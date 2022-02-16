Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Leonora Addio
Leonora Addio
Leonora addio
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Synopsis
A tale of three surreal Pirandello funerals intertwined with the murder of a young Sicilian immigrant boy in Brooklyn for what is described as a surreal, grotesque, complex narrative.
Expand
Country
France / Italy
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
16 February 2022
Release date
6 October 2022
Czechia
10 November 2022
Greece
17 February 2022
Italy
10 November 2022
Lithuania
N13
20 October 2022
Slovakia
15
Worldwide Gross
$121,412
Production
Stemal Entertainment, Istituto Luce Cinecittà, Cinemaundici
Also known as
Leonora addio, Adjø Leonora, Elveda Leonora, Leonora, Adeus, Zbogom Leonora, Λεονόρα αντίο, Прощай, Леонора, Сбогом, Леонора, 레오노라 아디오, 兩個告別皮蘭德婁的角色, 遺灰は語る
Director
Paolo Taviani
Cast
Fabrizio Ferracane
Martina Catalfamo
Nathalie Rapti Gomez
Roberto Herlitzka
Massimo Popolizio
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Leonora Addio
5.4
The True Adventures of Wolfboy
(2019)
5.8
Summertime
(2016)
6.4
Wondrous Boccaccio
(2015)
6.1
Elective Affinities
(1996)
6.4
Nasty Love
(1995)
6.7
Good Morning, Babylon
(1987)
6.1
Dear Father
(1979)
Film rating
6.4
Rate
10
votes
6.3
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree