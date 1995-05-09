Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Columbo poster
Columbo poster
Columbo poster
Columbo poster
Columbo poster
Columbo poster
Columbo poster
Columbo poster
Ratings
8.6 IMDb Rating: 8.3
Rate
8 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Columbo

Columbo (1971 - 2003)

Columbo 18+
Production year 1971
Country USA
Total seasons 33 seasons
Episode duration 1 hour 30 minutes
TV channel ABC
Runtime 205 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"Columbo" is a long-running detective show that aired for over 10 years. From 1968 to 1978 on NBC, and from 1989 to 2003 on ABC. The series was extremely popular. The role of the detective, unraveling even the most complex cases, was played by Peter Falk. "Columbo" stands out from other similar shows not only because of the unconventional character of the main hero, but also because of the presentation of the plot. From the very beginning, the viewer knew who the killer was and how they were trying to cover their tracks. It is possible that for this reason, following Columbo's actions was twice as interesting.
Creator
Richard Levinson
William Link
Cast
Cast
Peter Falk
Peter Falk
Patrick McGoohan
Patrick McGoohan
John Finnegan
John Finnegan
Vito Scotti
Vito Scotti
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.6
Rate 10 votes
8.3 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Columbo - Season 1 Season 1
1971, 8 episodes
 
Columbo - Season 2 Season 2
1972, 8 episodes
 
Columbo - Season 3 Season 3
1973, 8 episodes
 
Columbo - Season 4 Season 4
1974, 6 episodes
 
Columbo - Season 5 Season 5
1975, 6 episodes
 
Columbo - Season 6 Season 6
1976, 3 episodes
 
Columbo - Season 7 Season 7
1977, 5 episodes
 
Columbo - Season 8 Season 8
1989, 4 episodes
 
Columbo - Season 9 Season 9
1989, 6 episodes
 
Columbo - Season 10 Season 10
1990, 3 episodes
 
Columbo - Season 11 Season 11
1991, 3 episodes
 
Columbo - Season 12 Season 12
1993, 3 episodes
 
Columbo - Season 13 Season 13
1995, 5 episodes
 
Season 1968
1968, 1 episode
 
Season 1971
1971, 6 episodes
 
Season 1972
1972, 6 episodes
 
Season 1973
1973, 8 episodes
 
Season 1974
1974, 7 episodes
 
Season 1975
1975, 6 episodes
 
Season 1976
1976, 5 episodes
 
Season 1977
1977, 2 episodes
 
Season 1978
1978, 4 episodes
 
Season 1989
1989, 5 episodes
 
Season 1990
1990, 6 episodes
 
Season 1991
1991, 3 episodes
 
Season 1992
1992, 2 episodes
 
Season 1993
1993, 1 episode
 
Season 1994
1994, 2 episodes
 
Season 1995
1995, 1 episode
 
Season 1997
1997, 1 episode
 
Season 1998
1998, 1 episode
 
Season 2001
2001, 1 episode
 
Season 2003
2003, 1 episode
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more