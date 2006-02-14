Menu
Poster of The Road to Guantanamo
Poster of The Road to Guantanamo
Рейтинги
7.5 IMDb Rating: 7.4
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Road to Guantanamo

The Road to Guantanamo

The Road to Guantanamo 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Part drama, part documentary, The Road to Guantánamo focuses on the Tipton Three, a trio of British Muslims who were held in Guantanamo Bay for two years until they were released without charge.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 2 June 2006
World premiere 14 February 2006
Release date
14 February 2006 Russia 18+
14 February 2006 Kazakhstan
9 March 2006 USA
14 February 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget 1,500,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross $1,513,033
Production Film4, Revolution Films, Screen West Midlands
Also known as
The Road to Guantanamo, Camino a Guantánamo, El camino a Guantánamo, A Caminho de Guantánamo, Aller simple pour Guantanamo, Camino a Guantanamo, Droga do Guantanamo, Guantanamo, Guantanamo yolu, O Caminho para Guantanamo, O Caminho para Guantánamo, O dromos gia to Guantanamo, Put u Gvantamano, Tie Guantanamoon, Veien til Guantanamo, Vejen til Guantanamo, Дорога на Гуантанамо, Пътят към Гуантанамо, グアンタナモ、僕達が見た真実, 往關塔那摩之路
Director
Mat Whitecross
Michael Winterbottom
Michael Winterbottom
Cast
Riz Ahmed
Riz Ahmed
Farhad Harun
Shahid Iqbal
Sher Khan
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Road to Guantanamo
The Shock Doctrine 7.3
The Shock Doctrine (2009)
Everyday 6.2
Everyday (2013)
Genova 6.6
Genova (2008)
A Mighty Heart 7.1
A Mighty Heart (2007)
Gomorrah 7.2
Gomorrah (2008)
Taxi to the Dark Side 7.4
Taxi to the Dark Side (2007)
A Cock and Bull Story 6.6
A Cock and Bull Story (2005)
Trishna 6.2
Trishna (2012)
The Face of an Angel 5.4
The Face of an Angel (2014)
Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll 6.9
Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll (2010)
Welcome to Sarajevo 6.8
Welcome to Sarajevo (1997)
Mogul Mowgli 6.2
Mogul Mowgli (2020)

Film rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Shafiq [rapping to an American guard] My name's Shafiq Rasul, and I'm from Tipton, I tell them I ain't Taliban, but they don't wanna listen. You won't believe I just came out here, for my mate's wedding, do you? I never thought my ass, would be heading for Cuba.
