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Poster of The Devil Wears Prada
7.4
Kinoafisha Films The Devil Wears Prada
7.4

The Devil Wears Prada

, 2006
Devil Wears Prada
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Devil Wears Prada
7.4

Cast

Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
Adrian Grenier
Adrian Grenier
Greysi Tomas
Stanley Tucci
Stanley Tucci
Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt
Daniel Sunjata
Daniel Sunjata
Director David Frankel
Writer Aline Brosh McKenna, Lauren Weisberger
Composer Theodore Shapiro
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 5 September 2020
World premiere 19 June 2006
Release date
5 October 2006 Russia 16+
28 September 2006 Argentina
28 September 2006 Australia
5 October 2006 Belarus
25 October 2006 Belgium
30 June 2006 Brazil
30 June 2006 Canada
27 February 2007 China
26 October 2006 Czechia
22 September 2006 Denmark
15 November 2006 Egypt
27 October 2006 Estonia
6 October 2006 Finland
27 September 2006 France
11 October 2006 Germany
5 October 2006 Great Britain
12 October 2006 Greece
14 September 2006 Hong Kong
5 October 2006 Hungary
13 October 2006 Iceland
14 March 2008 India
6 October 2006 Ireland
21 September 2006 Israel
13 October 2006 Italy
18 November 2006 Japan
5 October 2006 Kazakhstan
23 October 2006 Kuwait
6 October 2006 Latvia
6 October 2006 Lithuania
22 September 2006 Mexico
12 October 2006 Netherlands
30 August 2006 Philippines
6 October 2006 Poland
26 October 2006 Portugal
29 June 2006 Puerto Rico
6 October 2006 Romania
31 August 2006 Singapore
5 October 2006 Slovenia
26 October 2006 South Korea
6 October 2006 Spain
20 October 2006 Sweden
13 October 2006 Switzerland
13 October 2006 Taiwan
28 September 2006 Thailand
6 October 2006 Turkey
30 June 2006 USA
5 October 2006 Ukraine
29 September 2006 Uruguay
27 October 2006 Venezuela
2 February 2007 Viet Nam
MPAA PG-13
Budget $35,000,000
Worldwide Gross $326,588,371
Production Fox 2000 Pictures, Dune Entertainment, Major Studio Partners
Also known as
The Devil Wears Prada, El diablo viste a la moda, Đavo nosi Pradu, Djalli vishet me Prada, Le diable s'habille en Prada, O Diabo Veste Prada, Vrag nosi Pradu, Дьявол носит Prada, Az ördög Pradát visel, Dábel nosí Pradu, Der Teufel trägt Prada, Diabeł ubiera się u Prady, Diabol nosí Pradu, Diavolul se imbraca de la Prada, Djävulen bär Prada, El diable es vesteix de Prada, El diablo viste de Prada, Eshmaki atarebs pradas, Hudičevka v Pradi, I đavo nosi Pradu, Iblis Prada kiyadi, Il diavolo veste Prada, Ir velnias dėvi Prada, O diavolos foraei Prada, Paholainen pukeutuu Pradaan, Saatan kannab Pradat, Sātans Pradas brunčos, Şeytan Marka Giyer, Şeytan Prada geyinir, Yêu Nữ Thích Hàng Hiệu, Ο διάβολος φοράει Πράντα, Ѓаволот носи Прада, Диявол носить Прада, Дяволът носи Прада, Ђаво носи Праду/Đavo nosi Pradu, Ібіліс Prada киеді, 악마는 프라다를 입는다, プラダを着た悪魔, 穿Prada的惡魔, 穿普拉达的女王, 穿著Prada的惡魔

Film rating

7.4
Rate 53 votes
7 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1206 In the Comedy genre  265 In the Drama genre  558 In films of USA  736 In films of 2006  21
Listen to the
soundtrack The Devil Wears Prada

Quotes

Jocelyn [holding up two belts] It's a tough call. They're so different.
[Andy snickers; everyone in the room stops and stares at her]
Miranda Priestly Something funny?
Andy Sachs No... No, no, nothing's... you know, it's just... both those belts look exactly the same to me. You know, I'm still learning about this stuff and, uh...
Miranda Priestly "This stuff"? Oh. Okay. I see. You think this has nothing to do with you. You go to your closet and you select, I don't know, that lumpy blue sweater, for instance, because you're trying to tell the world that you take yourself too seriously to care about what you put on your back. But what you don't know is that that sweater is not just blue, it's not turquoise, it's not lapis, it's actually cerulean. And you're also blithely unaware of the fact that in 2002, Oscar de la Renta did a collection of cerulean gowns. And then I think it was Yves Saint Laurent, wasn't it, who showed cerulean military jackets?
[turns to an outfit she is styling]
Miranda Priestly I think we need a jacket here.
[Nigel nods, leaves the room]
Miranda Priestly And then cerulean quickly showed up in the collections of eight different designers. And then it, uh, filtered down through the department stores, and then trickled on down into some tragic Casual Corner where you, no doubt, fished it out of some clearance bin. However, that blue represents millions of dollars and countless jobs. And it's sort of comical how you think that you've made a choice that exempts you from the fashion industry when, in fact, you're wearing the sweater that was selected for you by the people in this room... from a pile of "stuff".
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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