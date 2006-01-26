Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack Rang De Basanti

With one leg in the past and one in the future... it's no wonder we're pissing on the present.

DJ With one leg in the past and one in the future... it's no wonder we're pissing on the present.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.