Kalle Kosmonaut

Synopsis

The long-term documentary about Kalle, a boy from the prefabricated housing projects along the Allee of the Cosmonauts, paints a different picture of Berlin: “Poor” is not “sexy” here, it means: bad opportunities. The directing duo respectfully accompanies Kalle and leaves the charismatic boy to speak, supplementing scenes with animated sequences where background knowledge is meaningful.
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 17 February 2022
Production Beauftragte der Bundesregierung für Kultur und Medien (BKM), Blauton Studio, D-Facto Motion
Also known as
Kalle Kosmonaut, Kosmonauta Kalle
Director
Günther Kurth
Tine Kugler
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
