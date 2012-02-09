Atsushi Wada This dreamlike film uses a unique, surreal language to tickle our unconscious while showing us the confusion of the modern world in animated form. Using a delicate hand drawn style, Atsushi Wada decodes reality with absurd sequences of characters caught in time.
Yong-hi Yang The film's many deeply affecting scenes and strong cast serve to successfully explore a particular chapter in contemporary North Korean history. Thanks to the nuanced characters, the viewer comes to understand the devastating effects that politics and ideology can have on the individual. The jury therefore highly recommends this movie to the CICAE cinemas.
Faouzi Bensaïdi for its respectful and original reflection of the genre film noir; for its tragic and emotional power; for its force as a document of the impasse of a certain youth at the moment of the breakout of the Arab spring; for his aesthetic ambition and his attitude as cineast.
Reis Çelik We were deeply touched by the brilliant actors in this year's winning film. They let us take part in the feelings of two people who are imprisoned by family traditions which do not leave them any space for their own decision making and needs. We were especially impressed by the film's setting - a room where the drama unfolds. Just as for the couple, it is impossible for the audience to leave it.
Winner
All nominees
Magi i luftenMagi i luften
Simon Staho
Nosilatiaj. La bellezaNosilatiaj. La belleza
Daniela Seggiaro
Una nocheUna noche
Lucy Mulloy
Mustafa's Sweet DreamsTa glyka oneira tou Mustafa
Angelo Abazoglou
SnackbarSnackbar
Meral Uslu
6.4
Young and WildJoven y alocada
Marialy Rivas
Deano and Nige's Best Last Day EverTwo Little Boys
Sam Holst The film shows us, just in a few minutes, the radical path from childhood to adulthood. Using authentic images the film portrays the rituals of a closed community which you cannot escape from. The film exemplifies peer pressure and social pressure which can be found in all societies. For us, it has all the qualities necessary for a great short film.
Matthew Moore A sophisticated film which accompanies a misunderstood boy on his way to popularity with wit and lightness of touch. The fantastic actor displays his phenomenal talent in portraying the smart protagonist - and surprises us in the process. Really great cinema!
Winner
All nominees
The Quiet OneThe Quiet One
Ina Holmqvist, Emelie Wallgren
HjältarHjältar
Carolina Hellsgård
Rising HopeRising Hope
Milen Vitanov
Snow in ParadiseSnow in Paradise
Nikki Si'ulepa, Justine Simei-Barton
Bright NightLayla Bahir
Liat Glick
ChintiChinti
Natalia Mirzoyan
BardoBardo
Marija Apcevska
Being Bradford DillmanBeing Bradford Dillman
Emma Burch
Bara liteBara lite
Alicja Jaworski
CaochangCaochang
Qi Wang
Papa's TangoPapa's Tango
Michiel van Jaarsveld
The Little Bird and the LeafDer kleine Vogel und das Blatt
Ella Lemhagen Friendship, love, family, the divide between poor and rich, disabilities and sickness were only a few of the themes flowing effortlessly into one another in this complex and many-layered film. The fairytale style does not in any way detract from the dramatic sequence of events. The great acting brought forth the entire spectrum of emotions, from which the audience had no escape. This film touched us deeply. A real masterpiece!
Isamu Hirabayashi Visuals and sound melded together flawlessly to create a philosophical and layered masterpiece. The director conveys his message, beyond all conventions. Through a simple metaphor he portrays the survival of a culture, even in the face of catastrophe.
Billie Pleffer Our winning film is an extremely cinematic portait of otherworldly boys. We loved the film's rebelliousness, its beautiful compositions, its lack of dialogue, its world of isolated youth - tense, imaginative and full of risk.
Rajan Khosa We felt the potential for life's wonders could be seen in every child's eye; and in particular, the boundless ingenuity of the young rascal was utterly compelling. Along with the heavenly dueling spectacle throughout, this combination created a humorous, energetic and joyous ride. We award this film for capturing the ironies, the complexities and the vitality of India.
Thais Fujinaga Our Special Mention goes to a film about young people not comfortable in their own bodies. We loved the way the theme emerges visually, not through dialogue, and the bold way in which the kids hurt each other. The film is funny and true about youth, and features a great romantic moment when toes seem to kiss each other.
Boudewijn Koole Through a distinctly intimate style we are sucked into and moved by a young boys struggle for finding his way out of almost unbearable grief. Beautiful cinematic moments, a little black bird and blue bubble gum are the ingredients that make this a truly original film. A story about love, and the dark and light moments of a father and a son.
Justine Triet An attempt to tell the story of two solitary figures trying to find a moment of lightness amidst the constantly interrupting weight of reality around them. Using documentary-like techniques the director brings us so close to the characters that we believe they are real.
Marten Perzil Because of its visual strength and the stylistic confidence of its editing. With gripping dynamics, it mixes personal history with the collective memory of the German Democratic Republic. We've rarely been so splendidly manipulated.
Kim Nguyen The horror of a young girl's life when taken from her village by rebels to be trained as a child soldier is depicted through scenes of Congo warfare, softened by the sweet innocence of a youthful love. Komona, the girl and war witch, escapes this existence to provide a message of redeeming hope.