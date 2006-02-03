Menu
The IT Crowd

The IT Crowd (2006 - 2010)

The IT Crowd 18+
Production year 2006
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel Channel 4
Runtime 12 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The IT Crowd" is a comedy that tells the story of employees at the corporation "Reynholm Industries". Roy and Moss work in the IT department, with no interest in anything other than programming. Their office is located in a dark and dirty basement, and they have a strange goth neighbor named Richmond. Everything changes when Jen Barber, who knows nothing about computers, joins the office. Every day, the colleagues find themselves in completely ridiculous situations, carrying out equally absurd tasks from their unbearable boss.
Graham Linehan
Chris O'Dowd
Chris O'Dowd
Matt Berry
Matt Berry
Richard Ayoade
Richard Ayoade
Katherine Parkinson
Katherine Parkinson
Lewis MacLeod
British TV Series

Series rating

8.8
8.5 IMDb
Seasons
The IT Crowd - Season 1 Season 1
2006, 6 episodes
 
The IT Crowd - Season 2 Season 2
2007, 6 episodes
 
The IT Crowd - Season 3 Season 3
2008, 6 episodes
 
The IT Crowd - Season 4 Season 4
2010, 6 episodes
 
Stills
