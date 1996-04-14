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Abigail Breslin
Abigail Breslin Abigail Breslin
Kinoafisha Persons Abigail Breslin

Abigail Breslin

Abigail Breslin

Date of Birth
14 April 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Director
Place of Birth
New York, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Zombieland 7.8
Zombieland (2009)
Miranda's Victim 7.6
Miranda's Victim (2023)
Rango 7.6
Rango (2011)

Filmography

The Italians 6.1
The Italians The Italians
Comedy, Drama 2025, USA
Classified 3.6
Classified Classified
Action, Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Miranda's Victim 7.6
Miranda's Victim Miranda's Victim
Biography, Crime, Drama 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Accused 7
Accused
Drama, Crime 2022, USA
Slayers 3.3
Slayers Slayers
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Stillwater 6.7
Stillwater Stillwater
Drama, Thriller 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Zombieland: Double Tap 7
Zombieland: Double Tap Zombieland 2: Double Tap
Comedy, Horror 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Freak Show 6.5
Freak Show Freak Show
Drama, Comedy 2017, USA
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