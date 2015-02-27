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Leonard Nimoy
Leonard Nimoy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leonard Nimoy
Leonard Nimoy
Leonard Nimoy
Date of Birth
26 March 1931
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
27 February 2015
Occupation
Actor, Director, Producer
Actor type
Science-fiction hero
,
The Adventurer
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.2
Star Trek
(1966)
8.2
Fringe
(2008)
8.0
The Big Bang Theory
(2007)
Filmography
7.8
For the Love of Spock
For the Love of Spock
Documentary
2016, Canada / USA
7.3
Star Trek Into Darkness
Star Trek Into Darkness
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure
2013, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Zambezia
Zambezia
Comedy, Animation
2012, South Africa
Watch trailer
7.1
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: The Dark Of The Moon
Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi
2011, USA
Watch trailer
7.8
Star Trek
Star Trek
Action, Sci-Fi, Drama
2009, USA
Watch trailer
8.2
Fringe
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2008, USA
8
The Big Bang Theory
Comedy
2007, USA
7.4
Atlantis: The Lost Empire
Atlantis: The Lost Empire
Animation, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family
2001, USA
Show more
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