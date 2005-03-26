"Doctor Who" is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the longest-running science fiction show. The series follows an alien, a Time Lord from the planet Gallifrey, who is ready to help any galaxy. He arrived on Earth in 1963 and since then could no longer ignore the people living there. His spaceship is disguised as a regular blue police box, but it is much bigger on the inside than it appears on the outside. The Doctor never travels alone through time and space; his companions make his days both mundane and exciting.

