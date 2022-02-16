Menu
Poster of Leonora Addio
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Leonora Addio

Leonora Addio

Leonora addio 18+
Synopsis

A tale of three surreal Pirandello funerals intertwined with the murder of a young Sicilian immigrant boy in Brooklyn for what is described as a surreal, grotesque, complex narrative.
Country France / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 16 February 2022
Release date
6 October 2022 Czechia
10 November 2022 Greece
17 February 2022 Italy
10 November 2022 Lithuania N13
20 October 2022 Slovakia 15
Worldwide Gross $121,412
Production Stemal Entertainment, Istituto Luce Cinecittà, Cinemaundici
Also known as
Leonora addio, Adjø Leonora, Elveda Leonora, Leonora, Adeus, Zbogom Leonora, Λεονόρα αντίο, Прощай, Леонора, Сбогом, Леонора, 레오노라 아디오, 兩個告別皮蘭德婁的角色, 遺灰は語る
Director
Paolo Taviani
Paolo Taviani
Cast
Fabrizio Ferracane
Martina Catalfamo
Nathalie Rapti Gomez
Nathalie Rapti Gomez
Roberto Herlitzka
Roberto Herlitzka
Massimo Popolizio
Massimo Popolizio
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
