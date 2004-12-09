The show "QI. Quite Interesting" is a comedy and educational quiz program. Here, the ability to improvise and be witty is more important than having encyclopedic knowledge. The host challenges the participants with tricky questions from various fields of science and culture. Like in any intellectual show, the players' task is to provide quick answers. However, these answers don't necessarily have to be correct! The value of an answer is determined by how funny and unconventional it sounds... even if it doesn't fully correspond to the question.

