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Lee Remick
Lee Remick
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Remick
Lee Remick
Lee Remick
Date of Birth
14 December 1935
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
2 July 1991
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Quincy, the United States of America
Place of death
Brentwood, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.0
Anatomy of a Murder
(1959)
7.9
Days of Wine and Roses
(1962)
7.6
The Omen
(1976)
Filmography
6.2
Tribute
Tribute
Comedy, Drama
1980, Canada
6.1
The Europeans
The Europeans
Drama, Romantic
1979, Great Britain
7.1
The Medusa Touch
The Medusa Touch
Detective, Thriller, Drama
1978, France / Great Britain
7.6
The Omen
The Omen
Mystery, Thriller, Horror
1976, Great Britain / USA
6.6
A Delicate Balance
A Delicate Balance
Drama
1973, USA / Canada / Great Britain
6.9
Sometimes a Great Notion
Sometimes a Great Notion
Drama, Action, Adventure
1970, USA
6.5
The Detective
The Detective
Drama, Crime
1968, USA
5.7
The Running Man
The Running Man
Drama
1963, Great Britain
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