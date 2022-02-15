Menu
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Un été comme ça
Un été comme ça
Un été comme ça
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Country
Canada
Runtime
2 hours 17 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
15 February 2022
Release date
19 July 2022
Canada
15 June 2023
Czechia
27 July 2022
France
12
4 October 2022
Lithuania
N18
22 June 2023
Slovakia
15
Worldwide Gross
$1,447
Production
Metafilms
Also known as
Un été comme ça, That Kind of Summer, Böyle Bir Yaz, Ljeto kao ovo, Tāda vasara, Také to leto, Takie lato, Takové to léto, Un verano así, Τέτοιο καλοκαίρι, Такое лето, 性愛戒斷夏令營, 性治療夏令營
Director
Denis Côté
Cast
Larissa Corriveau
Violaine Estérez
Laure Giappiconi
Samir Guesmi
Anne Ratte-Polle
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Un été comme ça
6.3
Vic + Flo Saw a Bear
(2013)
6.4
Curling
(2010)
6.1
All That She Wants
(2008)
5.6
Our Private Lives
(2007)
6.5
Drifting States
(2005)
6.3
Ghost Town Anthology
(2019)
6.6
Skies of Lebanon
(2020)
6.0
Darling
(2017)
6.0
A Skin So Soft
(2017)
6.6
The Kindergarten Teacher
(2014)
6.3
They Have Escaped
(2014)
5.9
Carcasses
(2009)
Film rating
6.7
Rate
14
votes
6.1
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
