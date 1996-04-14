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Abigail Breslin
Abigail Breslin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Abigail Breslin
Abigail Breslin
Abigail Breslin
Date of Birth
14 April 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Director
Place of Birth
New York, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.8
Zombieland
(2009)
7.6
Miranda's Victim
(2023)
7.6
Rango
(2011)
Filmography
6.1
The Italians
The Italians
Comedy, Drama
2025, USA
3.6
Classified
Classified
Action, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Miranda's Victim
Miranda's Victim
Biography, Crime, Drama
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7
Accused
Drama, Crime
2022, USA
3.3
Slayers
Slayers
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Stillwater
Stillwater
Drama, Thriller
2021, USA
Watch trailer
7
Zombieland: Double Tap
Zombieland 2: Double Tap
Comedy, Horror
2019, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
Freak Show
Freak Show
Drama, Comedy
2017, USA
Show more
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