"Columbo" is a long-running detective show that aired for over 10 years. From 1968 to 1978 on NBC, and from 1989 to 2003 on ABC. The series was extremely popular. The role of the detective, unraveling even the most complex cases, was played by Peter Falk. "Columbo" stands out from other similar shows not only because of the unconventional character of the main hero, but also because of the presentation of the plot. From the very beginning, the viewer knew who the killer was and how they were trying to cover their tracks. It is possible that for this reason, following Columbo's actions was twice as interesting.

