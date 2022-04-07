Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Skhema
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Skhema

Skhema

Skhema 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 13 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 7 April 2022
Release date
7 April 2022 Kazakhstan 16+
Also known as
Skhema, Schemat, Scheme, 계략, 设局
Director
Farkhat Sharipov
Farkhat Sharipov
Cast
Victoria Romanoff
Tair Svintsov
Yan Tomingas
Diana Bulatova
Evgeniya Ksenaki
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Skhema
18 kHz 7.0
18 kHz (2020)
Skaz o Rozovom Zaitse 7.0
Skaz o Rozovom Zaitse (2010)
The Secret of a Leader 7.0
The Secret of a Leader (2018)

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more