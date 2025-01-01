Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Berlin International Film Festival Events Berlin International Film Festival 1960

All nominated films "Berlin International Film Festival" in 1960

Site West Berlin, Germany
Date 24 June 1960 - 5 July 1960
Golden Berlin Bear / Best Feature-Length Documentary
Faja lobbi Faja lobbi
Herman van der Horst
Winner
All nominees
Men of Brazil Homens do Brasil
Nelson Marcellino de Carvalho
Village Sunday Village Sunday
Stewart Wilensky
Mandara Mandara
René Gardi
Jungle Cat Jungle Cat
James Algar
Golden Berlin Bear / Best Short film
Le Songe Des Chevaux Sauvages Le Songe Des Chevaux Sauvages
Denys Colomb de Daunant
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Lazarillo El Lazarillo de Tormes
César Fernández Ardavín
Winner
All nominees
Blessings of the Land Biyaya ng lupa
Manuel Silos
Puberun Puberun
Prabhat Mukherjee
Faith, Hope and Witchcraft Tro, håb og trolddom
Erik Balling
A Woman's Testament Jokyô
Kon Ichikawa, Yasuzo Masumura, Kodzaburo Esimura
The Nightingale's Prayer Doa al karawan
Henry Barakat
Cinderella 7.3
Cinderella
Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson, Hamilton Luske
Breathless 6.9
Breathless
Jean-Luc Godard
Even the Clouds Are Drifting Guleumeun heulleogado
Yu Hyun-mok
Under Ten Flags Sotto dieci bandiere
Duilio Coletti
Kaks' tavallista Lahtista Kaks' tavallista Lahtista
Ville Salminen
Love and Larceny Il mattatore
Dino Risi
My Second Brother Nianchan
Shohei Imamura
The Fair 7.3
The Fair Kirmes
Wolfgang Staudte
The Party Is Over Fin de fiesta
Leopoldo Torre Nilsson
A Woman's Testament Jokyô
Kon Ichikawa, Yasuzo Masumura, Kodzaburo Esimura
The Love Game Les jeux de l'amour
Philippe de Broca
Struggle for Eagle Peak Venner
Tancred Ibsen
Sängkammartjuven Sängkammartjuven
Göran Gentele
The Angry Silence The Angry Silence
Guy Green
Nai Kiran Nai Kiran
S.M. Agha
Cinderella 7.3
Cinderella
Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson, Hamilton Luske
My Slave My Slave
Ubol Yugala
A Glass of Water Das Glas Wasser
Helmut Käutner
Our Last Spring Eroika
Mihalis Kakoyannis
Pickpocket 7.9
Pickpocket
Robert Bresson
Wild River Wild River
Elia Kazan
Inherit the Wind 8.2
Inherit the Wind
Stanley Kramer
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Actor
Fredric March
Fredric March
Inherit the Wind
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Actress
Juliette Mayniel
The Fair
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Director
Jean-Luc Godard
Jean-Luc Godard
Breathless
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Special Prize - Best Comedy
The Love Game Les jeux de l'amour
Philippe de Broca
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Special Prize: Short Film
Der Spielverderber Der Spielverderber
Boris von Borresholm
Winner
Diario Diario
Juan Berend
Winner
I vecchi I vecchi
Raffaele Andreassi
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize
The Angry Silence The Angry Silence
Guy Green
Winner
Honorable Mention / Best Feature-Length Documentary
Mandara Mandara
René Gardi
Winner
Honorable Mention / Short Film
Austria gloriosa Austria gloriosa
Winner
Hafenrhythmus Hafenrhythmus
Wolf Hart
Winner
OCIC Award
The Angry Silence The Angry Silence
Guy Green
Winner
C.I.D.A.L.C. Award
Lazarillo El Lazarillo de Tormes
César Fernández Ardavín
Winner
Youth Film Award / Best Documentary Film Suitable for Young People
Jungle Cat Jungle Cat
James Algar
Winner
Youth Film Award / Best Feature Film Suitable for Young People
Inherit the Wind 8.2
Inherit the Wind
Stanley Kramer
Winner
Youth Film Award / Best Short Film Suitable for Young People
Nguoi con cua bien ça Nguoi con cua bien ça
Winner
Youth Film Award - Honorable Mention / Best Documentary Film Suitable for Young People
Mandara Mandara
René Gardi
Winner
Youth Film Award - Honorable Mention / Best Feature Film Suitable for Young People
The Angry Silence The Angry Silence
Guy Green
Winner
Youth Film Award - Honorable Mention / Best Short Film Suitable for Young People
Ballon vole Ballon vole
Jean Dasque
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more