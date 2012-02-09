Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Berlin International Film Festival Events Berlin International Film Festival 2012

All nominated films "Berlin International Film Festival" in 2012

Site Berlinale Palast, Berlin, Germany
Date 9 February 2012 - 19 February 2012
Golden Berlin Bear / Best Film
Caesar Must Die 6.9
Caesar Must Die Cesare deve morire
Paolo Taviani, Vittorio Taviani
Winner
All nominees
Just the Wind Csak a szél
Benedek Fliegauf
6.4
Today Aujourd'hui
Alain Gomis
Postcards from the Zoo Kebun Binatang
Edwin
Coming Home À moi seule
Frédéric Videau
Childish Games Dictado
Antonio Chavarrías
Metéora 5.0
Metéora
Spiros Statulopulos
A Royal Affair 7.6
A Royal Affair En Kongelig Affere
Nikolaj Arcel
Jayne Mansfield's Car 5.9
Jayne Mansfield's Car
Billy Bob Thornton
Gnade 6.7
Gnade
Matthias Glasner
War Witch 6.8
War Witch Rebelle / War Witch
Kim Nguyen
Sister 7.0
Sister L'enfant d'en haut
Ursula Meier
Captive Captive
Briyante Mendosa
Tabu 6.8
Tabu
Migel Gomesh
White Deer Plain Bai lu yuan
Wang Quan'an
Home for the Weekend 6.5
Home for the Weekend Was bleibt
Hans-Christian Schmid
Barbara 6.1
Barbara
Christian Petzold
Farewell, My Queen 5.8
Farewell, My Queen Les adieux à la reine
Benoît Jacquot
Golden Berlin Bear / Best Short film
Rafa Rafa
João Salaviza
Winner
All nominees
Utsikter Utsikter
Marcus Harrling, Moa Geistrand
Say Goodbye to the Story (ATT 1/11) Say Goodbye to the Story (ATT 1/11)
Christoph Schlingensief
La santa La santa
Mauricio López Fernández
Utsikter Utsikter
Marcus Harrling, Moa Geistrand
The Man That Got Away The Man That Got Away
Trevor Anderson
The Great Rabbit Gurêto rabitto
Atsushi Wada
LI.LI.TA.AL. LI.LI.TA.AL.
Akihito Izuhara
Yi chang ge ming zhong hai wei lai de ji ding yi de xing wei Yi chang ge ming zhong hai wei lai de ji ding yi de xing wei
Xun Sun
Ein Mädchen namens Yssabeau Ein Mädchen namens Yssabeau
Rosana Cuellar
Strauß.ok Strauß.ok
Jeanne Faust
Shi luo zhi di Shi luo zhi di
Zhou Yan
See You Tomorrow Ae-deu-beol-eun
Woo-jung Lee
Uzushio Uzushio
Naoto Kawamoto
Impossible Exchange Impossible Exchange
Mahmoud Hojeij
Two Ships Vilaine fille mauvais garçon
Justine Triet
Anesthesia Li-chwi
Seok-young Kim
Nostalgia Nostalgia
Gustavo Rondón Córdova
Licuri surf Licuri surf
Guile Martins
Karrabing! Low Tide Turning Karrabing! Low Tide Turning
Liza Johnson, Elizabeth Povinelli
Loxoro Loxoro
Claudia Llosa
Karrabing! Low Tide Turning Karrabing! Low Tide Turning
Liza Johnson, Elizabeth Povinelli
An das Morgengrauen An das Morgengrauen
Mariola Brillowska
The End The End
Didier Barcelo
Ruined Heart! Another Love Story Between a Criminal and a Whore Pusong wazak! Isa na namang kwento ng pag-ibig sa pagitan ng isang kriminal at isang puta
Khavn
Enakkum oru per Enakkum oru per
Suba Sivakumaran
zounk! zounk!
Billy Roisz
Panchabhuta Panchabhuta
Mohan Kumar Valasala
Erotic Fragments No. 1, 2, 3 Erotic Fragments No. 1, 2, 3
Anucha Boonyawatana
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Actor
Mikkel Boe Følsgaard
Mikkel Boe Følsgaard
A Royal Affair
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Actress
Rachel Mwanza
War Witch
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Director
Christian Petzold
Christian Petzold
Barbara
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Script
A Royal Affair 7.6
A Royal Affair En Kongelig Affere
Nikolaj Arcel, Rasmus Heisterberg
Winner
A Royal Affair 7.6
A Royal Affair En Kongelig Affere
Nikolaj Arcel, Rasmus Heisterberg
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Short Film
The Great Rabbit Gurêto rabitto
Atsushi Wada
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Jury Grand Prix
Just the Wind Csak a szél
Benedek Fliegauf
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Jury Prize for Short Film
The Great Rabbit Gurêto rabitto
Atsushi Wada This dreamlike film uses a unique, surreal language to tickle our unconscious while showing us the confusion of the modern world in animated form. Using a delicate hand drawn style, Atsushi Wada decodes reality with absurd sequences of characters caught in time.
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Outstanding Artistic Achievement
White Deer Plain Bai lu yuan
Lutz Reitemeier For the photography
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Special Award
Sister 7.0
Sister L'enfant d'en haut
Ursula Meier
Winner
Alfred Bauer Award
Tabu 6.8
Tabu
Migel Gomesh
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award / Forum
Our Homeland Kazoku no kuni
Yong-hi Yang The film's many deeply affecting scenes and strong cast serve to successfully explore a particular chapter in contemporary North Korean history. Thanks to the nuanced characters, the viewer comes to understand the devastating effects that politics and ideology can have on the individual. The jury therefore highly recommends this movie to the CICAE cinemas.
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award / Panorama
Death for Sale Baya Al Maut
Faouzi Bensaïdi for its respectful and original reflection of the genre film noir; for its tragic and emotional power; for its force as a document of the impasse of a certain youth at the moment of the breakout of the Arab spring; for his aesthetic ambition and his attitude as cineast.
Winner
Caligari Film Award
Beyond the Hill Tepenin Ardi
Emin Alper
Winner
Crystal Bear / Generation 14plus - Best Film
Night of Silence Lal Gece
Reis Çelik We were deeply touched by the brilliant actors in this year's winning film. They let us take part in the feelings of two people who are imprisoned by family traditions which do not leave them any space for their own decision making and needs. We were especially impressed by the film's setting - a room where the drama unfolds. Just as for the couple, it is impossible for the audience to leave it.
Winner
All nominees
Magi i luften Magi i luften
Simon Staho
Nosilatiaj. La belleza Nosilatiaj. La belleza
Daniela Seggiaro
Una noche Una noche
Lucy Mulloy
Mustafa's Sweet Dreams Ta glyka oneira tou Mustafa
Angelo Abazoglou
Snackbar Snackbar
Meral Uslu
Young and Wild 6.4
Young and Wild Joven y alocada
Marialy Rivas
Deano and Nige's Best Last Day Ever Two Little Boys
Robert Sarkies
A Secret World Un mundo secreto
Gabriel Mariño
Off-White Lies 6.7
Off-White Lies Orhim le-rega
Maya Kenig
Punch Wan-deuk-i
Lee Han
Maori Boy Genius Maori Boy Genius
Pietra Brettkelly
Comes a Bright Day 6.0
Comes a Bright Day
Simon Aboud
The Crown Jewels Kronjuvelerna
Ella Lemhagen
Electrick Children 6.2
Electrick Children
Rebecca Thomas
Crystal Bear / Generation 14plus - Best Short Film
Meathead Meathead
Sam Holst The film shows us, just in a few minutes, the radical path from childhood to adulthood. Using authentic images the film portrays the rituals of a closed community which you cannot escape from. The film exemplifies peer pressure and social pressure which can be found in all societies. For us, it has all the qualities necessary for a great short film.
Winner
All nominees
Jeunesses françaises Jeunesses françaises
Stéphan Castang
Kiss Kiss
Alex Murawski
663114 663114
Isamu Hirabayashi
Hiljainen viikko Hiljainen viikko
Jussi Hiltunen
Nani Nani
Justin Tipping
Berlin Recyclers Berlin Recyclers
Nikki Schuster
Banga inte Banga inte
Fanni Metelius
Broer Broer
Sacha Polak
Crazy Dennis Tiger Crazy Dennis Tiger
Jan Soldat
The Wilding The Wilding
Grant Scicluna
Lambs Lambs
Sam Kelly
Levi's Horse Levis hest
Torfinn Iversen
Supermarket Girl Supermarket Girl
Matt Greenhalgh
Crystal Bear / Generation Kplus - Best Film
Arcadia 6.1
Arcadia
Oliviya Silver A family realises that it cannot just run away from its problems. We were deeply touched by the authentic story and the natural actors. A long journey and a moving film in all respects!
Winner
All nominees
Die Kinder vom Napf Die Kinder vom Napf
Alice Schmid
Lotte and the Moonstone Secret 6.8
Lotte and the Moonstone Secret Lotte ja kuukivi saladus
Janno Põldma, Heiki Ernits
Patatje Oorlog Patatje Oorlog
Nicole van Kilsdonk
Kauwboy Kauwboy
Boudewijn Koole
Nono 4.4
Nono
Rommel Tolentino
Lotte and the Moonstone Secret 6.8
Lotte and the Moonstone Secret Lotte ja kuukivi saladus
Janno Põldma, Heiki Ernits
Pacha Pacha
Héctor Ferreiro
The Mirror Never Lies Laut Bercermin
Kamila Andini
Zarafa 6.6
Zarafa
Jean-Christophe Lie, Rémi Bezançon
Just Pretended to Hear Kikoeteru, furi wo sita dake
Kaori Imaizumi
The Ice Dragon 6.1
The Ice Dragon Isdraken
Martin Hyogdal
Gattu Gattu
Rajan Khosa
Crystal Bear / Generation Kplus - Best Short Film
Julian Julian
Matthew Moore A sophisticated film which accompanies a misunderstood boy on his way to popularity with wit and lightness of touch. The fantastic actor displays his phenomenal talent in portraying the smart protagonist - and surprises us in the process. Really great cinema!
Winner
All nominees
The Quiet One The Quiet One
Ina Holmqvist, Emelie Wallgren
Hjältar Hjältar
Carolina Hellsgård
Rising Hope Rising Hope
Milen Vitanov
Snow in Paradise Snow in Paradise
Nikki Si'ulepa, Justine Simei-Barton
Bright Night Layla Bahir
Liat Glick
Chinti Chinti
Natalia Mirzoyan
Snow in Paradise Snow in Paradise
Nikki Si'ulepa, Justine Simei-Barton
The Quiet One The Quiet One
Ina Holmqvist, Emelie Wallgren
Bardo Bardo
Marija Apcevska
Being Bradford Dillman Being Bradford Dillman
Emma Burch
Bara lite Bara lite
Alicja Jaworski
Caochang Caochang
Qi Wang
Papa's Tango Papa's Tango
Michiel van Jaarsveld
The Little Bird and the Leaf Der kleine Vogel und das Blatt
Lena von Döhren
Corrida Corrida
Jānis Cimmermanis
Bino Bino
Billie Pleffer
Hazenpad Hazenpad
Lotte van Elsacker
L L
Thais Fujinaga
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Generation 14plus - Best Film
The Crown Jewels Kronjuvelerna
Ella Lemhagen Friendship, love, family, the divide between poor and rich, disabilities and sickness were only a few of the themes flowing effortlessly into one another in this complex and many-layered film. The fairytale style does not in any way detract from the dramatic sequence of events. The great acting brought forth the entire spectrum of emotions, from which the audience had no escape. This film touched us deeply. A real masterpiece!
Winner
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Generation 14plus - Best Short Film
663114 663114
Isamu Hirabayashi Visuals and sound melded together flawlessly to create a philosophical and layered masterpiece. The director conveys his message, beyond all conventions. Through a simple metaphor he portrays the survival of a culture, even in the face of catastrophe.
Winner
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Generation Kplus - Best Film
Just Pretended to Hear Kikoeteru, furi wo sita dake
Kaori Imaizumi
Winner
Crystal Bear - Special Mention / Generation Kplus - Best Short Film
Bino Bino
Billie Pleffer Without words, we are told the story of a lonely boy who risks his very life in search of friendship. It was the eyes of the lead actor in particular that we found so fascinating.
Winner
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk - Special Award / Best Short Film
Bino Bino
Billie Pleffer Our winning film is an extremely cinematic portait of otherworldly boys. We loved the film's rebelliousness, its beautiful compositions, its lack of dialogue, its world of isolated youth - tense, imaginative and full of risk.
Winner
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk - Special Mention / Best Feature Film
Gattu Gattu
Rajan Khosa We felt the potential for life's wonders could be seen in every child's eye; and in particular, the boundless ingenuity of the young rascal was utterly compelling. Along with the heavenly dueling spectacle throughout, this combination created a humorous, energetic and joyous ride. We award this film for capturing the ironies, the complexities and the vitality of India.
Winner
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk - Special Mention / Best Short Film
L L
Thais Fujinaga Our Special Mention goes to a film about young people not comfortable in their own bodies. We loved the way the theme emerges visually, not through dialogue, and the bold way in which the kids hurt each other. The film is funny and true about youth, and features a great romantic moment when toes seem to kiss each other.
Winner
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk Grand Prix / Best Feature Film
Kauwboy Kauwboy
Boudewijn Koole Through a distinctly intimate style we are sucked into and moved by a young boys struggle for finding his way out of almost unbearable grief. Beautiful cinematic moments, a little black bird and blue bubble gum are the ingredients that make this a truly original film. A story about love, and the dark and light moments of a father and a son.
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
Tabu 6.8
Tabu
Migel Gomesh
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Forum
Hemel Hemel
Sacha Polak
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Panorama
Atomic Age L'âge atomique
Héléna Klotz
Winner
Netpac Award
Modest Reception 6.1
Modest Reception Paziraie sadeh
Mani Haghighi
Winner
Panorama Audience Award / Documentary Film
Marina Abramovic: The Artist Is Present 7.4
Marina Abramovic: The Artist Is Present
Matthew Akers
Winner
All nominees
Call Me Kuchu Call Me Kuchu
Katherine Fairfax Wright, Malika Zuhali-Uoral
La Vierge, les Coptes et moi... 6.6
La Vierge, les Coptes et moi...
Namir Abdel Messi
Panorama Audience Award / Fiction Film
The Parade 5.3
The Parade Parada
Srđan Dragojević
Winner
All nominees
Xingu Xingu
Cao Hamburger
Kuma Kuma
Umut Dağ
Sharqiya Sharqiya
Diaz - Don't Clean Up This Blood Diaz - Don't Clean Up This Blood
Daniele Vicari
Peace Film Award
Just the Wind Csak a szél
Benedek Fliegauf
Winner
Prix UIP Berlin (European Short Film)
Two Ships Vilaine fille mauvais garçon
Justine Triet An attempt to tell the story of two solitary figures trying to find a moment of lightness amidst the constantly interrupting weight of reality around them. Using documentary-like techniques the director brings us so close to the characters that we believe they are real.
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Competition
Caesar Must Die 6.9
Caesar Must Die Cesare deve morire
Paolo Taviani, Vittorio Taviani
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Forum
The Delay La demora
Rodrigo Plá
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury / Panorama
The Wall Die Wand
Julian Pölsler
Winner
Prize of the Guild of German Art House Cinemas
Coming Home À moi seule
Frédéric Videau
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Berliner Morgenpost"
Barbara 6.1
Barbara
Christian Petzold
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Siegessäule"
The Parade 5.3
The Parade Parada
Srđan Dragojević
Winner
Special Teddy
Teddy / Best Documentary Film
Call Me Kuchu Call Me Kuchu
Katherine Fairfax Wright, Malika Zuhali-Uoral
Winner
Call Me Kuchu Call Me Kuchu
Katherine Fairfax Wright, Malika Zuhali-Uoral
Winner
All nominees
Sing Me the Songs That Say I Love You: A Concert for Kate McGarrigle Sing Me the Songs That Say I Love You: A Concert for Kate McGarrigle
Lian Lunson
Teddy / Best Feature Film
Keep the Lights On Keep the Lights On
Ira Sachs
Winner
All nominees
Young and Wild 6.4
Young and Wild Joven y alocada
Una noche Una noche
Lucy Mulloy
Mommy Is Coming Mommy Is Coming
Cheryl Dunye
Leave It on the Floor Leave It on the Floor
Sheldon Larry
Teddy / Best Short Film
Loxoro Loxoro
Claudia Llosa
Winner
All nominees
The Wilding The Wilding
Grant Scicluna
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Winner
Berlinale Camera
Haro Senft
Winner
Ray Dolby
Winner
Special Mention / GWFF Best First Feature Award Jury
Beyond the Hill Tepenin Ardi
Winner
Berlin Today Award
Batman at the Checkpoint Batman at the Checkpoint
Rafael Balulu
Winner
DIALOGUE en Perspective
This Ain't California 7.3
This Ain't California
Marten Perzil Because of its visual strength and the stylistic confidence of its editing. With gripping dynamics, it mixes personal history with the collective memory of the German Democratic Republic. We've rarely been so splendidly manipulated.
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention / Competition
War Witch 6.8
War Witch Rebelle / War Witch
Kim Nguyen The horror of a young girl's life when taken from her village by rebels to be trained as a child soldier is depicted through scenes of Congo warfare, softened by the sweet innocence of a youthful love. Komona, the girl and war witch, escapes this existence to provide a message of redeeming hope.
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention / Panorama
The Parade 5.3
The Parade Parada
Srđan Dragojević
Winner
Score Competition
Silver Berlin Bear - Honorable Mention / Best Short Film
Licuri surf Licuri surf
Guile Martins
Winner
Amnesty International Film Prize
Just the Wind Csak a szél
Benedek Fliegauf
Winner
Label Europa Cinemas
Dollhouse 5.0
Dollhouse
Kersten Sheridan Special Mention
Winner
My Brother the Devil My Brother the Devil
Sally El Hosaini
Winner
Teddy Jury Award
Jaurès 6.9
Jaurès
Vincent Dieutre
Winner
DAAD Short Film Award
The Man That Got Away The Man That Got Away
Trevor Anderson This eccentric film employs outstanding music and choreography to create a hilarious, personal narrative full of emotion.
Winner
Caligari Film Award - Special Mention
Soldier/Citizen Bagrut Lochamim
Silvina Landesman
Winner
Escuela normal Escuela normal
Celina Murga
Winner
Jaurès 6.9
Jaurès
Vincent Dieutre
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Tagesspiegel"
The Delay La demora
Rodrigo Plá
Winner
Berlin Today Award - Honorable Mention
White Lobster White Lobster
David Lalé
Winner
Cinema Fairbindet Prize
Call Me Kuchu Call Me Kuchu
Katherine Fairfax Wright, Malika Zuhali-Uoral
Winner
Call Me Kuchu Call Me Kuchu
Katherine Fairfax Wright, Malika Zuhali-Uoral
Winner
All nominees
Una noche Una noche
Lucy Mulloy
Made in Germany - Perspektive Fellowship Award / Jury Prize
Disko Disko
Annekatrin Hendel
Winner
Best First Feature Award
Kauwboy Kauwboy
Boudewijn Koole
Winner
All nominees
The Last Friday Al Juma Al Akheira
Yahya Alabdallah
Kuma Kuma
Umut Dağ
Highway Highway
Deepak Rauniyar
EFP Shooting Star
Jakub Gierszał
Poland.
Winner
Riz Ahmed
Riz Ahmed
United Kingdom.
Winner
Ana Ularu
Ana Ularu
Romania.
Winner
Antonia Campbell-Hughes
Ireland.
Winner
Adèle Haenel
Adèle Haenel
France.
Winner
Max Hubacher
Max Hubacher
Switzerland.
Winner
Bill Skarsgard
Bill Skarsgard
Sweden.
Winner
Hilmar Guðjónsson
Iceland.
Winner
Anna Maria Mühe
Anna Maria Mühe
Germany.
Winner
Isabella Ragonese
Isabella Ragonese
Italy.
Winner
