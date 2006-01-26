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Poster of Rang De Basanti
8.1
Kinoafisha Films Rang De Basanti
8.1

Rang De Basanti

, 2006
Rang De Basanti
India / Drama, Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Rang De Basanti
8.1

Synopsis

This story is about six friends who help an English filmmaker create a documentary about Indian freedom struggle. During filming, this group of friends learn about those before them and the importance of fighting for their rights.

Cast

Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Chandrashekhar Azad
Atul Kulkarni
Ramprasad Bismil
Kunal Kapoor
Ashfaqullah Khan
Soha Ali Khan
Durgavati Devi
Siddharth
Bhagat Singh
Siddharth
Bhagat Singh
Sharman Joshi
Rajguru
Sharman Joshi
Rajguru
Alice Patten
Sue McKinley
Madhavan
Madhavan
Flight Lt. Ajay Rathod
Waheeda Rehman
Mrs. Rathod
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Rajnath Singhania
Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
Writer Renzil D'Silva, Prasoon Joshi, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Kamlesh Pandey
Composer A.R. Rahman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 37 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 26 January 2006
Release date
26 January 2006 India
26 January 2006 USA
Worldwide Gross $10,800,778
Production ROMP, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures, UTV Motion Pictures
Also known as
Rang De Basanti, Colour It Yellow, Цвет шафрана, Colour of Sacrifice, Die Farbe der Rebellion, Etleha belza'faran, Ifjú lázadók, Junge Rebellen, Kolor szafranu, Nudažyk geltonai, Onu Sarıya Boya, Paint it Saffron, Pinte de Açafrão, Priznej barvu, R.D.B., Rang De Basanti - Die Farbe Safran, Zafarani rangesh kon, Zafaron rangi, Zəfəran rəngi, Колір повстання, Обоји га у жуто, Шафран түсі, 染上黄色, 芭萨提的颜色, 芭薩提的顏色, 青春无敌, Color It Yellow, Paint it Yellow, בצבע זעפרן, रंग दे बसंती, สดุดีวันวาน

Film rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
8.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Listen to the
soundtrack Rang De Basanti
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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