Kinoafisha Films Un été comme ça

Un été comme ça

Un été comme ça 18+
Country Canada
Runtime 2 hours 17 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 15 February 2022
Release date
19 July 2022 Canada
15 June 2023 Czechia
27 July 2022 France 12
4 October 2022 Lithuania N18
22 June 2023 Slovakia 15
Worldwide Gross $1,447
Production Metafilms
Also known as
Un été comme ça, That Kind of Summer, Böyle Bir Yaz, Ljeto kao ovo, Tāda vasara, Také to leto, Takie lato, Takové to léto, Un verano así, Τέτοιο καλοκαίρι, Такое лето, 性愛戒斷夏令營, 性治療夏令營
Director
Denis Côté
Cast
Larissa Corriveau
Violaine Estérez
Laure Giappiconi
Samir Guesmi
Anne Ratte-Polle
Similar films for Un été comme ça
Vic + Flo Saw a Bear 6.3
Vic + Flo Saw a Bear (2013)
Curling 6.4
Curling (2010)
All That She Wants 6.1
All That She Wants (2008)
5.6
Our Private Lives (2007)
Drifting States 6.5
Drifting States (2005)
Ghost Town Anthology 6.3
Ghost Town Anthology (2019)
Skies of Lebanon 6.6
Skies of Lebanon (2020)
Darling 6.0
Darling (2017)
A Skin So Soft 6.0
A Skin So Soft (2017)
The Kindergarten Teacher 6.6
The Kindergarten Teacher (2014)
They Have Escaped 6.3
They Have Escaped (2014)
Carcasses 5.9
Carcasses (2009)

Film rating

6.7
Rate 14 votes
6.1 IMDb
