championship Season That Championship Season
Jason Miller
Via degli specchi Via degli specchi
Giovanna Gagliardo
Utopia Utopia
Sohrab Shahid-Saless
Koyaanisqatsi 7.8
Koyaanisqatsi
Godfrey Reggio
Love by Request 7.6
Love by Request Vlyublyon po sobstvennomu zhelaniyu
Sergey Mikaelyan
In the White City 7.1
In the White City Dans la ville blanche / In The White City
Alain Tanner
Go Ahead, Brazil! Pra Frente, Brasil
Roberto Farias
Land of Plenty Der er et yndigt land
Morten Arnfred
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Actor
Bruce Dern
Bruce Dern
That Championship Season
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Actress
Yevgeniya Glushenko
Love by Request
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Director
Éric Rohmer
Éric Rohmer
Pauline at the Beach
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Short Film
Was das Leben so verspricht Was das Leben so verspricht
Egon Haase Special prize for the best direction of a short.
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Outstanding Single Achievement
Der Stille Ozean Der Stille Ozean
Xaver Schwarzenberger
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Special Jury Prize
A Season in Hakkari Hakkari'de Bir Mevsim
Erden Kiral
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award
Der Stille Ozean Der Stille Ozean
Xaver Schwarzenberger
Winner
Go Ahead, Brazil! Pra Frente, Brasil
Roberto Farias
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
Pauline at the Beach 7.4
Pauline at the Beach Pauline à la plage
Éric Rohmer
Winner
A Season in Hakkari Hakkari'de Bir Mevsim
Erden Kiral
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Forum of New Cinema
Ashes and Embers Ashes and Embers
Haile Gerima Tied with Busch singt - Sechs Filme über die erste Hälfte des 20. Jahrhunderts (1982).
Winner
Busch singt - Sechs Filme über die erste Hälfte des 20. Jahrhunderts Busch singt - Sechs Filme über die erste Hälfte des 20. Jahrhunderts
Reiner Bredemeyer Tied with Ashes and Embers (1982).
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Berliner Morgenpost"
The Vulture 7.8
The Vulture Dögkeselyü
Ferenc András
Winner
C.I.D.A.L.C. Award - Honorable Mention
Dimensions of Dialogue Moznosti dialogu
Jan Svankmajer
Winner
Interfilm Award - Otto Dibelius Film Award / Competition
A Season in Hakkari Hakkari'de Bir Mevsim
Erden Kiral
Winner
Interfilm Award - Otto Dibelius Film Award / Forum of New Cinema
Das ganze Leben Das ganze Leben
Bruno Moll
Winner
OCIC Award - Honorable Mention / Forum of New Cinema
Pauline at the Beach 7.4
Pauline at the Beach Pauline à la plage
Éric Rohmer
Winner
Sheer Madness Heller Wahn
Margarethe von Trotta
Winner
The Zerda and the Songs of Forgetting La Zerda ou les chants de l'oubli
Assia Djebar
Winner
Sans Soleil 7.8
Sans Soleil Sans soleil
Kris Marker
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Zitty"
Born in Flames Born in Flames
Lizzie Borden
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award - Honorable Mention
A Season in Hakkari Hakkari'de Bir Mevsim
Erden Kiral
Winner
Honorable Mention
Strange Friends Mo sheng de peng you
Lei Xu
Winner
Nothing Left to Lose Dies rigorose Leben
Vadim Glowna
Winner
OCIC Award / Competition
Der Stille Ozean Der Stille Ozean
Xaver Schwarzenberger
Winner
OCIC Award / Forum of New Cinema
Chokh Chokh
Utpalendu Chakrabarty
Winner
C.I.D.A.L.C. Award
La colmena La colmena
Mario Camus
Winner
C.I.F.E.J. Award
Sabine Kleist, 7 Jahre... Sabine Kleist, 7 Jahre...
Helmut Dziuba
Winner
UNICEF Award
Lukás Lukás
Otakar Kosek
Winner
UNICEF Award - Honorable Mention
Der Zappler Der Zappler
Wolfram Deutschmann
Winner
C.I.F.E.J. Award - Honorable Mention
Der Zappler Der Zappler
Wolfram Deutschmann
Winner
El cabezota El cabezota
Francisco Lara Polop
Winner
OCIC Award - Special Recommendation / Competition
Go Ahead, Brazil! Pra Frente, Brasil
Roberto Farias
Winner
In the King of Prussia In the King of Prussia
Emile de Antonio, Vincent Hanlon The movie screened out-of-competition.
Winner
In the King of Prussia In the King of Prussia
Emile de Antonio, Vincent Hanlon The movie screened out-of-competition.
Winner
Forum / Forum Section
All nominees
Los deseos concebidos Los deseos concebidos
Cristián Sánchez
The Chinese Shoe El zapato chino
Cristián Sánchez
