The long-term documentary about Kalle, a boy from the prefabricated housing projects along the Allee of the Cosmonauts, paints a different picture of Berlin: “Poor” is not “sexy” here, it means: bad opportunities. The directing duo respectfully accompanies Kalle and leaves the charismatic boy to speak, supplementing scenes with animated sequences where background knowledge is meaningful.
CountryGermany
Runtime1 hour 39 minutes
Production year2022
World premiere17 February 2022
ProductionBeauftragte der Bundesregierung für Kultur und Medien (BKM), Blauton Studio, D-Facto Motion