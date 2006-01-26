This story is about six friends who help an English filmmaker create a documentary about Indian freedom struggle. During filming, this group of friends learn about those before them and the importance of fighting for their rights.
Rang De Basanti, Colour It Yellow, Цвет шафрана, Colour of Sacrifice, Die Farbe der Rebellion, Etleha belza'faran, Ifjú lázadók, Junge Rebellen, Kolor szafranu, Nudažyk geltonai, Onu Sarıya Boya, Paint it Saffron, Pinte de Açafrão, Priznej barvu, R.D.B., Rang De Basanti - Die Farbe Safran, Zafarani rangesh kon, Zafaron rangi, Zəfəran rəngi, Колір повстання, Обоји га у жуто, Шафран түсі, 染上黄色, 芭萨提的颜色, 芭薩提的顏色, 青春无敌, Color It Yellow, Paint it Yellow, בצבע זעפרן, रंग दे बसंती, สดุดีวันวาน