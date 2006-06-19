Jocelyn [holding up two belts] It's a tough call. They're so different.

[Andy snickers; everyone in the room stops and stares at her]

Miranda Priestly Something funny?

Andy Sachs No... No, no, nothing's... you know, it's just... both those belts look exactly the same to me. You know, I'm still learning about this stuff and, uh...

Miranda Priestly "This stuff"? Oh. Okay. I see. You think this has nothing to do with you. You go to your closet and you select, I don't know, that lumpy blue sweater, for instance, because you're trying to tell the world that you take yourself too seriously to care about what you put on your back. But what you don't know is that that sweater is not just blue, it's not turquoise, it's not lapis, it's actually cerulean. And you're also blithely unaware of the fact that in 2002, Oscar de la Renta did a collection of cerulean gowns. And then I think it was Yves Saint Laurent, wasn't it, who showed cerulean military jackets?

[turns to an outfit she is styling]

Miranda Priestly I think we need a jacket here.

[Nigel nods, leaves the room]