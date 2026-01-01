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Lee Remick
Lee Remick Lee Remick
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Remick

Lee Remick

Lee Remick

Date of Birth
14 December 1935
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
2 July 1991
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Quincy, the United States of America
Place of death
Brentwood, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Anatomy of a Murder 8.0
Anatomy of a Murder (1959)
Days of Wine and Roses 7.9
Days of Wine and Roses (1962)
The Omen 7.6
The Omen (1976)

Filmography

Tribute 6.2
Tribute Tribute
Comedy, Drama 1980, Canada
The Europeans 6.1
The Europeans The Europeans
Drama, Romantic 1979, Great Britain
The Medusa Touch 7.1
The Medusa Touch The Medusa Touch
Detective, Thriller, Drama 1978, France / Great Britain
The Omen 7.6
The Omen The Omen
Mystery, Thriller, Horror 1976, Great Britain / USA
A Delicate Balance 6.6
A Delicate Balance A Delicate Balance
Drama 1973, USA / Canada / Great Britain
Sometimes a Great Notion 6.9
Sometimes a Great Notion Sometimes a Great Notion
Drama, Action, Adventure 1970, USA
The Detective 6.5
The Detective The Detective
Drama, Crime 1968, USA
The Running Man 5.7
The Running Man The Running Man
Drama 1963, Great Britain
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