Flux Gourmet
Flux Gourmet
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 51 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
24 June 2022
World premiere
11 February 2022
Release date
|8 September 2022
|Australia
|
|MA15+
|9 September 2022
|Finland
|
|
|30 September 2022
|Great Britain
|
|
|6 April 2023
|Greece
|
|
|10 November 2022
|Lithuania
|
|N16
|24 June 2022
|Netherlands
|
|18
|24 June 2022
|USA
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$80,767
Production
Bankside Films, Head Gear Films, IFC Productions
Also known as
Flux Gourmet, Гурманів Вар, Извержение вкуса, 플럭스 구어메이