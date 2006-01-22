"The Virgin Queen" is a British historical drama series about the fate of one of the most famous female rulers, Queen Elizabeth. In her youth, she is locked in the Tower of London at the insistence of her step-sister, Queen Mary. However, the legitimate heir of Henry VIII does not give up and continues to gather her supporters even in prison. After her sister's death, the girl finds herself not only free but also on the coveted throne. However, life at court brings no less danger than imprisonment.

Expand