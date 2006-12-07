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Poster of Apocalypto
8.1
Apocalypto - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Apocalypto
8.1

Apocalypto

, 2006
Apocalypto
USA / Action, Adventure, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Apocalypto
8.1
Apocalypto - Trailer
Apocalypto  Trailer

Cast

Dalia Hernández
Seven
Mayra Sérbulo
Rudy Youngblood
Jaguar Paw
Raoul Max Trujillo
Raoul Max Trujillo
Zero Wolf
Gerardo Taracena
Gerardo Taracena
Middle Eye
Jonathan Brewer
Blunted
Morris Birdyellowhead
Flint Sky
Carlos Emilio Báez
Turtles Run
Amilcar Ramírez
Curl Nose
Israel Contreras
Smoke Frog
Israel Ríos
Cocoa Leaf
Director Mel Gibson
Writer Farhad Safinia, Mel Gibson
Composer James Horner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 14 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 7 December 2006
World premiere 7 December 2006
Release date
14 December 2006 Russia Централ Партнершип 16+
7 December 2006 Australia
15 December 2006 Austria
14 December 2006 Belarus
19 January 2007 Denmark
26 January 2007 Finland
10 January 2007 France
14 December 2006 Germany
5 January 2007 Great Britain
18 January 2007 Greece
28 December 2006 Hungary
8 December 2006 Israel
5 January 2007 Italy
14 December 2006 Kazakhstan
11 January 2007 Netherlands
4 January 2007 Portugal
31 January 2007 South Korea
19 January 2007 Spain
23 February 2007 Sweden
8 December 2006 USA
14 December 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $40,000,000
Worldwide Gross $120,654,337
Production Icon Productions, Mayan Ruins, Touchstone Pictures
Also known as
Apocalypto, Apokalipto, Апокалипто, Apokalipsis, Đế Chế Maya, Kıyamet, Mel Gibson's Apocalypto, Апокалипсис, Апокаліпсис, アポカリプト, 阿波卡獵逃, Апокаліпто

Film rating

8.1
Rate 104 votes
7.9 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  217 In the Action genre  64 In the Adventure genre  58 In the Drama genre  94 In films of USA  150 In films of 2006  5
Updated 20 December 2024

Film Trailers

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Apocalypto - Trailer
Apocalypto Trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack Apocalypto

Quotes

Old Story Teller And a Man sat alone, drenched deep in sadness. And all the animals drew near to him and said, "We do not like to see you so sad. Ask us for whatever you wish and you shall have it." The Man said, "I want to have good sight." The vulture replied, "You shall have mine." The Man said, "I want to be strong." The jaguar said, "You shall be strong like me." Then the Man said, "I long to know the secrets of the earth." The serpent replied, "I will show them to you." And so it went with all the animals. And when the Man had all the gifts that they could give, he left. Then the owl said to the other animals, "Now the Man knows much, he'll be able to do many things. Suddenly I am afraid." The deer said, "The Man has all that he needs. Now his sadness will stop." But the owl replied, "No. I saw a hole in the Man, deep like a hunger he will never fill. It is what makes him sad and what makes him want. He will go on taking and taking, until one day the World will say, 'I am no more and I have nothing left to give.'"
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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