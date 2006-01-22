Menu
Russian
7.0
Elizabeth I: The Virgin Queen

Elizabeth I: The Virgin Queen (2006 - 2006)

The Virgin Queen 18+
Production year 2006
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel BBC One
Runtime 4 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Virgin Queen" is a British historical drama series about the fate of one of the most famous female rulers, Queen Elizabeth. In her youth, she is locked in the Tower of London at the insistence of her step-sister, Queen Mary. However, the legitimate heir of Henry VIII does not give up and continues to gather her supporters even in prison. After her sister's death, the girl finds herself not only free but also on the coveted throne. However, life at court brings no less danger than imprisonment.
Tom Hardy
Tom Hardy Robert Dudley
Sienna Guillory
Sienna Guillory Lettice Knollys
Kevin McKidd The Duke of Norfolk
Dexter Fletcher
Dexter Fletcher The Earl of Sussex
Robert Pugh
Robert Pugh Lord Chancellor Gardiner
Ian Hart
Ian Hart William Cecil
Cast and Crew

7.0
7.4 IMDb
Seasons
Elizabeth I: The Virgin Queen - Season 1 Season 1
2006, 4 episodes
 
Stills
