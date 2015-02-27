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Leonard Nimoy
Leonard Nimoy Leonard Nimoy
Kinoafisha Persons Leonard Nimoy

Leonard Nimoy

Leonard Nimoy

Date of Birth
26 March 1931
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
27 February 2015
Occupation
Actor, Director, Producer
Actor type
Science-fiction hero, The Adventurer, Action hero

Popular Films

Star Trek 8.2
Star Trek (1966)
Fringe 8.2
Fringe (2008)
The Big Bang Theory 8.0
The Big Bang Theory (2007)

Filmography

For the Love of Spock 7.8
For the Love of Spock For the Love of Spock
Documentary 2016, Canada / USA
Star Trek Into Darkness 7.3
Star Trek Into Darkness Star Trek Into Darkness
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Zambezia 6.2
Zambezia Zambezia
Comedy, Animation 2012, South Africa
Watch trailer
Transformers: Dark of the Moon 7.1
Transformers: Dark of the Moon Transformers: The Dark Of The Moon
Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi 2011, USA
Watch trailer
Star Trek 7.8
Star Trek Star Trek
Action, Sci-Fi, Drama 2009, USA
Watch trailer
Fringe 8.2
Fringe
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2008, USA
The Big Bang Theory 8
The Big Bang Theory
Comedy 2007, USA
Atlantis: The Lost Empire 7.4
Atlantis: The Lost Empire Atlantis: The Lost Empire
Animation, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family 2001, USA
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