Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Berlin International Film Festival
Events
Berlin International Film Festival 1960
All nominated films "Berlin International Film Festival" in 1960
Site
West Berlin, Germany
Date
24 June 1960 - 5 July 1960
Golden Berlin Bear / Best Feature-Length Documentary
Faja lobbi
Faja lobbi
Herman van der Horst
Winner
All nominees
Men of Brazil
Homens do Brasil
Nelson Marcellino de Carvalho
Village Sunday
Village Sunday
Stewart Wilensky
Mandara
Mandara
René Gardi
Jungle Cat
Jungle Cat
James Algar
Show all nominees
Golden Berlin Bear / Best Short film
Le Songe Des Chevaux Sauvages
Le Songe Des Chevaux Sauvages
Denys Colomb de Daunant
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Lazarillo
El Lazarillo de Tormes
César Fernández Ardavín
Winner
All nominees
Blessings of the Land
Biyaya ng lupa
Manuel Silos
Puberun
Puberun
Prabhat Mukherjee
Faith, Hope and Witchcraft
Tro, håb og trolddom
Erik Balling
A Woman's Testament
Jokyô
Kon Ichikawa, Yasuzo Masumura, Kodzaburo Esimura
The Nightingale's Prayer
Doa al karawan
Henry Barakat
7.3
Cinderella
Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson, Hamilton Luske
6.9
Breathless
Jean-Luc Godard
Even the Clouds Are Drifting
Guleumeun heulleogado
Yu Hyun-mok
Under Ten Flags
Sotto dieci bandiere
Duilio Coletti
Kaks' tavallista Lahtista
Kaks' tavallista Lahtista
Ville Salminen
Love and Larceny
Il mattatore
Dino Risi
My Second Brother
Nianchan
Shohei Imamura
7.3
The Fair
Kirmes
Wolfgang Staudte
The Party Is Over
Fin de fiesta
Leopoldo Torre Nilsson
A Woman's Testament
Jokyô
Kon Ichikawa, Yasuzo Masumura, Kodzaburo Esimura
The Love Game
Les jeux de l'amour
Philippe de Broca
Struggle for Eagle Peak
Venner
Tancred Ibsen
Sängkammartjuven
Sängkammartjuven
Göran Gentele
The Angry Silence
The Angry Silence
Guy Green
Nai Kiran
Nai Kiran
S.M. Agha
7.3
Cinderella
Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson, Hamilton Luske
My Slave
My Slave
Ubol Yugala
A Glass of Water
Das Glas Wasser
Helmut Käutner
Our Last Spring
Eroika
Mihalis Kakoyannis
7.9
Pickpocket
Robert Bresson
Wild River
Wild River
Elia Kazan
8.2
Inherit the Wind
Stanley Kramer
Show all nominees
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Actor
Fredric March
Inherit the Wind
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Actress
Juliette Mayniel
The Fair
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Director
Jean-Luc Godard
Breathless
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Special Prize - Best Comedy
The Love Game
Les jeux de l'amour
Philippe de Broca
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Special Prize: Short Film
Der Spielverderber
Der Spielverderber
Boris von Borresholm
Winner
Diario
Diario
Juan Berend
Winner
I vecchi
I vecchi
Raffaele Andreassi
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize
The Angry Silence
The Angry Silence
Guy Green
Winner
Honorable Mention / Best Feature-Length Documentary
Mandara
Mandara
René Gardi
Winner
Honorable Mention / Short Film
Austria gloriosa
Austria gloriosa
Winner
Hafenrhythmus
Hafenrhythmus
Wolf Hart
Winner
OCIC Award
The Angry Silence
The Angry Silence
Guy Green
Winner
C.I.D.A.L.C. Award
Lazarillo
El Lazarillo de Tormes
César Fernández Ardavín
Winner
Youth Film Award / Best Documentary Film Suitable for Young People
Jungle Cat
Jungle Cat
James Algar
Winner
Youth Film Award / Best Feature Film Suitable for Young People
8.2
Inherit the Wind
Stanley Kramer
Winner
Youth Film Award / Best Short Film Suitable for Young People
Nguoi con cua bien ça
Nguoi con cua bien ça
Winner
Youth Film Award - Honorable Mention / Best Documentary Film Suitable for Young People
Mandara
Mandara
René Gardi
Winner
Youth Film Award - Honorable Mention / Best Feature Film Suitable for Young People
The Angry Silence
The Angry Silence
Guy Green
Winner
Youth Film Award - Honorable Mention / Best Short Film Suitable for Young People
Ballon vole
Ballon vole
Jean Dasque
Winner
