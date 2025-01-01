Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Berlin International Film Festival Events Berlin International Film Festival 1968

All nominated films "Berlin International Film Festival" in 1968

Site West Berlin, Germany
Date 21 June 1968 - 2 July 1968
Golden Berlin Bear
Who Saw Him Die? 6.9
Who Saw Him Die? Ole dole doff
Jan Troell
Winner
All nominees
Innocence Unprotected 7.1
Innocence Unprotected Nevinost bez zastite
Dušan Makavejev
An Indian Day An Indian Day
S. Sukhdev
Hunger for Love Fome de Amor
Nelson Pereira dos Santos
Charly Charly
Ralph Nelson
U raskoraku U raskoraku
Milenko Strbac
Signs of Life Lebenszeichen
Werner Herzog
The Ernie Game The Ernie Game
Don Owen
Nanami: The Inferno of First Love Hatsukoi: Jigoku-hen
Susumu Hani
Gates to Paradise Gates to Paradise
Andrzej Wajda
The Immortal Story Histoire immortelle
Orson Welles
Challenge in the Snow 13 jours en France
Claude Lelouch, François Reichenbach
To Grab the Ring To Grab the Ring
Nikolai van der Heyde
Weekend 7.0
Weekend Week End
Jean-Luc Godard
The Violent Four Banditi a Milano
Carlo Lizzani
Mafia Il giorno della civetta
Damiano Damiani
The Chronicle of Anna Magdalena Bach 6.9
The Chronicle of Anna Magdalena Bach Chronik der Anna Magdalena Bach
Jean-Marie Straub
Peppermint Frappé Peppermint Frappé
Carlos Saura
The Man Who Lies L'homme qui ment
Alain Robbe-Grillet
Something Like Love Come l'amore
Enzo Muzii
Golden Berlin Bear / Short Film
Portrait: Orson Welles Portrait: Orson Welles
François Reichenbach, Frédéric Rossif
Winner
Portrait: Orson Welles Portrait: Orson Welles
François Reichenbach, Frédéric Rossif
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Actor
Jean-Louis Trintignant
Jean-Louis Trintignant
The Man Who Lies
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Actress
Stéphane Audran
Biches, Les The film itself was shown out of competition.
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Director
Carlos Saura
Carlos Saura
Peppermint Frappé
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Short Film
Krek Krek
Borivoj Dovnikovic-Bordo
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Special Jury Prize
Innocence Unprotected 7.1
Innocence Unprotected Nevinost bez zastite
Dušan Makavejev
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Special Prize
Signs of Life Lebenszeichen
Werner Herzog For a first work.
Winner
Something Like Love Come l'amore
Enzo Muzii
Winner
Silver Berlin Bear / Special Prize: Short Film
Toets Toets
Tim Tholen
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize
Innocence Unprotected 7.1
Innocence Unprotected Nevinost bez zastite
Dušan Makavejev
Winner
Interfilm Award - Otto Dibelius Film Award
Who Saw Him Die? 6.9
Who Saw Him Die? Ole dole doff
Jan Troell
Winner
C.I.D.A.L.C. Ghandi Award
Tolerance Tolerancija
Zlatko Grgic, Branko Ranitovic
Winner
IWG Golden Plaque
Who Saw Him Die? 6.9
Who Saw Him Die? Ole dole doff
Bengt Forslund, Jan Troell
Winner
The Man Who Lies L'homme qui ment
Alain Robbe-Grillet
Winner
OCIC Award
Who Saw Him Die? 6.9
Who Saw Him Die? Ole dole doff
Jan Troell
Winner
UNICRIT Award
Who Saw Him Die? 6.9
Who Saw Him Die? Ole dole doff
Jan Troell
Winner
C.I.D.A.L.C. Award
Asta Nielsen Asta Nielsen
Asta Nielsen
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize - Honorable Mention
Youth Film Award / Best Feature Film Suitable for Young People
Something Like Love Come l'amore
Enzo Muzii
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more