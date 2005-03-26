Menu
Ratings
8.1 IMDb Rating: 8.5
Doctor Who

Doctor Who (2005 - 2022)

Doctor Who
Production year 2005
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 13 seasons
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel BBC One
Runtime 128 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

"Doctor Who" is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the longest-running science fiction show. The series follows an alien, a Time Lord from the planet Gallifrey, who is ready to help any galaxy. He arrived on Earth in 1963 and since then could no longer ignore the people living there. His spaceship is disguised as a regular blue police box, but it is much bigger on the inside than it appears on the outside. The Doctor never travels alone through time and space; his companions make his days both mundane and exciting.
Creator
Sydney Newman
Nick Frost
Nick Frost Santa Claus
Lindsay Duncan
Lindsay Duncan Adelaide Brooke
Freema Agyeman
Freema Agyeman Martha Jones
Arthur Darvill
Arthur Darvill Rory Williams
Elisabeth Sladen
Elisabeth Sladen Sarah Jane Smith
TV series in Collections
British TV Series British TV Series

Series rating

8.1
8.5 IMDb
Seasons
Doctor Who - Season 1 Season 1
2005, 13 episodes
 
Doctor Who - Season 2 Season 2
2006, 13 episodes
 
Doctor Who - Season 3 Season 3
2007, 13 episodes
 
Doctor Who - Season 4 Season 4
2008, 13 episodes
 
Doctor Who - Season 5 Season 5
2010, 13 episodes
 
Doctor Who - Season 6 Season 6
2011, 13 episodes
 
Doctor Who - Season 7 Season 7
2012, 13 episodes
 
Doctor Who - Season 8 Season 8
2014, 12 episodes
 
Doctor Who - Season 9 Season 9
2015, 12 episodes
 
Doctor Who - Season 10 Season 10
2017, 12 episodes
 
Doctor Who - Season 11 Season 11
2018, 10 episodes
 
Doctor Who - Season 12 Season 12
2020, 10 episodes
 
Doctor Who - Season 13 Season 13
2021, 7 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Антон Морозов 18 September 2020, 19:32
Отличный сериал! Люблю его!
Stills
