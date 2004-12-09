Menu
Ratings
8.8 IMDb Rating: 8.6
QI (2003 - …)

QI 18+
Production year 2003
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 23 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel BBC Two
Runtime 177 hours 30 minutes

TV show description

The show "QI. Quite Interesting" is a comedy and educational quiz program. Here, the ability to improvise and be witty is more important than having encyclopedic knowledge. The host challenges the participants with tricky questions from various fields of science and culture. Like in any intellectual show, the players' task is to provide quick answers. However, these answers don't necessarily have to be correct! The value of an answer is determined by how funny and unconventional it sounds... even if it doesn't fully correspond to the question.
Stephen Fry
Stephen Fry Host
Sandi Toksvig Host
Alan Davies Alan Davies
Cast and Crew

TV Show rating

8.8
8.6 IMDb
Seasons
QI - Season 1 (A) Season 1 (A)
1970, 13 episodes
QI - Season 2 (B) Season 2 (B)
2004, 12 episodes
QI - Season 3 (C) Season 3 (C)
2005, 12 episodes
QI - Season 4 (D) Season 4 (D)
2006, 13 episodes
QI - Season 5 (E) Season 5 (E)
2007, 13 episodes
QI - Season 6 (F) Season 6 (F)
2008, 12 episodes
QI - Season 7 (G) Season 7 (G)
2009, 19 episodes
QI - Season 8 (H) Season 8 (H)
2010, 18 episodes
QI - Season 9 (I) Season 9 (I)
2011, 20 episodes
QI - Season 10 (J) Season 10 (J)
2012, 18 episodes
QI - Season 11 (K) Season 11 (K)
2013, 18 episodes
QI - Season 12 (L) Season 12 (L)
2014, 18 episodes
QI - Season 13 (M) Season 13 (M)
2015, 18 episodes
QI - Season 14 (N) Season 14 (N)
2016, 18 episodes
QI - Season 15 (O) Season 15 (O)
2017, 18 episodes
QI - Season 16 (P) Season 16 (P)
2018, 18 episodes
QI - Season 17 (Q) Season 17 (Q)
2019, 18 episodes
QI - Season 18 (R) Season 18 (R)
2020, 18 episodes
QI - Season 19 (S) Season 19 (S)
2021, 16 episodes
QI - Season 20 (T) Season 20 (T)
2022, 14 episodes
QI - Season 21 (U) Season 21 (U)
2023, 17 episodes
QI - Season 23 (V) Season 23 (V)
2024, 14 episodes
 
Season 23
TBA,
 
TV Show reviews
lfe36347 12 November 2024, 16:53
😛😛😛
Stills
