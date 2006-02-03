"The IT Crowd" is a comedy that tells the story of employees at the corporation "Reynholm Industries". Roy and Moss work in the IT department, with no interest in anything other than programming. Their office is located in a dark and dirty basement, and they have a strange goth neighbor named Richmond. Everything changes when Jen Barber, who knows nothing about computers, joins the office. Every day, the colleagues find themselves in completely ridiculous situations, carrying out equally absurd tasks from their unbearable boss.

